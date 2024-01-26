City of Oconomowoc, WI, Grows OpenGov Partnership to Revolutionize Permitting Process
The new system promises to improve both internal and public-facing communication and offer the convenience of 24/7 online services.WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for new systems to overcome the challenges of manual steps in its permitting process, the City of Oconomowoc, WI, was on a mission to find a modern, efficient system. The search led the City to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 40 minutes from Milwaukee, leadership in the City of Oconomowoc was determined to modernize its permitting operations and create a great experience for residents. In its search for a new system, the City prioritized finding a solution that would offer a simpler approval process for staff and a user-friendly online portal for applicants. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its ability to provide a unified online system and enhance customer service through faster turnaround times on permit approvals.
Embracing OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Oconomowoc is set to transform its permitting operations. The new system promises to improve both internal and public-facing communication and offer the convenience of 24/7 online services, including an online permit portal for residents. This strategic move is expected not only to increase operational efficiency but also to provide a more streamlined, user-friendly experience for City staff and Oconomowoc residents.
The City of Oconomowoc joins a vast network of public sector organizations utilizing OpenGov to revolutionize their work processes with cloud-based software, specifically tailored to meet the dynamic needs of government entities.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
