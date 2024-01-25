Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, Record Number of West Virginians Enrolled in Health Insurance Marketplaces

January 25, 2024

Washington, DC – This week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace enrollments hit a record 21.3 million this year, in large part due to the extension of the Advanced Premium Tax Credits (APTC) in Senator Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act.

West Virginia saw the single largest enrollment change of any state from the 2023 open season to the 2024 open season – an 80.2% increase. Prior to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, West Virginia had the highest average ACA Marketplace plan premiums in the country, now West Virginians receive the highest monthly APTCs in the country, allowing 4 out of 5 individuals to find coverage for $10 or less.

“No West Virginian or American should have to choose between healthcare coverage and food on their table or a roof over their heads,” said Senator Manchin. “I fought hard to ensure the Inflation Reduction Act included these Advanced ACA Tax Credits, along with several other key provisions to lower healthcare costs. I’m thrilled that we are already seeing the incredible impacts of the credits, especially in West Virginia. This announcement is continued evidence of the Inflation Reduction Act delivering life-changing solutions for the American people.”

The ACA Marketplace 2024 Open Enrollment period ended on January 16, 2024. However if you have questions, you can visit Healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 for more information. Those who no longer qualify for Medicaid and CHIP can turn to the Marketplace for insurance coverage. Many residents qualify for the APTC that lowers the amount you pay each month for your insurance plan.

More information on the 2024 enrollment period is available here.

A fact sheet on the Inflation Reduction Act’s healthcare provisions is available here.