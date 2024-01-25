Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Record Earnings for the Year

Fourth quarter net income of $5.5 million compared to net income of $7.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $5.9 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023;





YORK, Pa., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (“Codorus Valley”, or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (“PeoplesBank”, or the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.5 million or $0.57 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This compares to net income of $7.9 million or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $2.4 million or 30.4 percent, and compares to net income of $5.9 million or $0.61 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of $400,000 or 7.8 percent. Excluding the impact of $956,000 in merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $6.2 million(1) and $0.64(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $25.0 million or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $20.1 million or $2.10 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $4.9 million or 24.3 percent. Excluding the impact of $956,000 in merger-related expenses, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, were $25.7 million(1) and $2.67(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(1) Net income excluding merger-related expenses, diluted earnings per share excluding merger-related expenses, tangible book value per share and tangible book value per share without accumulated other comprehensive loss are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Financial Highlights for disclosure and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

"Our robust performance in the fourth quarter is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our team over the past several years, resulting in Codorus Valley achieving its highest annual earnings on record. We attribute this success to our unwavering commitment to enhancing the client experience, fostering Associate engagement, and making a positive impact on the community, while also focusing on creating shareholder value. Despite the challenges faced by the banking industry in 2023, our steady loan production and prudent utilization of customer deposits have allowed us to maintain a strong net interest margin and mitigate the effects of margin compression. The continued improvement in our capital ratios positions us favorably for the upcoming exciting phase in our growth cycle. We are eager to leverage the momentum we’ve generated when we join forces with Orrstown Financial Services later this year to establish the premier regional community bank serving South Central Pennsylvania, Central Maryland and the Greater Baltimore area," stated Craig L. Kauffman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.



REVIEW OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans increased $72.8 million from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, an annualized growth rate of 4.5 percent. Nonperforming assets decreased $7.5 million, or 65.1 percent to $4.0 million from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

Investment Securities

Investment Securities increased $4.3 million to $349.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $345.5 million at December 31, 2022. The Bank sold $4.7 million of investment securities, realizing a net loss of $388,000 during the first quarter of 2023, improving the security portfolio yield by three basis points. The tax-equivalent yield on securities for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 2.84 percent, compared to 2.55 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2.75 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio was $40.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $45.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $56.0 million at September 30, 2023.

Borrowings

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings increased $45.0 million to $56.5 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.6 million at December 31, 2022, as the Bank added liquidity to the balance sheet during the recent industry turmoil to provide an added measure of liquidity in the event the Bank were to experience outsized deposit withdrawals. FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings increased $17.4 million or 44.6 percent from $39.1 million at September 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total Deposits decreased $69.9 million, or 3.6 percent from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2023, ending the period at $1.87 billion. From year-end 2022 to December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased $84.6 million or 18.2 percent, and interest-bearing demand accounts increased $14.7 million or 1.0 percent. During that same period, savings accounts decreased $30.1 million or 18.7 percent and money market accounts decreased $2.5 million or less than 1.0 percent. Offsetting the decreases, certificates of deposit increased by $69.9 million or 18.3 percent. As a result of the change in deposit mix, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.59 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.90 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 2.31 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.08 percent, compared to 0.47 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022. We anticipate downward pressure on net interest margin to continue into early 2024 due to the cost of deposits and the slope of the interest rate curve.

Income Statement

The Corporation’s net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $19.2 million, a decrease of 10.7 percent when compared to $21.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 1.1 percent when compared to $19.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Corporation’s tax-equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.61 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.98 percent for the same period in 2022 and 3.64 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $79.0 million, an increase of 5.0 percent when compared to $75.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Corporation’s tax-equivalent NIM was 3.76 percent for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.39 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Corporation’s provision for credit losses, which includes provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in 2023, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was a reversal of $767,000 compared to a reversal of the provision for loan losses of $544,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a provision for credit losses of $251,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Corporation’s nonperforming assets ratio was 0.23 percent at December 31, 2023, a 67.1 percent decrease from the nonperforming assets ratio of 0.70 percent at December 31, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Corporation adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326) and now measures estimated credit losses on financial instruments at the time of origination using the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) methodology. At adoption of the CECL methodology in the first quarter of 2023, the allowance for credit losses increased $2.8 million and the net impact to retained earnings was $2.1 million.

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $4.2 million, an increase of $770,000 or 22.2 percent, compared to noninterest income of $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and an increase of $47,000 or 1.1 percent compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in the current quarter compared to the prior year, was primarily due to higher other income related to swap fees, income from bank owned life insurance related to the purchase of new policies and trust/investment service fees. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $16.5 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 10.8 percent compared to noninterest income of $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Higher trust and investment service fees, service charges on deposits, other income related to interest rate swap fees, income from bank owned life insurance and gains on sale of assets held for sale in the current period were partially offset by a decrease in gains on sale of loans and a loss on sale of securities compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense was $17.3 million for the fourth quarter 2023, an increase of $1.9 million or 12.6 percent, as compared to noninterest expense of $15.3 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and an increase of $1.4 million compared to noninterest expense of $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense was $63.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.9 million or 3.1 percent compared to noninterest expense of $61.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter 2023, the Corporation announced it has entered into an agreement to merge with Orrstown. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, merger-related expenses totaled $956,000, which included due diligence costs, legal expenses and investment banking expenses related to delivery of a fairness opinion to its Board of Directors. The Corporation expects to incur additional merger-related expenses in 2024 as it works toward consummation of the merger with Orrstown and the related merger and integration of PeoplesBank with and into Orrstown Bank. In addition to merger-related expenses, noninterest expense was impacted in the current period by higher variable compensation accruals, offset by lower settlement expense.

Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $1.4 million compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2022 and $1.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 was 20.8 percent, 21.7 percent and 20.2 percent, respectively. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $6.9 million compared to $5.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was 21.6 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $199.6 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $22.3 million from $177.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to net income of $25.0 million, partially offset by dividends paid of $6.3 million during the year and a $2.1 million impact at the adoption of CECL at January 1, 2023. Other changes are related to accumulated other comprehensive loss and issuance of treasury stock.

Book value per share was $20.70 and $18.51 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Tangible book value per share and tangible book value per share without accumulated other comprehensive loss (1) increased to $20.46 per share and $23.68 per share, respectively, at December 31, 2023 from $18.27 per share and $21.90 per share, respectively, at December 31, 2022, primarily the result of changes in shareholders’ equity discussed above. The Corporation’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 12.81 percent at December 31, 2023, an increase from 12.04 percent at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, all capital ratios applicable to the Bank were above regulatory minimum levels and the Bank met the “well-capitalized” criteria under current bank regulatory guidelines. (Note that the regulatory “well-capitalized” definition is not applicable to small bank holding companies such as the Corporation).

Liquidity Risk Management

The Bank maintains a well-diversified deposit base and has a comparatively low level of uninsured deposits. At December 31, 2023, 83% of the Bank’s deposits were estimated to be FDIC-insured, and an additional 7% of deposits were fully collateralized.

The overall deposit and liquidity position of the Bank and the Corporation remain positive, with overall deposits exceeding the level at December 31, 2019, the start of the pandemic, by $282.8 million or 17.8 percent.

Although the Bank had not utilized the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Facility as of December 31, 2023, the program has attractive features, such as being able to borrow based on the par values (rather than market values) of a bank’s investment securities that are pledged as collateral. For this reason, the program would be considered among the Bank’s other wholesale borrowing options if additional liquidity was needed.

The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network®, which provides reciprocal deposit alternatives allowing our clients to have the benefit of additional FDIC insurance coverage, and assisting the Bank in the management of its liquidity needs.

Dividend Declared

On January 9, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on February 13, 2024 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 23, 2024.

Agreement and Plan of Merger with Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (“Orrstown”)

On December 12, 2023, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) announced that the companies entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. will be merged with and into Orrstown, with Orrstown as the surviving corporation (the “Merger”). Promptly following the Merger, Codorus Valley’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PeoplesBank, will be merged with and into Orrstown Bank, with Orrstown Bank as the surviving bank. Subject to receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals, CVLY expects the merger to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. “We are excited to be partnering with Orrstown to build long-term value for our clients, associates, shareholders and community. Thank you to our shareholders for your long-standing investment in our company,” noted Craig L. Kauffman, “and, to our clients, we very much look forward to continuing to serve your financial needs.”

Certain Accounting Matters

Accounting standards require the consideration of subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters that require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

The Corporation uses certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures in this Press Release. The Corporation’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provided in this press release is utilized by market analysts and others to evaluate the Corporation’s financial condition and results of operations and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered a substitute for analysis of results under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable measures following the “Financial Highlights” section of this press release.

Annualized, proforma, projected, and estimated numbers used herein are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CVLY”.

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Assets Interest bearing deposits with banks $ 10,882 $ 99,777 Cash and due from banks 22,809 20,662 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,691 120,439 Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost $390,397 at December 31, 2023 and $390,900 at December 31, 2022, respectively) 349,767 345,457 Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost 3,146 955 Loans held for sale 822 154 Loans (net of deferred fees of $3,752 - 2023 and $3,813 - 2022) 1,705,608 1,632,857 Less-allowance for credit losses (1) (20,506 ) (20,736 ) Net loans 1,685,102 1,612,121 Premises and equipment, net 19,563 21,136 Operating leases right-of-use assets 2,746 3,072 Goodwill 2,301 2,301 Other assets 94,656 89,417 Total assets $ 2,191,794 $ 2,195,052 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 379,288 $ 463,853 Interest bearing 1,494,054 1,479,366 Total deposits 1,873,342 1,943,219 Short-term borrowings 56,541 11,605 Long-term debt and junior subordinated debt 11,520 11,550 Subordinated notes - face amount $31,000 (less discount and debt issuance cost of $155 at December 31, 2023 and $236 at December 31, 2022) 30,845 30,764 Operating leases liabilities 2,848 3,204 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 2,278 0 Other liabilities 14,815 17,410 Total liabilities 1,992,189 2,017,752 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $2.50 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding 0 0 Common stock, par value $2.50 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued: 9,883,660 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; and shares outstanding: 9,642,851 at December 31, 2023 and 9,581,230 at December 31, 2022 24,709 24,709 Additional paid-in capital 142,633 141,896 Retained earnings 68,633 52,146 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,082 ) (34,764 ) Treasury stock shares outstanding, at cost: 240,809 shares at December 31, 2023 and 302,430 at December 31, 2022 (5,288 ) (6,687 ) Total shareholders' equity 199,605 177,300 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,191,794 $ 2,195,052 (1) Beginning January 1, 2023, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2023, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 26,967 $ 26,000 $ 21,676 $ 100,804 $ 73,139 Investment securities: Taxable 2,781 2,562 2,374 10,292 7,455 Tax-exempt 108 106 110 414 427 Dividends (90 ) 44 14 22 44 Other 176 361 1,226 1,766 3,588 Total interest income 29,942 29,073 25,400 113,298 84,653 Interest expense Deposits 9,800 8,740 3,382 30,754 7,261 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 385 377 13 1,237 48 Long-term debt and junior subordinated debt 222 215 175 839 616 Subordinated notes 369 369 369 1,476 1,476 Total interest expense 10,776 9,701 3,939 34,306 9,401 Net interest income 19,166 19,372 21,461 78,992 75,252 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loans (1) (833 ) 128 (544 ) (244 ) 2,890 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1) 66 123 0 389 0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 19,933 19,121 22,005 78,847 72,362 Noninterest income Trust and investment services fees 1,261 1,293 1,109 5,031 4,549 Income from mutual fund, annuity and insurance sales 299 315 289 1,306 1,247 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,529 1,598 1,458 6,153 5,503 Income from bank owned life insurance 405 396 315 1,452 1,256 Other income 773 549 401 2,771 1,880 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 27 42 4 75 625 (Loss) gain on sale of assets held for sale (54 ) 0 13 64 (87 ) Loss on sales of securities 0 0 (119 ) (388 ) (119 ) Total noninterest income 4,240 4,193 3,470 16,464 14,854 Noninterest expense Personnel 10,031 9,412 8,937 37,974 35,061 Occupancy of premises, net 926 853 1,004 3,637 3,848 Furniture and equipment 924 798 851 3,438 3,402 Professional and legal 444 549 345 1,839 2,626 Marketing 304 347 592 1,314 1,932 FDIC insurance 244 245 148 983 765 Debit card processing 520 546 481 1,976 1,703 Charitable donations 644 62 600 1,637 1,571 External data processing 1,015 974 1,064 4,042 3,884 Settlement expenses 0 0 1,000 0 1,000 Merger-related expenses 956 0 0 956 0 (Recovery of) impaired loan carrying cost (119 ) 107 34 (348 ) 546 Other 1,396 2,003 291 6,020 5,230 Total noninterest expense 17,285 15,896 15,347 63,468 61,568 Income before income taxes 6,888 7,418 10,128 31,843 25,648 Provision for income taxes 1,435 1,501 2,196 6,870 5,556 Net income $ 5,453 $ 5,917 $ 7,932 $ 24,973 $ 20,092 Net income per share, basic 0.57 0.62 0.83 2.60 2.11 Net income per share, diluted 0.57 0.61 0.83 2.59 2.10 (1) Beginning January 1, 2023, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2023, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.





Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 December 31, 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 2023 2022 Earnings and Per Share Data (1) (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 5,453 $ 5,917 $ 6,611 $ 6,992 $ 7,932 $ 24,973 $ 20,092 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.69 $ 0.73 $ 0.83 $ 2.60 $ 2.11 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 0.69 $ 0.73 $ 0.83 $ 2.59 $ 2.10 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.66 $ 0.60 Book value per share $ 20.70 $ 19.06 $ 19.34 $ 19.28 $ 18.51 $ 20.70 $ 18.51 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 20.46 $ 18.82 $ 19.10 $ 19.04 $ 18.27 $ 20.46 $ 18.27 Tangible book value per share without AOCI (8) $ 23.68 $ 23.28 $ 22.81 $ 22.26 $ 21.90 $ 23.68 $ 21.90 Average shares outstanding 9,629 9,616 9,600 9,585 9,566 9,608 9,532 Average diluted shares outstanding 9,644 9,631 9,610 9,612 9,589 9,625 9,560 Performance Ratios (%) Return on average assets (3) 1.00 1.08 1.22 1.29 1.43 1.15 0.87 Return on average equity (3) 11.69 12.64 14.17 15.45 18.50 13.47 11.08 Net interest margin (4) 3.61 3.64 3.81 4.00 3.98 3.76 3.39 Efficiency ratio (5) 73.28 66.95 64.19 59.05 60.87 65.75 67.79 Net overhead ratio (3)(6) 2.40 2.14 2.10 1.93 2.13 2.14 2.02 Asset Quality Ratios (%) Net loan charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.03 (0.15 ) 0.20 0.15 0.24 0.05 0.31 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (7) 1.20 1.26 1.23 1.31 1.27 1.20 1.27 Nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed real estate 0.23 0.47 0.70 0.55 0.70 0.23 0.70 Capital Ratios (%) Average equity to average assets 8.57 8.55 8.58 8.38 7.75 8.52 7.87 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.75 10.50 10.38 10.20 9.77 10.75 9.77 Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.81 12.52 12.37 12.19 12.04 12.81 12.04 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.37 13.08 12.94 12.76 12.61 13.37 12.61 Total risk-based capital ratio 16.26 16.01 15.85 15.75 15.57 16.26 15.57 (1) per share amounts and shares outstanding were adjusted for stock dividends (2) non-GAAP measure - book value less goodwill and core deposit intangibles; see reconciliation below (3) annualized for the quarterly periods presented (4) net interest income (tax-equivalent) as a percentage of average interest earning assets (5) noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income (tax-equivalent) (6) noninterest expense less noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (7) excludes loans held for sale (8) non-GAAP measure - book value less accumulated other comprehensive income; see reconciliation below Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Tangible Book Value and Tangible Book Value without AOCI and Adjusted Net Income) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr Total Shareholders' Equity $ 199,605 $ 183,363 $ 185,869 $ 184,946 $ 177,300 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets (2,301 ) (2,302 ) (2,302 ) (2,303 ) (2,303 ) Tangible Shareholders' Equity $ 197,304 $ 181,061 $ 183,567 $ 182,643 $ 174,997 Add: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 31,082 42,869 35,650 30,941 34,764 Tangible Shareholders' Equity without AOCI $ 228,386 $ 223,930 $ 219,217 $ 213,584 $ 209,761 Common Shares Outstanding 9,644 9,619 9,611 9,594 9,581 Book Value Per Share $ 20.70 $ 19.06 $ 19.34 $ 19.28 $ 18.51 Effect of Intangible Assets (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.24 ) Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 20.46 $ 18.82 $ 19.10 $ 19.04 $ 18.27 Book Value Per Share $ 20.70 $ 19.06 $ 19.34 $ 19.28 $ 18.51 Effect of Intangible Assets and AOCI (3.46 ) (4.70 ) (3.95 ) (3.47 ) (3.87 ) Tangible Book Value Per Share without AOCI $ 17.24 $ 14.37 $ 15.39 $ 15.81 $ 21.90 Quarterly Year-to-Date 2023 2022 December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 4th Qtr 4th Qtr 2023 2022 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 9,644 9,589 9,625 9,560 Net Income $ 5,453 $ 7,932 24,973 20,092 Plus: Merger-related expenses 956 - 956 - Less: Related tax effect 200 - 200 - Adjusted Net Income $ 6,209 $ 7,932 $ 25,729 $ 20,092 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.64 $ 0.83 $ 2.67 $ 2.10 This report contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitation as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of the Corporation's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance because it believes this measure is material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.







ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Taxable-Equivalent Interest Taxable-Equivalent Rate Average Balance Taxable-Equivalent Interest Taxable-Equivalent Rate Average Balance Taxable-Equivalent Interest Taxable-Equivalent Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits with banks $ 12,724 $ 176 5.46 % $ 26,772 $ 361 5.35 % $ 132,772 $ 1,226 3.66 % Investment securities: Taxable 371,949 2,691 2.87 371,603 2,606 2.78 366,923 2,388 2.58 Tax-exempt 22,476 132 2.33 22,523 128 2.25 25,601 137 2.13 Total investment securities 394,426 2,822 2.84 394,126 2,734 2.75 392,524 2,524 2.55 Loans: Taxable (1) 1,682,403 26,797 6.32 1,677,117 25,829 6.11 1,598,206 21,499 5.34 Tax-exempt 21,359 210 3.90 21,721 213 3.89 22,829 222 3.85 Total loans 1,703,762 27,007 6.29 1,698,838 26,042 6.08 1,621,035 21,721 5.32 Total earning assets 2,110,913 30,005 5.64 2,119,736 29,137 5.45 2,146,331 25,471 4.71 Other assets (2) 65,067 71,008 66,173 Total assets $ 2,175,980 $ 2,190,744 $ 2,212,504 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 914,832 5,918 2.57 % $ 917,983 5,542 2.40 % $ 942,286 2,561 1.08 % Savings 136,622 11 0.03 146,038 11 0.03 163,184 12 0.03 Time 447,884 3,873 3.43 435,439 3,187 2.90 383,013 808 0.84 Total interest bearing deposits 1,499,338 9,800 2.59 1,499,460 8,740 2.31 1,488,483 3,382 0.90 Short-term borrowings 36,836 385 4.15 38,726 377 3.86 12,605 13 0.40 Long-term debt and junior subordinated debt 14,395 222 6.12 14,356 215 5.94 14,858 175 4.68 Subordinated notes 30,838 369 4.75 30,818 369 4.75 30,757 369 4.76 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,581,406 10,776 2.70 1,583,360 9,701 2.43 1,546,703 3,939 1.01 Noninterest bearing deposits 388,589 401,734 476,347 Other liabilities 19,473 18,439 17,974 Shareholders' equity 186,511 187,211 171,480 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,175,980 $ 2,190,744 $ 2,212,504 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 19,229 $ 19,436 $ 21,533 Net interest margin (3) 3.61 % 3.64 % 3.98 % Tax equivalent adjustment (63 ) (64 ) (72 ) Net interest income $ 19,166 $ 19,372 $ 21,461 (1) Average balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Average balances include bank owned life insurance and foreclosed real estate. (3) Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) annualized as a percentage of average interest earning assets.



