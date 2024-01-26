New Global Language Translation Solution To Introduce Voice Match Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1Voice.AI Telecommunications company unveils an avant-garde real-time language translation solution that breaks the conventional paradigm of artificial intelligence. With an astounding 98% accuracy rate, this groundbreaking subscription-based platform can transform communication across 60 languages.
A pioneer in innovation, 1Voice.AI goes beyond traditional language translation technologies. " Facilitating seamless conversations across a variety of native languages," said Simon Wilby, CEO of 1Voice.AI Telecommunications. We can hear your voice speaking Italian no matter where you are in the world using our patented "Voice Match Technology".
In addition to its unwavering commitment to user privacy, 1Voice.AI ensures that conversations are kept confidential. The platform is user-friendly and designed to appeal to a wide range of demographics. Performance, functionality, and security are all enhanced by 1Voice.AI's proprietary engine.
As Simon Wilby points out, 1Voice.AI prioritizes user safety and security by avoiding third-party systems. Our proprietary code ensures 100% data security for our customers.
The goal of 1Voice.AI Telecommunications is to remove language barriers and facilitate global communication. As a result of this visionary approach to language translation, communication dynamics are expected to be reshaped, effortlessly bridging geographical distances.
Soon, iOS and Android applications will be available
Contact 1Voice.AI Telecommunications at 212-202-0004 or visit www.1voice.ai for more details on this innovative solution. We invite you to join us in shaping a world where communication knows no limits.
Media Contact:
Mark L. Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR, INC
+1 516-639-0988
markgoldman73@gmail.com