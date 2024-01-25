Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Revamped Rental Program for Artwork and Visual Communications
This service is particularly advantageous for clients in temporary spaces ... or those who prefer allocating costs to operational budgets rather than capital expenditures.”DALLAS, TX, US, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House proudly announce the revamping of their art rental program, a service that has been enhancing corporate and healthcare environments for nearly two decades. With a prestigious rental client roster including names like Samsung, Dell Services, and Baylor Scott & White Health, the revamped program is designed to meet the evolving needs of facilities seeking flexible and budget-friendly art and visual communication solutions.
Revitalizing Spaces with Art Rentals
The art rental program by Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House offers a unique opportunity for facilities to enrich their spaces with exquisite art without the commitment of a purchase. This service is particularly advantageous for clients in temporary spaces, those needing artwork now while planning major renovations, or those who prefer allocating costs to operational budgets rather than capital expenditures. The flexibility and convenience of renting artwork make it an ideal choice for organizations on tight timelines or those seeking to refresh their environments periodically.
Why Rent Art?
Renting art presents a practical solution for many businesses and healthcare facilities. It allows them to:
• Adapt to changing space requirements or aesthetic preferences without the long-term commitment of purchasing art.
• Manage financial resources efficiently by opting for operational budget expenditure over capital investments.
• Quickly enhance environments, crucial for facilities requiring immediate aesthetic improvements or those operating on tight schedules.
A Legacy of Curating Exceptional Art Experiences
“We began offering artwork rental about 20 years ago – back then, many hospitals, healthcare facilities, and businesses didn’t even realize it was an option for them until we presented it” remarked Sara Beth Joyner, President of Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House. Their art rental program is a testament to their commitment to offering flexible, high-quality art options tailored to the specific needs of each client. “It’s fun to see how healthcare and corporate artwork tastes and trends have changed over the years, the rental program allows us, and our clients, to keep up” said Sr. Project Manager, Mercedes Burton. The program's success is evident in its long-standing relationships with esteemed clients, showcasing the trust and satisfaction of those who choose to rent art from the company.
A New Chapter in Art Rentals
The revamped art rental program is set to expand its offerings, incorporating a wider range of art pieces to cater to diverse tastes and space requirements. This enhancement reaffirms the company's dedication to providing top-tier art rental services, ensuring clients have access to the best selections for their unique spaces.
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
