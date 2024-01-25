LEGISLATIVE NEWS: House Passes Bill Increasing Access to Public Service Loan Forgiveness

OLYMPIA – Washington is a state dedicated to its public servants, the everyday heroes who keep our communities safe, healthy, and educated. But even heroes face challenges, and student loan debt can be a heavy burden.

Today, the House of Representatives took a major step towards alleviating that burden by passing House Bill 1950, introduced by Representative Vandana Slatter (D-Bellevue).

In plain terms, HB 1950 cuts through the red tape. This bill ensures clear, consistent information reaches public servants about their eligibility and path to forgiveness. It also modifies full-time employment certification calculation adjustments for part-time academic employees for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF).

This policy aligns state law with changes to the federal PSLF program and offers a critical lifeline to retaining workers in public service, healthcare, and education. HB 1950 helps ensure Washington public servants benefit from the latest updates, providing much-needed relief from the burden of student loan debt.

Rep. Slatter said, “Between 2021 and 2023, over 16,000 Washingtonians accessed almost $1 Billion in loan forgiveness through PSLF, a testament to its potential to allow people to stay in the roles they love, serve their communities, and provide for their families.”

“The PSLF program offers a beacon of hope, providing financial relief to educators, healthcare workers, social workers, and other public servants who dedicate ten years of their careers to serving our communities” added Representative Slatter.

HB 1950 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Floor testimony can be accessed here.