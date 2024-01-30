Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,192 in the last 365 days.

City of Bluffdale, UT, Advances Asset Management with OpenGov

UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate paper-based work and the challenges of manual processes, the City of Bluffdale, UT, was in search of a new solution. The City ultimately chose to partner with OpenGov, the leader in cloud software for local government.

Located a short drive from Salt Lake City, leadership in Bluffdale prioritized finding a system that could offer better visibility into the status of capital assets and streamline its asset maintenance management. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its comprehensive suite of features, including automated work orders and the capability to run macro-level reporting, aligning with the City’s need for a more efficient and integrated approach to asset management.

By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Bluffdale is set to experience process advancements in its public works management. This modern solution will provide a single system of truth for asset management and work orders, enhanced reporting capabilities at all levels of leadership, and a mobile application for ease of use in the field. This strategic move is anticipated to significantly boost operational efficiency and improve the City’s capacity for making data-driven decisions.

The City of Bluffdale joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here

You just read:

City of Bluffdale, UT, Advances Asset Management with OpenGov

Distribution channels: Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more