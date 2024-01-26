Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,614 in the last 365 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $13.3 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2023, and $64.4 Million for the Full Year 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its fourth quarter 2023 net income was $13.3 million, or $0.22 per average diluted common share, compared to $20.8 million, or $0.34 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $15.8 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $64.4 million, or $1.05 per average diluted common share, compared to $66.6 million, or $1.09 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. All results are unaudited.

"In 2023, despite challenges faced by many banks, the Company had a successful year with stable client deposits and 9% growth in year-over-year tangible book value. The fourth quarter showed solid performance, contributing to our second-best year in net income, surpassed only by the record profits of 2022," said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our loan growth resulted in an increase of 2% for both year-over-year and from the prior quarter. This loan growth, coupled with stable client deposits, showcases our resilience in an increasing interest rate environment. Although net interest income was impacted, as expected, we anticipate stabilization in our cost of funds following the recent Fed guidance on expected rate reductions in 2024."

Mr. Jones added, "Our focus remains on orderly organic growth, while avoiding borrowed funds and brokered deposits. Our local community retail and commercial deposit relationships serve as a stable and lower-cost funding source, reflecting our disciplined management approach. We have a strong balance sheet, evidenced by robust capital, ample liquidity, and a diversified loan portfolio.  We continue to add to loan reserves reflecting our solid loan growth while credit costs are modest.  I extend my gratitude to our dedicated team members for their talent and commitment in serving our community and clients, and driving our company forward."

Current Financial Condition and Liquidity Position

The following are important factors in understanding our current financial condition and liquidity position:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity and available lines of credit at December 31, 2023:
       
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT   Total
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")   $ 365,500
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit     1,235,573
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") collateralized borrowing capacity     1,100,931
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)     58,120
Federal funds purchase arrangements     90,000
Holding company line of credit     20,000
Total   $ 2,870,124
       
  • The Company’s total liquidity and borrowing capacity was $2.87 billion, all of which remained available at December 31, 2023.
  • The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 66% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 142% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • The Bank increased its credit line availability from the FRB and the FHLB by $1.50 billion to $2.34 billion at December 31, 2023, from $839.5 million at December 31, 2022.
  • The loan to deposit ratio was 76.52% at December 31, 2023, compared to 75.14% at December 31, 2022, and 71.81% at September 30, 2023, providing the Bank with ample liquidity and capacity to provide future credit to the community.

Deposits:

  • Total deposits were relatively flat at $4.38 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $4.39 billion at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased ($197.0) million, or (4%) from $4.58 billion at September 30, 2023, as a result of deposit outflows from clients operating expenses, tax payments, one-time capital events, profit distributions, and to a lesser extent clients moving deposits to outside investment alternatives.
  • Migration of client deposits into interest-bearing accounts resulted in an increase in Insured Cash Sweep (“ICS”)/Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (“CDARS”) deposits to $854.1 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $30.4 million at December 31, 2022, and decreased ($67.1) million from $921.2 million at September 30, 2023.   
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($444.2) million, or (26%), to $1.29 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.74 billion at December 31, 2022, largely in response to the increasing interest rate environment. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $49.0 million, or 4%, from $1.24 billion at September 30, 2023, evidencing stabilization in deposit mix and partially helped by a single customer temporarily moving significant deposits into this category at year-end.
  • The Bank had 24,737 deposit accounts at December 31, 2023, with an average balance of $177,000, compared to 24,769 deposit accounts at September 30, 2023, with an average balance of $185,000. At December 31, 2022, the Company had 23,833 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $184,000.
  • Deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $1.96 billion, representing 45% of total deposits, with an average account size of $368,000, at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2022, deposits from the Bank's top 100 client relationships, representing 18% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.03 billion, representing 46% of total deposits, with an average account size of $469,000. At September 30, 2023, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.19 billion, representing 48% of total deposits, with an average account size of $408,000.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $1.09 billion at December 31, 2023, of which $442.6 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $650.6 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000). The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $564.1 million at December 31, 2023.
  • The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.40 years at December 31, 2023.
  • The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
                   
          Agency      
          Mortgage-      
        backed and    
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES PAYDOWNS & MATURITIES   U.S.   Municipal    
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Treasury      Securities      Total
First quarter of 2024   $ 37,000   $ 28,977   $ 65,977
Second quarter of 2024     131,000     20,338     151,338
Third quarter of 2024     37,500     20,441     57,941
Fourth quarter of 2024     9,000     19,320     28,320
First quarter of 2025     35,000     18,835     53,835
Second quarter of 2025     118,000     18,366     136,366
Third quarter of 2025     25,500     19,209     44,709
Fourth quarter of 2025         17,460     17,460
Total   $ 393,000   $ 162,946   $ 555,946
                   

Loans:

  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $51.8 million, or 2%, to $3.35 billion at December 31, 2023 from $3.30 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $64.9 million, or 2%, from $3.29 billion at September 30, 2023. Core loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $92.8 million, or 3%, to $2.85 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.76 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $71.0 million, or 3%, from $2.78 billion at September 30, 2023.  
  • Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $1.84 billion at December 31, 2023, of which 32% were owner occupied and 68% were investor CRE loans.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2023, there were 28 new CRE loans originated totaling $57 million with a weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage for the non-owner occupied portfolio of 35% and 2.31 times, respectively.
  • The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was also $1.6 million.
  • The Company has personal guarantees on 91% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
  • Total office exposure in the CRE portfolio was $399 million, including 29 loans totaling approximately $75 million in San Jose, 17 loans totaling approximately $26 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million in Oakland, at December 31, 2023.   Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $312 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Of the $399 million of CRE loans with office exposure, approximately $36 million, or 9%, are situated in the Bay Area downtown business districts of San Jose and San Francisco, with an average loan balance of $2.1 million.
  • At December 31, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage ratio for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 42.9% and 1.82 times, respectively. For the nine non-owner occupied office loans in San Francisco at December 31, 2023, the weighted average loan-to-value and debt-service coverage ratio were 35% and 1.48 times, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.26 for the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $1.05 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.09 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:

                               
    For the Quarter Ended:   For the Year Ended:
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,    December 31,       December 31, 
(unaudited)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Return on average tangible assets   1.03 %     1.20 %     1.59 %     1.26 %     1.27 %  
Return on average tangible common equity   10.84 %     13.06 %     18.89 %     13.57 %     15.57 %  
                                         
  • Net interest income decreased (18%) to $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin decreased (69) basis points to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023, from 4.10% for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher rates paid on customer deposits, and a decrease in the average balances of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds.

    • Net interest income decreased (7%) to $42.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $45.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased (16) basis points to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2023 from 3.57% for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on customer deposits, and a decrease in the average balances of noninterest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by higher average yields on overnight funds, and an increase in the average balance of loans.

    • For the year ended December 31, 2023, the net interest income increased 2% to $183.2 million, compared to $179.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The FTE net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.70% for the year ended December 31, 2023, from 3.57% for the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate and the rate on overnight funds, and a shift in the mix of earning assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans, partially offset by a higher rates paid on customer deposits, a decrease in the average balances of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, and an increase in the average balances of short-term borrowings.

  • The following table, as of December 31, 2023, sets forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income that would result from an instantaneous shift in interest rates from the base rate:
                 
      Increase/(Decrease) in    
      Estimated Net    
      Interest Income(1)    
  CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Amount   Percent    
  (in $000's, unaudited)              
  +400   $ 10,703     5.6 %  
  +300   $ 7,997     4.2 %  
  +200   $ 5,311     2.8 %  
  +100   $ 2,648     1.4 %  
  0            
  −100   $ (3,197 )   (1.7 )%  
  −200   $ (10,513 )   (5.5 )%  
  −300   $ (22,609 )   (11.8 )%  
  −400   $ (37,896 )   (19.8 )%  


     
(1 ) Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could reduce any actual impact on net interest income.
     


  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.39% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 5.46% for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower loan yields on the core bank, lower average balances of asset-based lending loans, a decrease in the accretion of loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower prepayment fees.
                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,758,935     $ 37,303   5.36 %   $ 2,720,010     $ 37,171   5.42 %  
Prepayment fees           91   0.01 %           182   0.03 %  
Asset-based lending     14,717       371   10.00 %     23,983       593   9.81 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     52,861       2,803   21.04 %     51,664       2,775   21.31 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     459,268       3,812   3.29 %     465,471       3,811   3.25 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (3,352 )     255   0.04 %     (3,648 )     321   0.05 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,282,429     $ 44,635   5.39 %   $ 3,257,480     $ 44,853   5.46 %  


  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.39% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 5.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate.
                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,758,935     $ 37,303   5.36 %   $ 2,662,873     $ 33,702   5.02 %  
Prepayment fees           91   0.01 %           123   0.02 %  
Asset-based lending     14,717       371   10.00 %     35,519       756   8.44 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     52,861       2,803   21.04 %     71,789       3,696   20.43 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     459,268       3,812   3.29 %     485,149       3,842   3.14 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (3,352 )     255   0.04 %     (4,774 )     382   0.06 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,282,429     $ 44,635   5.39 %   $ 3,250,556     $ 42,501   5.19 %  


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.45% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 4.91% for the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower prepayment fees, and higher average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages.


                                   
    For the Year Ended   For the Year Ended  
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,707,198     $ 144,751   5.35 %   $ 2,591,027     $ 120,166   4.64 %  
Prepayment fees           484   0.02 %           1,278   0.05 %  
Asset-based lending     23,591       2,277   9.65 %     51,990       3,613   6.95 %  
Bay View Funding factored receivables     62,642       13,426   21.43 %     64,099       12,819   20.00 %  
Purchased residential mortgages     472,582       15,309   3.24 %     417,672       12,395   2.97 %  
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (3,819 )     1,381   0.05 %     (5,782 )     2,739   0.11 %  
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,262,194     $ 177,628   5.45 %   $ 3,119,006     $ 153,010   4.91 %  


  In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $3.2 million at December 31, 2023.
  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Deposits:                                    
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,243,222             $ 1,302,606            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     948,061   $ 1,661   0.70 %     1,017,686   $ 1,730   0.67 %  
Savings and money market     1,096,962     6,216   2.25 %     1,087,336     5,514   2.01 %  
Time deposits - under $100     11,389     37   1.29 %     11,966     30   0.99 %  
Time deposits - $100 and over     234,140     2,130   3.61 %     272,362     2,489   3.63 %  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                                  
and time deposits     920,976     6,009   2.59 %     881,665     5,117   2.30 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,211,528     16,053   1.98 %     3,271,015     14,880   1.80 %  
Total deposits     4,454,750     16,053   1.43 %     4,573,621     14,880   1.29 %  
                                   
Short-term borrowings     29       0.00 %     31       0.00 %  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,477     538   5.41 %     39,439     539   5.42 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,251,034     16,591   2.02 %     3,310,485     15,419   1.85 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   $ 4,494,256   $ 16,591   1.46 %   $ 4,613,091   $ 15,419   1.33 %  
                                   


  The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.29% for the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of funds increased to 1.46% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.33% for the third quarter of 2023. The average cost of deposits was 0.25% and the average cost of funds was 0.30% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
     
  The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.06% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of funds increased to 1.13% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2022.
     
  The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing and ICS deposits and an increase in market interest rates.
     
  • During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $289,000, compared to a $508,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the fourth quarter of 2022, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $168,000 for the third quarter of 2023. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $749,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to a $766,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Total noninterest income decreased (30%) to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts during the fourth quarter of 2023. Total noninterest income decreased (12%) to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to no gain on sales of SBA loans, lower termination fees at Bay View Funding, and a lower gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance during the fourth quarter of 2023.

    • For the year ended December 31, 2023, total noninterest income decreased (11%) to $9.0 million, compared to $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to a $669,000 gain on warrants during the year ended December 31, 2022, and lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, servicing income, and interchange fee income on credit cards, during the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $25.5 million, compared to $24.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to higher insurance costs, regulatory assessments, and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower professional fees and occupancy and equipment expense during the fourth quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $25.5 million, compared to $25.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher professional fees.

    • Total noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased to $101.1 million, compared to $94.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and higher insurance costs, regulatory assessments, improvements in information technology, and ICS/CDARS fee expenses included in other noninterest expense, partially offset by lower professional fees and occupancy and equipment expense during the year ended December 31, 2023.

    • Full time equivalent employees were 349 at December 31, 2023, and 340 at December 31, 2022, and 348 at September 30, 2023.  
  • The efficiency ratio was 57.62% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 44.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 52.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 52.57% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 49.93% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Income tax expense was $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 27.8%, compared to 29.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 29.0% for the third quarter of 2023. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $26.0 million, compared to $27.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 28.7%, compared to 29.5% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

  • Total assets increased 1% to $5.19 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $5.16 billion at December 31, 2022, and decreased (4%) from $5.40 billion at September 30, 2023.  

  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) for the periods indicated:
                   
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE   December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2023   2023   2022
Balance (at fair value):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ 382,369     $ 396,996     $ 418,474  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     60,267       60,198       71,122  
Total   $ 442,636     $ 457,194     $ 489,596  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ (5,621 )   $ (9,606 )   $ (10,323 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities     (4,313 )     (7,185 )     (5,794 )
Total   $ (9,934 )   $ (16,791 )   $ (16,117 )
                   


  The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($9.9) million, or ($7.1) million net of taxes, which was 1.1% of total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, down from ($16.8) million, or ($12.0) million net of taxes, at September 30, 2023, due to lower interest rates.
     
  The weighted average life of the securities available-for-sale portfolio was 1.29 years at December 31, 2023.
     
  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:
                   
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY   December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2023   2023   2022
Balance (at amortized cost):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ 618,374     $ 632,241     $ 677,381  
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax (1)     32,203       32,453       37,623  
Total (1)   $ 650,577     $ 664,694     $ 715,004  
                   
Pre-tax unrecognized (loss):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ (85,729 )   $ (119,932 )   $ (99,742 )
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     (721 )     (2,753 )     (810 )
Total   $ (86,450 )   $ (122,685 )   $ (100,552 )
                   
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities   $ (12 )   $ (13 )   $ (14 )
                   


     
(1 ) Gross of the allowance for credit losses of $12,000 at December, 2023, $13,000 at September 30, 2023, and $14,000 at December 31, 2022.
     


  The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($86.5) million, or ($60.9) million net of taxes, which was 9.0% of total shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2023, down from ($122.7) million, or ($86.4) million net of taxes, at September 30, 2023, due to lower interest rates.
     
  The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 6.57 years at December 31, 2023, which includes Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") mortgage-backed securities with longer maturities.
     
  • The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at December 31, 2023 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                                 
LOANS   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total     
Commercial   $ 463,778     14 %     $ 430,664     13 %     $ 533,915     16 %    
Real estate:                                
CRE - owner occupied     583,253     17 %       589,751     18 %       614,663     19 %    
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,256,590     37 %       1,208,324     37 %       1,066,368     32 %    
Land and construction     140,513     4 %       158,138     5 %       163,577     5 %    
Home equity     119,125     4 %       124,477     4 %       120,724     4 %    
Multifamily     269,734     8 %       253,129     7 %       244,882     7 %    
Residential mortgages     496,961     15 %       503,006     15 %       537,905     16 %    
Consumer and other     20,919     1 %       18,526     1 %       17,033     1 %    
Total Loans     3,350,873     100 %       3,286,015     100 %       3,299,067     100 %    
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (495 )       (554 )       (517 )    
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees    $ 3,350,378     100 %     $ 3,285,461     100 %     $ 3,298,550     100 %    


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $51.8 million, or 2%, to $3.35 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $3.30 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $64.9 million, or 2%, from $3.29 billion at September 30, 2023.   Core loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $92.8 million, or 3%, to $2.85 billion at December, 2023, compared to $2.76 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased $71.0 million from $2.78 billion at September 30, 2023.  
     
  Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization was 29% at both December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, compared to 27% at September 30, 2023.
     
  At December 31, 2023, there was 32% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate, compared to 37% at December 31, 2022, and 33% at September 30, 2023.
     
  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of December 31, 2023. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
                                           
    Due in   Over One Year But                  
LOAN MATURITIES   One Year or Less   Less than Five Years   Over Five Years      
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Balance      % to Total      Total
Loans with variable interest rates   $ 359,013   40 %     $ 269,586   30 %     $ 274,829   30 %     $ 903,428
Loans with fixed interest rates     74,940   3 %       621,480   25 %       1,751,025   72 %       2,447,445
Loans   $ 433,953   13 %     $ 891,066   27 %     $ 2,025,854   60 %     $ 3,350,873
                                           


  At December 31, 2023, approximately 27% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 33% at December 31, 2022, and 27% at September 30, 2023.
     
  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:

                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   At or For the Year Ended:  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS      December 31,       September 30,       December 31,    December 31,       December 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Balance at beginning of period   $ 47,702     $ 47,803     $ 46,921     $ 47,512     $ 43,290    
Charge-offs during the period     (160 )     (447 )     (56 )     (1,011 )     (434 )  
Recoveries during the period     127       178       139       708       3,890    
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period     (33 )     (269 )     83       (303 )     3,456    
Provision for credit losses on loans during the period     289       168       508       749       766    
Balance at end of period   $ 47,958     $ 47,702     $ 47,512     $ 47,958     $ 47,512    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 3,350,378     $ 3,285,461     $ 3,298,550     $ 3,350,378     $ 3,298,550    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 7,707     $ 5,484     $ 2,425     $ 7,707     $ 2,425    
ACLL to total loans     1.43 %     1.45 %     1.44     1.43 %     1.44 %   
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     622.27 %     869.84 %     1,959.26     622.27     1,959.26  


  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for each of the four quarters of 2023:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL    
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ACLL at December 31, 2022   $ 47,512  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2023     (160 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first      
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts     (79 )
ACLL at March 31, 2023     47,273  
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2023     1,652  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second      
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts     (1,122 )
ACLL at June 30, 2023     47,803  
Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2023     (117 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third      
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts     16  
ACLL at September 30, 2023     47,702  
Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2023     1,216  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth      
quarter of 2023 including changes in economic forecasts     (960 )
ACLL at December 31, 2023   $ 47,958  
 
  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the periods indicated:
                                 
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total  
Land and construction loans   $ 4,661   60 % $   0 % $   0 %
Commercial loans     1,236   16 %   1,712   31 %   642   26 %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     889   12 %   1,966   36 %   1,685   70 %
Residential mortgages     779   10 %   1,716   31 %     0 %
Home equity loans     142   2 %   90   2 %   98   4 %
CRE loans       0 %     0 %     0 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,707   100 % $ 5,484   100 % $ 2,425   100 %


  There were 12 borrowers included in NPAs totaling $7.7 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to 9 borrowers totaling $2.4 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and 11 borrowers totaling $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2023. The increase in NPAs at December 31, 2023, was primarily due to the downgrade of loans to one customer totaling $4.6 million, which are well collateralized and there are no specific reserves for these loans. This increase in NPAs was partially offset by pay-offs of loans previously included in NPAs.
     
  There were no CRE loans included in NPAs at December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, or September 30, 2023.
     
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, or September 30, 2023.
     
  There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, or September 30, 2023.
     
  Classified assets totaled $31.8 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at December 31, 2023, compared to $14.5 million, or 0.28% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, and $31.1 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at September 30, 2023.
     
  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
                                 
DEPOSITS   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % to Total    Balance      % to Total    Balance      % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,292,486   30 %   $ 1,243,501   27 %   $ 1,736,722   40 %  
Demand, interest-bearing     914,066   21 %     1,004,185   22 %     1,196,427   27 %  
Savings and money market     1,087,518   25 %     1,110,640   24 %     1,285,444   29 %  
Time deposits — under $250     38,055   1 %     43,906   1 %     32,445   1 %  
Time deposits — $250 and over     192,228   4 %     252,001   6 %     108,192   2 %  
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                
money market and time deposits     854,105   19 %     921,224   20 %     30,374   1 %  
Total deposits   $ 4,378,458   100 %   $ 4,575,457   100 %   $ 4,389,604   100 %  
                                 


  The Bank’s uninsured deposits were approximately $2.01 billion, or 46% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.12 billion, or 46% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023, and $2.15 billion, or 48% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023, and $2.56 billion, or 58% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023, and $2.79 billion, or 64% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022.
     
  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2023, as reflected in the following table:
                         
                               Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   Basel III PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirement (1)
Total Capital   15.4 %     14.8 %     10.0 %     10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   13.2 %     13.7 %     8.0 %     8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   13.2 %     13.7 %     6.5 %     7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   10.0 %     10.3 %     5.0 %     4.0 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)   9.8 %     10.2 %     N/A     N/A  


     
(1 ) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.
(2 ) Represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
     


  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
                   
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   December 31,    September 30,    December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)      2023   2023   2022
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale   $ (7,116 )   $ (11,985 )   $ (11,506 )
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (2,809 )     (3,234 )     (3,091 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (2,892 )     (2,343 )     (2,371 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     87       93       112  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (12,730 )   $ (17,469 )   $ (16,856 )
                   

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the following: (1) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet customer demands for deposit withdrawals, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our lines of credit; (2) factors that affect the collectability of our loans, including fluctuations in interest rates as those changes affect our borrowers’ ability to pay and perform on all other terms of our loans; (3) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect depositors’ confidence in the banking system generally and our bank in particular; (4) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (5) the effect of our measures to assure adequate liquidity of deposits as those measures affect profitability, including increasing interest rates on deposits as a component of our interest expense; (6) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolio; (7) events and circumstances that affect our borrowers’ financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, which may, during periods of economic uncertainty or decline, adversely affect those borrowers’ ability to repay our loans timely and in full, or to comply with their other obligations under our loan agreements with those customers; (8) geopolitical and domestic political developments, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as other regions that are experiencing or that may in the future experience political or economic upheaval, that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, and increase the volatility of financial markets; (9) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (10) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board and other factors that affect market interest rates generally; (11) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to customers, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (12) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (13) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (14) conditions relating to the impact of recent and potential future pandemic response measures on our customers, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (15) our ability to compete effectively with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (16) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (17) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (18) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (19) regulatory limits on the Bank’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (20) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (21) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (22) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets or of the goodwill associated with previous acquisitions; (23) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft; (24) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (25) risks of loss of funding of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (26) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (27) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (28) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (29) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (30) risks resulting from domestic or international terrorism, riots, widespread mayhem, and similar events or circumstances; (31) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; and (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com

                                               
    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:     For the Year Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,         December 31,       December 31,       Percent  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022     2023   2022   Change  
Interest income   $ 58,892   $ 60,791   $ 55,192   (3 ) % 7   %   $ 234,298   $ 188,828   24   %
Interest expense     16,591     15,419     3,453   8   % 380   %     51,074     8,948   471   %
Net interest income before provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     42,301     45,372     51,739   (7 ) % (18 ) %     183,224     179,880   2   %
Provision for credit losses on loans     289     168     508   72   % (43 ) %     749     766   (2 ) %
Net interest income after provision                                              
for credit losses on loans     42,012     45,204     51,231   (7 ) % (18 ) %     182,475     179,114   2   %
Noninterest income:                                              
Service charges and fees on deposit                                              
accounts     838     859     1,801   (2 ) % (53 ) %     4,341     4,640   (6 ) %
Increase in cash surrender value of                                              
life insurance     519     517     481   0   % 8   %     2,031     1,925   6   %
Servicing income     103     62     138   66   % (25 ) %     400     508   (21 ) %
Termination fees     25     118       (79 ) % N/A       154     61   152   %
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                              
life insurance     25     100       (75 ) % N/A       125     27   363   %
Gain on sales of SBA loans         207       (100 ) % N/A       482     491   (2 ) %
Gain on warrants               N/A   N/A           669   (100 ) %
Other     432     353     352   22   % 23   %     1,465     1,790   (18 ) %
Total noninterest income     1,942     2,216     2,772   (12 ) % (30 ) %     8,998     10,111   (11 ) %
Noninterest expense:                                              
Salaries and employee benefits     13,919     14,147     13,915   (2 ) % 0   %     56,862     55,331   3   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,367     2,301     2,510   3   % (6 ) %     9,490     9,639   (2 ) %
Professional fees     1,085     717     1,414   51   % (23 ) %     4,350     5,015   (13 ) %
Other     8,120     8,006     6,679   1   % 22   %     30,352     24,874   22   %
Total noninterest expense     25,491     25,171     24,518   1   % 4   %     101,054     94,859   7   %
Income before income taxes     18,463     22,249     29,485   (17 ) % (37 ) %     90,419     94,366   (4 ) %
Income tax expense     5,135     6,454     8,686   (20 ) % (41 ) %     25,976     27,811   (7 ) %
Net income   $ 13,328   $ 15,795   $ 20,799   (16 ) % (36 ) %   $ 64,443   $ 66,555   (3 ) %
                                               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                                 
(unaudited)                                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.22   $ 0.26   $ 0.34   (15 ) % (35 ) %   $ 1.06   $ 1.10   (4 ) %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.22   $ 0.26   $ 0.34   (15 ) % (35 ) %   $ 1.05   $ 1.09   (4 ) %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,118,485     61,093,289     60,788,803   0   % 1   %     61,038,857     60,602,962   1   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,412,816     61,436,240     61,357,023   0   % 0   %     61,311,318     61,090,290   0   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,146,835     61,099,155     60,852,723   0   % 0   %     61,146,835     60,852,723   0   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   0   % 0   %   $ 0.52   $ 0.52   0   %
Book value per share   $ 11.00   $ 10.83   $ 10.39   2   % 6   %   $ 11.00   $ 10.39   6   %
Tangible book value per share   $ 8.12   $ 7.94   $ 7.46   2   % 9   %   $ 8.12   $ 7.46   9   %
                                               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                                      
(unaudited)                                                      
Annualized return on average equity     7.96 %   9.54 %   13.40 % (17 ) % (41 ) %     9.88 %   10.95 % (10 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible                                              
common equity     10.84 %   13.06 %   18.89 % (17 ) % (43 ) %     13.57 %   15.57 % (13 ) %
Annualized return on average assets     1.00 %   1.16 %   1.54 % (14 ) % (35 ) %     1.21 %   1.23 % (2 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.03 %   1.20 %   1.59 % (14 ) % (35 ) %     1.26 %   1.27 % (1 ) %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.41 %   3.57 %   4.10 % (4 ) % (17 ) %     3.70 %   3.57 % 4   %
Efficiency ratio     57.62 %   52.89 %   44.98 % 9   % 28   %     52.57 %   49.93 % 5   %
                                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                                      
Average assets   $ 5,291,962   $ 5,399,930   $ 5,360,867   (2 ) % (1 ) %   $ 5,310,277   $ 5,401,220   (2 ) %
Average tangible assets   $ 5,115,321   $ 5,222,692   $ 5,181,793   (2 ) % (1 ) %   $ 5,132,741   $ 5,221,159   (2 ) %
Average earning assets   $ 4,923,582   $ 5,051,710   $ 5,009,578   (3 ) % (2 ) %   $ 4,955,018   $ 5,051,552   (2 ) %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,612   $ 2,765   $ 2,346   (42 ) % (31 ) %   $ 2,821   $ 2,238   26   %
Average total loans   $ 3,280,817   $ 3,254,715   $ 3,248,210   1   % 1   %   $ 3,259,373   $ 3,116,768   5   %
Average deposits   $ 4,454,750   $ 4,573,621   $ 4,600,533   (3 ) % (3 ) %   $ 4,467,489   $ 4,647,200   (4 ) %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,243,222   $ 1,302,606   $ 1,851,003   (5 ) % (33 ) %   $ 1,393,949   $ 1,863,928   (25 ) %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,211,528   $ 3,271,015   $ 2,749,530   (2 ) % 17   %   $ 3,073,540   $ 2,783,272   10   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,251,034   $ 3,310,485   $ 2,788,880   (2 ) % 17   %   $ 3,140,105   $ 2,825,035   11   %
Average equity   $ 664,638   $ 656,973   $ 615,941   1   % 8   %   $ 652,449   $ 607,603   7   %
Average tangible common equity   $ 487,997   $ 479,735   $ 436,867   2   % 12   %   $ 474,913   $ 427,542   11   %


                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31,       December 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022  
Interest income   $ 58,892   $ 60,791   $ 58,341   $ 56,274   $ 55,192  
Interest expense     16,591     15,419     12,048     7,016     3,453  
Net interest income before provision                                
for credit losses on loans     42,301     45,372     46,293     49,258     51,739  
Provision for credit losses on loans     289     168     260     32     508  
Net interest income after provision                                
for credit losses on loans     42,012     45,204     46,033     49,226     51,231  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit                                
accounts     838     859     901     1,743     1,801  
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
life insurance     519     517     502     493     481  
Servicing income     103     62     104     131     138  
Termination fees     25     118         11      
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                
life insurance     25     100              
Gain on sales of SBA loans         207     199     76      
Gain on warrants                      
Other     432     353     368     312     352  
Total noninterest income     1,942     2,216     2,074     2,766     2,772  
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     13,919     14,147     13,987     14,809     13,915  
Occupancy and equipment     2,367     2,301     2,422     2,400     2,510  
Professional fees     1,085     717     1,149     1,399     1,414  
Other     8,120     8,006     7,433     6,793     6,679  
Total noninterest expense     25,491     25,171     24,991     25,401     24,518  
Income before income taxes     18,463     22,249     23,116     26,591     29,485  
Income tax expense     5,135     6,454     6,713     7,674     8,686  
Net income   $ 13,328   $ 15,795   $ 16,403   $ 18,917   $ 20,799  
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.22   $ 0.26   $ 0.27   $ 0.31   $ 0.34  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.22   $ 0.26   $ 0.27   $ 0.31   $ 0.34  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,118,485     61,093,289     61,035,435     60,908,221     60,788,803  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,412,816     61,436,240     61,266,059     61,268,072     61,357,023  
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,146,835     61,099,155     61,091,155     60,948,607     60,852,723  
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
Book value per share   $ 11.00   $ 10.83   $ 10.70   $ 10.62   $ 10.39  
Tangible book value per share   $ 8.12   $ 7.94   $ 7.80   $ 7.70   $ 7.46  
                                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                    
(unaudited)                                     
Annualized return on average equity     7.96 %   9.54 %   10.12 %   12.03 %   13.40 %
Annualized return on average tangible                                
common equity     10.84 %   13.06 %   13.93 %   16.71 %   18.89 %
Annualized return on average assets     1.00 %   1.16 %   1.25 %   1.47 %   1.54 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets     1.03 %   1.20 %   1.29 %   1.52 %   1.59 %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.41 %   3.57 %   3.76 %   4.09 %   4.10 %
Efficiency ratio     57.62 %   52.89 %   51.67 %   48.83 %   44.98 %
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Average assets   $ 5,291,962   $ 5,399,930   $ 5,278,243   $ 5,235,506   $ 5,360,867  
Average tangible assets   $ 5,115,321   $ 5,222,692   $ 5,100,399   $ 5,057,063   $ 5,181,793  
Average earning assets   $ 4,923,582   $ 5,051,710   $ 4,948,397   $ 4,895,009   $ 5,009,578  
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,612   $ 2,765   $ 4,166   $ 2,755   $ 2,346  
Average total loans   $ 3,280,817   $ 3,254,715   $ 3,227,175   $ 3,274,770   $ 3,248,210  
Average deposits   $ 4,454,750   $ 4,573,621   $ 4,424,041   $ 4,415,952   $ 4,600,533  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,243,222   $ 1,302,606   $ 1,368,373   $ 1,667,260   $ 1,851,003  
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,211,528   $ 3,271,015   $ 3,055,668   $ 2,748,692   $ 2,749,530  
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,251,034   $ 3,310,485   $ 3,157,722   $ 2,834,732   $ 2,788,880  
Average equity   $ 664,638   $ 656,973   $ 650,240   $ 637,597   $ 615,941  
Average tangible common equity   $ 487,997   $ 479,735   $ 472,396   $ 459,154   $ 436,867  


                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
 		 
ASSETS                                 
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,592     $ 40,076     $ 27,595     4   %   51   %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
in other financial institutions     366,537       605,476       279,008     (39 ) %   31   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     442,636       457,194       489,596     (3 ) %   (10 ) %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     650,565       664,681       714,990     (2 ) %   (9 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,205       841       2,456     162   %   (10 ) %
Loans:                             
Commercial     463,778       430,664       533,915     8   %   (13 ) %
Real estate:                             
CRE - owner occupied     583,253       589,751       614,663     (1 ) %   (5 ) %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,256,590       1,208,324       1,066,368     4   %   18   %
Land and construction     140,513       158,138       163,577     (11 ) %   (14 ) %
Home equity     119,125       124,477       120,724     (4 ) %   (1 ) %
Multifamily     269,734       253,129       244,882     7   %   10   %
Residential mortgages     496,961       503,006       537,905     (1 ) %   (8 ) %
Consumer and other     20,919       18,526       17,033     13   %   23   %
Loans     3,350,873       3,286,015       3,299,067     2   %   2   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (495 )     (554 )     (517 )   (11 ) %   (4 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     3,350,378       3,285,461       3,298,550     2   %   2   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,958 )     (47,702 )     (47,512 )   1   %   1   %
Loans, net     3,302,420       3,237,759       3,251,038     2   %   2   %
Company-owned life insurance     79,489       79,607       78,945     0   %   1   %
Premises and equipment, net     9,857       9,707       9,301     2   %   6   %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   %   0   %
Other intangible assets     8,627       9,229       11,033     (7 ) %   (22 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     122,536       131,106       125,987     (7 %   3   %
Total assets   $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307     $ 5,157,580     (4 ) %   1   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                               
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,292,486     $ 1,243,501     $ 1,736,722     4   %   (26 ) %
Demand, interest-bearing     914,066       1,004,185       1,196,427     (9 ) %   (24 ) %
Savings and money market     1,087,518       1,110,640       1,285,444     (2 ) %   (15 ) %
Time deposits - under $250     38,055       43,906       32,445     (13 ) %   17   %
Time deposits - $250 and over     192,228       252,001       108,192     (24 ) %   78   %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                            
and time deposits     854,105       921,224       30,374     (7 ) %   2712   %
Total deposits     4,378,458       4,575,457       4,389,604     (4 ) %   0   %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,502       39,463       39,350     0   %   0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     103,234       126,457       96,170     (18 %   7   %
Total liabilities     4,521,194       4,741,377       4,525,124     (5 ) %   0   %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                                 
Common stock     506,539       505,692       502,923     0   %   1   %
Retained earnings     179,092       173,707       146,389     3   %   22   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (12,730 )     (17,469 )     (16,856 )   (27 ) %   (24 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     672,901       661,930       632,456     2   %   6   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307     $ 5,157,580     (4 ) %   1   %
                             


                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31,       December 31, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,592     $ 40,076     $ 42,551     $ 41,318     $ 27,595  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     366,537       605,476       468,951       698,690       279,008  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     442,636       457,194       486,058       491,751       489,596  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     650,565       664,681       682,095       698,231       714,990  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     2,205       841       3,136       2,792       2,456  
Loans:                              
Commercial     463,778       430,664       466,354       506,602       533,915  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     583,253       589,751       608,031       603,298       614,663  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,256,590       1,208,324       1,147,313       1,083,852       1,066,368  
Land and construction     140,513       158,138       162,816       166,408       163,577  
Home equity     119,125       124,477       128,009       124,481       120,724  
Multifamily     269,734       253,129       244,959       231,242       244,882  
Residential mortgages     496,961       503,006       514,064       528,639       537,905  
Consumer and other     20,919       18,526       17,635       17,905       17,033  
Loans     3,350,873       3,286,015       3,289,181       3,262,427       3,299,067  
Deferred loan fees, net     (495 )     (554 )     (397 )     (512 )     (517 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     3,350,378       3,285,461       3,288,784       3,261,915       3,298,550  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,958 )     (47,702 )     (47,803 )     (47,273 )     (47,512 )
Loans, net     3,302,420       3,237,759       3,240,981       3,214,642       3,251,038  
Company-owned life insurance     79,489       79,607       79,940       79,438       78,945  
Premises and equipment, net     9,857       9,707       9,197       9,142       9,301  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     8,627       9,229       9,830       10,431       11,033  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     122,536       131,106       121,467       122,474       125,987  
Total assets   $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307     $ 5,311,837     $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,292,486     $ 1,243,501     $ 1,319,844     $ 1,469,081     $ 1,736,722  
Demand, interest-bearing     914,066       1,004,185       1,064,638       1,196,789       1,196,427  
Savings and money market     1,087,518       1,110,640       1,075,835       1,264,567       1,285,444  
Time deposits - under $250     38,055       43,906       44,520       37,884       32,445  
Time deposits - $250 and over     192,228       252,001       171,852       172,070       108,192  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                              
and time deposits     854,105       921,224       824,083       304,147       30,374  
Total deposits     4,378,458       4,575,457       4,500,772       4,444,538       4,389,604  
Other short-term borrowings                       300,000        
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,502       39,463       39,425       39,387       39,350  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     103,234       126,457       117,970       105,407       96,170  
Total liabilities     4,521,194       4,741,377       4,658,167       4,889,332       4,525,124  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     506,539       505,692       505,075       504,135       502,923  
Retained earnings     179,092       173,707       165,853       157,390       146,389  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (12,730 )     (17,469 )     (17,258 )     (14,317 )     (16,856 )
Total shareholders' equity     672,901       661,930       653,670       647,208       632,456  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307     $ 5,311,837     $ 5,536,540     $ 5,157,580  
                               


                             
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 6,818   $ 3,518   $ 740     94   % 821   %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                            
and still accruing     889     1,966     1,685     (55 ) % (47 ) %
Total nonperforming loans     7,707     5,484     2,425     41   % 218   %
Foreclosed assets                 N/A     N/A    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,707   $ 5,484   $ 2,425     41   % 218   %
Other restructured loans still accruing   $   $   $ 171     N/A     (100 ) %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 33   $ 269   $ (83 )   (88 ) % 140   %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 289   $ 168   $ 508     72   % (43 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,958   $ 47,702   $ 47,512     1   % 1   %
Classified assets   $ 31,763   $ 31,062   $ 14,544     2   % 118   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.43 %   1.45 %   1.44   % (1 ) % (1 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     622.27 %   869.84 %   1,959.26   % (28 ) % (68 ) %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.15 %   0.10 %   0.05   % 50   % 200   %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.23 %   0.17 %   0.07   % 35   % 229   %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6 %   6 %   3   % 0   % 100   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                            
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     5 %   5 %   3   % 0   % 67   %
                             
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                 
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                 
Heritage Commerce Corp:                            
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 496,643   $ 485,070   $ 453,792     2   % 9   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.88 %   12.25 %   12.26   % 5   % 5   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     9.84 %   9.28 %   9.11   % 6   % 8   %
Loan to deposit ratio     76.52 %   71.81 %   75.14   % 7   % 2   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     29.52 %   27.18 %   39.56   % 9   % (25 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.4 %   15.6 %   14.8   % (1 ) % 4   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2 %   13.4 %   12.7   % (1 ) % 4   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2 %   13.4 %   12.7   % (1 ) % 4   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.0 %   9.6 %   9.2   % 4   % 9   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                            
Total capital ratio     14.8 %   15.0 %   14.2   % (1 ) % 4   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7 %   13.9 %   13.2   % (1 ) % 4   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7 %   13.9 %   13.2   % (1 ) % 4   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.3 %   10.0 %   9.5   % 3   % 8   %
                             


 

     
(1 ) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2 ) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
     


                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31,       December 31,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 6,818   $ 3,518   $ 3,275     $ 781   $ 740    
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     889     1,966     2,262       1,459     1,685    
Total nonperforming loans     7,707     5,484     5,537       2,240     2,425    
Foreclosed assets                          
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,707   $ 5,484   $ 5,537     $ 2,240   $ 2,425    
Other restructured loans still accruing   $   $   $     $   $ 171    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 33   $ 269   $ (270 )   $ 271   $ (83 )  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 289   $ 168   $ 260     $ 32   $ 508    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,958   $ 47,702   $ 47,803     $ 47,273   $ 47,512    
Classified assets   $ 31,763   $ 31,062   $ 30,500     $ 26,800   $ 14,544    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.43 %     1.45 %     1.45   %     1.45 %     1.44   %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     622.27 %     869.84 %     863.34   %     2,110.40 %     1,959.26   %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.15 %     0.10 %     0.10   %     0.04 %     0.05   %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.23 %     0.17 %     0.17   %     0.07 %     0.07   %  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6 %     6 %     6   %     5 %     3   %  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     5 %     5 %     5   %     5 %     3   %  
                                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                     
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 496,643   $ 485,070   $ 476,209     $ 469,146   $ 453,792    
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.88 %     12.25 %     12.31   %     11.69 %     12.26   %  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     9.84 %     9.28 %     9.27   %     8.76 %     9.11   %  
Loan to deposit ratio     76.52 %     71.81 %     73.07   %     73.39 %     75.14   %  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     29.52 %     27.18 %     29.32   %     33.05 %     39.56   %  
Total capital ratio     15.4 %     15.6 %     15.4   %     15.3 %     14.8   %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2 %     13.4 %     13.2   %     13.1 %     12.7   %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.2 %     13.4 %     13.2   %     13.1 %     12.7   %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.0 %     9.6 %     9.7   %     9.6 %     9.2   %  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                
Total capital ratio     14.8 %     15.0 %     14.8   %     14.7 %     14.2   %  
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7 %     13.9 %     13.7   %     13.5 %     13.2   %  
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.7 %     13.9 %     13.7   %     13.5 %     13.2   %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.3 %     10.0 %     10.0   %     9.9 %     9.5   %  

 


     
(1 ) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2 ) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
     


                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
                Interest      Average               Interest      Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 3,282,429   $ 44,635     5.39 % $ 3,250,556   $ 42,501     5.19 %
Securities - taxable     1,074,638     6,516     2.41 %   1,156,563     6,941     2.38 %
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     32,244     288     3.54 %   37,958     324     3.39 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
in other financial institutions     534,271     7,514     5.58 %   564,501     5,494     3.86 %
Total interest earning assets (3)     4,923,582     58,953     4.75 %   5,009,578     55,260     4.38 %
Cash and due from banks     35,214               36,392            
Premises and equipment, net     9,843               9,436            
Goodwill and other intangible assets     176,641               179,074            
Other assets     146,682               126,387            
Total assets   $ 5,291,962             $ 5,360,867            
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,243,222             $ 1,851,003            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     948,061     1,661     0.70 %   1,164,378     945     0.32 %
Savings and money market     1,096,962     6,216     2.25 %   1,424,964     1,694     0.47 %
Time deposits - under $100     11,389     37     1.29 %   12,157     7     0.23 %
Time deposits - $100 and over     234,140     2,130     3.61 %   120,246     268     0.88 %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                                  
and time deposits     920,976     6,009     2.59 %   27,785     1     0.01 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,211,528     16,053     1.98 %   2,749,530     2,915     0.42 %
Total deposits     4,454,750     16,053     1.43 %   4,600,533     2,915     0.25 %
                                   
Short-term borrowings     29         0.00 %   24         0.00 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,477     538     5.41 %   39,326     538     5.43 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,251,034     16,591     2.02 %   2,788,880     3,453     0.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds     4,494,256     16,591     1.46 %   4,639,883     3,453     0.30 %
Other liabilities     133,068               105,043            
Total liabilities     4,627,324               4,744,926            
Shareholders’ equity     664,638               615,941            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,291,962             $ 5,360,867            
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin           42,362     3.41 %         51,807     4.10 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)           (61 )               (68 )      
Net interest income         $ 42,301               $ 51,739        


     
(1 ) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.
(2 ) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $147,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Prepayment fees totaled $91,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $123,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
(3 ) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.
     


                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023  
                Interest      Average               Interest      Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                        
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $ 3,282,429   $ 44,635     5.39 %   $ 3,257,480   $ 44,853     5.46 %  
Securities - taxable     1,074,638     6,516     2.41 %     1,114,782     6,797     2.42 %  
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)     32,244     288