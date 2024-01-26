Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,609 in the last 365 days.

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, after market close.

On Friday, February 9, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast. A link to the webcast, press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted on the investors page at www.flowersfoods.com. A replay will be available at the same link following the event.

Investor Contact: Eric.Jacobson@flocorp.com

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.


You just read:

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more