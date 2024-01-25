SUGARED + BRONZED Expands to Brooklyn, NY with Two New Stores in Boerum Hill + Williamsburg
SUGARED + BRONZED opens in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill & Williamsburg; Co-Founder Claghorn attends the launch.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUGARED + BRONZED, the awarded provider of sunless tanning and sugaring services, proudly announces the opening of two new locations in Brooklyn, New York. In an exciting development for the brand, these stores, located in the dynamic neighborhoods of Boerum Hill and Williamsburg, mark a significant step in its national expansion. Highlighting the grand opening in Boerum Hill, Co-Founder Courtney Claghorn made a special in-person appearance, emphasizing the brand's commitment to community and personal touch.
The Boerum Hill location, with its sophisticated ambiance, was inaugurated with a special event featuring Courtney Claghorn, who shared her passion for the brand with attendees. This store and its Williamsburg location promise to offer the signature SUGARED + BRONZED experience – expert sugaring, custom airbrush tanning, and an exclusive skincare product line, all tailored to Brooklyn's unique and diverse clientele.
"Courtney Claghorn's presence at our Boerum Hill opening underscores our dedication to personal engagement and community involvement," said Sam Offit, CEO/Co-Founder of SUGARED + BRONZED. "We're thrilled to be part of these vibrant neighborhoods."
About SUGARED + BRONZED
Founded with a commitment to natural beauty solutions, SUGARED + BRONZED rapidly grew as a leading name in the beauty industry. Known for its high-quality services and customer-centric approach, the brand continues to set new standards in sugaring and sunless tanning.
Grand Opening Celebrations
The grand opening events in both Boerum Hill and Williamsburg featured exclusive offers and gave guests the opportunity to experience the renowned SUGARED + BRONZED services. These celebrations marked the beginning of a new chapter for the brand in Brooklyn.
For more information about SUGARED + BRONZED and its services, please visit sugaredandbronzed.com
Molly Barela
SUGARED + BRONZED
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok