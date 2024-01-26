Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Bridport

Submit Release
BRIDPORT, Vermont (Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Addison County town of Bridport.

 

The victim is identified as Stephen Nuciolo Sr., 44, of Bridport. He was found deceased shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at his Swinton Road home by the Vermont State Police after troopers received a report that he had died in the residence overnight. Nuciolo’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. Following an examination Thursday, Jan. 25, the medical examiner informed the state police that the death appears suspicious.

 

This case is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division, and Victim Services Unit.

 

Preliminary investigative work by the state police indicates this was an isolated event, and there is no known threat to the community.

 

Detectives ask that anyone who might have information that could assist in this case call the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 802-388-4919. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.  

 

No other information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

