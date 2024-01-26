Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,611 in the last 365 days.

NCDOR Announces Opening of Individual Income Tax Season

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) will begin accepting tax year 2023 individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29.

For calendar year taxpayers, the due date to file income tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and will move through our process faster than traditional paper filing. Free and low cost online filing (eFile) options for qualified taxpayers are available through the NCDOR.gov website.

The Internal Revenue Service recently announced that it will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The NCDOR administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

You just read:

NCDOR Announces Opening of Individual Income Tax Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more