HDOT awarded $74 million toward Nanue and Hakalau Bridge Rehabilitation

Posted on Jan 25, 2024

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has been awarded $74 million in competitive grant funds for the Hawaiʻi Belt Road Bridges Rehabilitation Project. The Hawaiʻi Belt Road Bridges Rehabilitation Project will fund the rehabilitation of the Nānue and Hakalau stream bridges on Route 19 to include replacement of the underlying bridge substructure and environmental remediation.

The grant award is through the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program, which is a competitive funding opportunity for states, local government, and other agencies with transportation or land management responsibilities. More information on INFRA, including a list of the other Fiscal Year 2023-2024 grant recipients, can be found at https://www.transportation.gov/grants/infra-grant-program

“Ensuring our roads and bridges are accessible and resilient for the communities that depend on them is vital to the quality of life in Hawaiʻi,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “This grant award will cover roughly two-thirds of the cost of the permanent repairs needed for these bridges along the Hāmākua Coast. We’re thankful to the Biden Administration, USDOT, and our congressional delegation as they continue to advocate for investment in transportation infrastructure. We appreciate our strong partnerships with our state and county officials to get projects like these moving.”

HDOT has been making repairs to several steel trestle bridges along the Hāmākua Coast, including the Kolekole Stream Bridge, Hakalau Stream Bridge, and Nānue Stream Bridge. The rehabilitation of the Nānue and Hakalau stream bridges is a priority for HDOT as the only alternative route between the east and west sides of the island would be an over 200-mile detour.

The total estimated cost of the rehabilitation of the Nānue and Hakalau stream bridges is $124 million. Details on the scope and schedule for each bridge are:

Nānue Stream Bridge – Complete rehabilitation and painting. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2025. Estimated cost is $43 million.

Hakalau Stream Bridge – Foundation replacement for scour, replacement or rehabilitation of columns and trusses, deck rehabilitation, and painting. Construction is anticipated to begin mid-2025. Estimated cost is $81 million.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law increased funding for the INFRA program by more than 50 percent. A total of $1.5 billion in funding was announced for the 28 projects receiving INFRA awards for projects to improve the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the movement of freight and people across America.

