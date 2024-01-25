Marine Fisheries Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board to meet

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board will meet by teleconference at 10:30 a.m. April 9. The board will consider license applications that are deemed complete and submitted by March 13.

The public may listen to the meeting through a conference call line by dialing 919-212-5733. To avoid disrupting the meeting, members of the public are asked to mute themselves and not announce their names when they call.

The public may also listen to the meeting at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Wilmington Regional Office, 127 Cardinal Drive Extension, Wilmington.

The board meets two to three times a year to consider license applications. For directions on applying for a commercial fishing license, go to https://deq.nc.gov/scfl-eligibility-pool and click on the Eligibility Pool Application link.

For more information on the meeting, contact division License Eligibility Clerk Ann Bordeaux-Nixon at 910-796-7261 or Ann.Bordeaux-Nixon@deq.nc..gov.