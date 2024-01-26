Submit Release
Celebrating the power of art and community with Richmond seniors

“Better Together" is a unique Adult Day Program that specializes in providing care to Richmond-based seniors who have mental health concerns, such as dementia. Led by a dedicated recreational therapist, the program offers activities like art, games and exercise, specifically designed to stimulate cognitive and physical functions. Beyond these activities, the program provides comprehensive support, including HandyDART training and personalized reminder calls, ensuring accessible care and fostering social connections.

Jarina, aged 80, a participant whose artwork graces the display, stated, "Since my husband passed away, I've been coming to the program. I feel like everyone in the program is like my family. They have done so much for me. When I go home I feel very happy and I can share what I've done and connect with my granddaughter." 

The display will continue until the end of January at the Thompson Community Centre. Let's celebrate the talent and creativity of seniors with mental health challenges and the profound impact of recreational therapy on their overall health and happiness.

