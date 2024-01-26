EVOLUTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evolution AB (publ) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Evolution AB (publ) (“Evolution” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: EVVTY; EVGGF) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Evolution American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between February 14, 2019 and October 25, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 25, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the complaint, On January 24, 2022, Analyst Alpha Generation Limited released a report on Evolution (the "Report") to certain institutional investors. According to subsequent media coverage, the Report stated that (i) a significant portion of Evolution's revenue "could be at risk due to future regulatory clampdowns," and (ii) Evolution was "exposed to revenues from what we [the authors of the Report] believe to be illegal gambling activities."

On this news, Evolution's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $19.78 per ADS, or 14.68%, over the following three trading sessions, to close at $115.00 per ADS on January 27, 2022.

On April 26, 2022 (that is, on April 25, 2022 in the United States), Australia's gambling regulator announced that it had requested that Australian internet service provides block six online gambling sites, the operators of at least five of which were direct or indirect customers of Evolution's, alleging that the sites were engaged in illegal gambling.

On this news, Evolution's ADS price fell $6.02 per ADS, or 6.22%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $96.73 per ADS on April 27, 2022.

On May 4, 2022, industry press reported that the Swedish Administrative Court had upheld most of the record Swedish fines of 175 million Swedish Krona (approximately $17.8 million) that had been imposed on brands operated by ComeOn Group, a subsidiary of Cherry AB (publ), a customer of Evolution's, in relation to breaches of Swedish online gambling regulations.

On this news, Evolution's ADS price fell $12.34 per ADS, or 10.88%, to close at $101.09 per ADS on May 5, 2022.

On May 7, 2022, media outlets reported that industry participants had lobbied the UK government against an overhaul of gambling laws in the UK.

On this news, Evolution's ADS price fell $14.84 per ADS, or 14.54%, over the following three trading sessions, to close at $87.25 per ADS on May 11, 2022.

On April 27, 2023, Evolution released its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, the Company disclosed that Evolution's revenue from the RNG segment of its business did not grow, and that its North American business segment had experienced a low growth rate.

On this news, Evolution's ADS price fell $11.24 per ADS, or 8.23%, over the following four trading sessions, to close at $125.26 per ADS on May 2, 2023.

Finally, on October 26, 2023, Evolution released its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 and held an analyst call to discuss the results. In its quarterly report and on the analyst call, Evolution disclosed that the Company faced delays in opening new studios and that revenues for its RNG and North American business segments did not grow.

On this news, Evolution's ADS price fell $7.15 per ADS, or 7.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $86.80 per ADS on October 27, 2023.

