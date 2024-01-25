Press Release – IOM Upscales Equipment for Enhanced Border Management in Samoa

Apia, Samoa – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) handed over on 25 January 2024 a comprehensive set of equipment to the Government of Samoa. Aimed at upgrading the country’s border management system, the package included three sets of database servers with ample data space and high-speed processing capacity, as well as two UPS machines to provide backup power to the servers. The donation is worth 124,000 Samoan Tala (or equivalent of USD 46,000).

Funded by the Government of Japan, IOM Samoa is currently implementing a regional project to assist the Pacific with the socio-economic recovery from the pandemic of COVID-19. With safe resumption of border management operations being the main approach, more integrated and seamless border control systems are therefore urgently needed.

During the handover ceremony, the Ambassador of Japan, HE Mr Keisuke Senta said, “I am happy to see the funding of the equipment for the Border Management System upgrades for Samoa Immigration through IOM has materialized in delivery. The Japanese government values the ongoing relations and supports the safety and prosperity of the Independent State of Samoa”.

With the capability to collect, process, store and analyze traveller information in real time, the upgraded border management system allows the officials to more effectively monitor the persons entering and exiting its territory. Additionally, it provides a sound statistical basis for migration-related policy planning. Apart from improving border control and law enforcement operations, the much-anticipated upgrade is also expected to facilitate the protection of migrants and evidence-based policymaking.

“This hardware is crucial to the implementation phases required for Samoa Immigration to ensure the border management system upgrades are rolled out as planned, especially considering the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October 2024”, says Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. He also thanked the Government of Japan for the unwavering support and partnership the both countries have established over the years.

The donated servers will enable the Government of Samoa to handle the large volumes of data currently at hand. Meanwhile, it provides the Government with the sufficient storage capacity to facilitate accumulation of passenger and immigration related data in the years to come.

The upgrade will contribute to achieving the key strategic outcome 3: Security and Trusted Governance identified in the Pathway for the Development of Samoa (2021/22 – 2025/26). It will also help advance the agenda for the Peace and Security Thematic Area of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

For more information, please contact Valavala Siaopo Pese, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Immigration Division, at siaopo.pese@mpmc.gov.ws or Kazumi Nakamura at IOM Samoa Office at knakamura@iom.int.