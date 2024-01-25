Governor Cooper Tours C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School, Highlights How Strong Public Schools Make Strong Communities

NORTH CAROLINA, January 25 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School in Concord as part of “The Year of Public Schools” education tour. The Governor was joined by teachers, students, local and state education leaders and local elected officials as he highlighted the outstanding work being done at C.C. Griffin and Cabarrus County’s public schools and the ways that public education is strengthening North Carolina’s communities.

The Governor again called for K-12 education and early childhood funding as well as meaningful investments in greater teacher pay in the upcoming legislative session. The Governor also called for a stop to state spending on vouchers for unaccountable and unregulated private schools until North Carolina’s public schools are fully funded.

“The remarkable work being done in our public schools across the state and right here at C.C. Griffin is energizing to see,” said Governor Cooper. “The future of our state goes to class in a public school, and we must continue to protect and invest in our students, educators and families rather than unaccountable private school vouchers. I encourage North Carolinians to contact legislators and candidates running for office to tell them to fully fund our public schools."

"Cabarrus County Schools would like to thank Governor Cooper for his support and continued advocacy for public school education," said Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki. "It was a privilege to welcome the governor and other elected officials to C.C. Griffin STEM Middle School as part of a kickoff to his "2024: Year of the Publc Schools" campaign. I believe the Cabarrus County Schools students, staff and families are the best in the state and nation. Great schools and great communities go hand-in-hand. Families and businesses are choosing to call Cabarrus County home at rates that rank us among the fastest-growing areas in North Carolina. Access to high-quality education is a key driver in that economic success."

This year, the Governor will highlight North Carolina’s strong public schools, teachers and staff across the state to show the positive impacts of a well-funded public education system on the state’s economy and communities. The Governor will also spotlight the dangers of underfunding our schools while pouring millions into in an unregulated private school voucher program that sends taxpayer money to private academies.

Public schools in Cabarrus County and across the state excel at preparing students for success from cradle to career. In Cabarrus County, the 2023 graduation rate for high school students was 89% to go along with one of the highest statewide rates in history at 87%. North Carolina public school students earn nearly 250,000 workforce credentials each year while in high school, and nearly one-third of public school graduates in the state and more than one-third in Cabarrus County take at least one course for college credit while in high school. C.C. Griffin STEM is also home to Natalia Mejia, the NCCAT’s 2023 Empower NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. North Carolina has the most National Board-certified teachers in the nation – one of the highest recognitions teachers can earn.

However, Republican legislators continue to push policies that undermine and politicize public education. The budget enacted by the legislature last year expanded the private school voucher program by $250 million over the next two years, for a total of $4 billion over the next ten years. Under the expanded voucher program, public schools in Cabarrus County could lose nearly $3 million of state education funding just in the first year of the expanded program. That loss in funding not only impacts students, but also Cabarrus County's workforce. Public schools are Cabarrus County's largest employer. Legislators also pushed legislation through the General Assembly that will scare teachers into silence by injecting fear and uncertainty into our public school classrooms.

During his final year as Governor, Gov. Cooper is committed to prioritizing public schools and to hearing from the many communities across the state who know that strong public schools ensure we have strong communities.

Read "The Year of Public Schools" proclamation here.

