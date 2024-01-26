USPA’s Kingsman Seek the Public's Help in Locating Missing Individual: Nelson Espinosa

Nelson Espinosa Missing in NYC

Nelson Espinosa was last seen on January 25, 2024, at approximately 4 PM near the corner of 176th St. and Saint Nicholas in New York City. USPA posted a reward.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsman, a renowned organization dedicated to the safety and well-being of individuals, is urgently seeking the public's help in locating Nelson Espinosa, who has been reported missing in NYC. Espinosa suffers from dementia and may be lost. Kingsman is deeply concerned about the welfare of Mr. Espinosa and is appealing to the community for any information that can aid in his safe return.

Nelson Espinosa was last seen on January 25, 2024, at approximately 4 PM near the corner of 176th St. and Saint Nicholas in New York City. The New York Police Department is actively investigating his disappearance and working tirelessly to locate him.

In an effort to facilitate the investigation and encourage public cooperation, Kingsman has issued a cash reward for any information that leads to the safe return of Nelson Espinosa. We firmly believe that the power of the community, combined with law enforcement efforts, can bring Mr. Espinosa back to safety.

We urge all residents of New York City and surrounding areas to remain vigilant and to report any information that could assist in locating Nelson Espinosa. Even the smallest detail could prove significant in this investigation. If you have any information regarding Mr. Espinosa's whereabouts or have noticed anything suspicious, please contact the Kingsman Tip Line at 786-509-7135 or reach out to the NYPD immediately by dialing 911.

Kingsman is the nonprofit wing of USPA Nationwide Security shares a remarkable symmetry in their common mission of safeguarding individuals. Kingsman Philanthropic Corp., a nonprofit corporation, has been providing free services for women and children since 2005, utilizing a team comprised of former Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, federal police officers, and intelligence agents to locate predominantly missing girls.

