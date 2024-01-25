ONEflight International Hosts The American Express Pro-Am in La Quinta, California, Showcasing Top PGA Golfers in Support of Local Charities

DENVER, CO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a prominent leader in private jet travel, is proud to announce its sponsorship of The American Express Pro-Am, which took place in La Quinta California from January 15 to 21, 2024. The tournament featured major players such as Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Jason Day and ONEflight's very own Scott Stallings.



As part of the tournament, ONEflight Members had the exclusive opportunity to participate in the Pro-Am, showcasing their skills at three different courses: the Pete Dye Stadium Course, Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West along with the La Quinta Country Club. We are thrilled that ONEflight Member Lee Wielansky emerged victorious, securing the coveted amateur spot.

During the awards ceremony, Mr. Wielansky shared the stage with Nick Dunlap, a remarkable 20-year-old amateur who made history by being the only amateur in a field of 156 PGA tour pros. Dunlap's victory marks the first time an amateur has won on tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

In addition to the thrilling golf action, the tournament offered a fan experience of an evening of entertainment featuring performances by Keith Urban and Train.

The American Express Pro-Am has not only captivated golf enthusiasts but has also made a lasting impact in the Coachella Valley. Through a strategic partnership with Impact Through Golf, the tournament continues to support local charities, contributing to the betterment of the region.

Ferren Rajput, CEO of ONEflight International, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating "We are extremely happy for Mr. Wielansky for winning the Amateur spot and excited to be a part of The American Express Pro-Am and contribute to its success. This tournament not only showcases top-tier golf but also aligns with our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve."

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International, Incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through the proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY.

