Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Icatibant Accord, icatibant, Date of authorisation: 16/07/2021, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

Treatment with Icatibant Accord should be started under the supervision of a healthcare professional. Icatibant Accord is available as a solution in a pre-filled syringe to be injected slowly under the skin, preferably in the abdomen (belly). The doctor may decide that the patient or their caregiver can inject the medicine themselves, after they have been trained by a healthcare professional.

The recommended dose of Icatibant Accord in adults is one single injection. If symptoms continue or come back, a second injection can be given after 6 hours. If needed, treatment can be repeated for a third time after an additional 6 hours. No more than three injections should be given in any 24-hour period. The dose for adolescents and children depends on their body weight.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.

For more information about using Icatibant Accord, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.