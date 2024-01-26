NCDOR Announces Opening of Individual Income Tax Season

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) will begin accepting tax year 2023 individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29.

For calendar year taxpayers, the due date to file income tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and will move through our process faster than traditional paper filing. Free and low cost online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available through the NCDOR.gov website.

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that it will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The NCDOR administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.