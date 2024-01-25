Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Elrexfio, elranatamab, Date of authorisation: 07/12/2023, Status: Authorised

For the full list of side effects and restrictions with Elrexfio, see the package leaflet.

The most common side effects with Elrexfio (which may affect more than 1 in 5 people) include CRS, anaemia (low levels of red blood cells), neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell), fatigue (tiredness), infection of the upper respiratory tract (nose and throat), injection site reactions, diarrhoea, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), thrombocytopenia (low levels of blood platelets, components that help the blood to clot), lymphopenia (low levels of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell), decreased appetite, fever, rash, arthralgia (joint pain), hypokalaemia (low blood potassium levels), nausea (feeling sick) and dry skin.

Serious side effects include pneumonia, sepsis (blood poisoning), CRS, anaemia, upper respiratory tract infection, infection of the urinary tract (parts of the body that collect and pass out urine), febrile neutropenia (low levels of white blood cells with fever), dyspnoea (difficulty breathing) and fever.