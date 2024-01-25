Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,872 in the last 365 days.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Diluted EPS of $0.14 for Q4 2023

MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $2.7 million or $0.14 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $4.4 million or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

“I am pleased to announce the results of a robust quarter at U.S. Century Bank, achieving loan production of $186 million with $150 million in loan fundings having a weighted average coupon of 8% on new loans,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President, and CEO.

“Despite facing one of the most aggressive Federal Reserve tightening periods in history, we've observed a steady improvement in our operating environment. Our Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved 5 bps in comparison to the previous quarter. Additionally, our accumulated comprehensive loss also showed improvement in the fourth quarter decreasing by $7.0 million to $44.3 million, which has increased our stockholders equity and tangible book value. As part of our commitment to address NIM compression, we executed a $10 million loss trade transaction selling lower-yielding securities and reinvesting the funds in higher-yielding investments. Acknowledging the industry-wide impact of an inverted yield curve on earnings, our focus in 2024 is geared towards continued higher-yield loan production, deposit pricing discipline, and leveraging our proven business lines as lead deposit aggregators,” said de la Aguilera.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to at or for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

  • Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.48% compared to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating pre-tax pre-provision profit (PTPP) return on average assets (non-GAAP financial measure) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 1.03% compared to 1.69% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 5.88% compared to 9.91% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 68.27% compared to 59.81% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 64.63% compared to 53.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 2.65% compared to 3.45% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $14.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.5 million or 14.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $253.3 million or 12.1% from December 31, 2022.

  • Total loans were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $273.5 million or 18.1% from December 31, 2022.

  • Total deposits were $1.9 billion at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $107.9 million or 5.9% from December 31, 2022.

  • Total stockholders’ equity was $192.0 million at December 31, 2023, representing an increase of $9.5 million or 5.2% from December 31, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity includes accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.3 million at December 31, 2023 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.8 million at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard methodology for all periods in 2023 and the incurred loss methodology for all periods in 2022.

  • The ACL increased by $3.6 million to $21.1 million at December 31, 2023 from $17.5 million at December 31, 2022.

  • The ACL represented 1.18% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and 1.16% at December 31, 2022.

  • Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.03% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.00% at December 31, 2022.

Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.4 million compared to negative $0.1 million for the same period in 2022.

  • Non-interest expense was $10.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $705 thousand or 7.0% compared to $10.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Capital

  • During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 92,317 shares of the Company’s common stock at a weighted average price per share of $10.45. The aggregate purchase price for the repurchase was approximately $968 thousand, including transaction costs. The repurchase was made through open market transaction pursuant to the Company’s publicly announced stock repurchase program. As of December 31, 2023, 80,080 shares remained authorized for repurchase under the program.

  • During 2023, the Company repurchased 669,920 shares of the Company’s common stock at a weighted average price per share of $11.28. The aggregate purchase price for repurchases was approximately $7.6 million, including transaction costs. The repurchases were made through open market transactions pursuant to the Company’s publicly announced stock repurchase program.
  • As of December 31, 2023, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 12.78% and 12.65%, respectively.

  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP financial measure) at December 31, 2023 was $9.81, representing an increase of $0.69 from December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share at December 31, 2023 was negatively affected by $2.26 due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.3 million. At December 31, 2022, tangible book value per common share of $9.12 was negatively affected by $2.24 due to $44.8 million in accumulated comprehensive loss.  

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” ”could”, “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

  • the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;
  • our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;
  • the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;
  • the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;
  • our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;
  • adverse changes or conditions in the capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;
  • deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;
  • legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;
  • the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;
  • the effects of climate change;
  • the concentration of ownership of our common stock;
  • fluctuations in the price of our common stock;
  • our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;
  • inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market and monetary fluctuations;
  • impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;
  • increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our net interest rate spread and net interest margin;
  • the loss of key employees;
  • the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and cybersecurity-breaches; and
  • other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance  that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company has filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@uscentury.com 

Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
MGuerra@uscentury.com 

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Interest income:                      
Loans, including fees $ 24,803     $ 17,836     $ 87,884     $ 60,825  
Investment securities   2,511       2,306       10,012       9,346  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions   662       455       3,121       929  
Total interest income   27,976       20,597       101,017       71,100  
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing checking   327       34       901       86  
Savings and money market accounts   9,126       2,866       29,658       5,173  
Time deposits   2,733       616       8,500       1,509  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   1,414       215       3,390       671  
Total interest expense   13,600       3,731       42,449       7,439  
Net interest income before provision for credit losses   14,376       16,866       58,568       63,661  
Provision for credit losses   1,475       880       2,367       2,495  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   12,901       15,986       56,201       61,166  
Non-interest income:                      
Service fees   1,348       1,093       5,055       4,010  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net   (883 )     (1,989 )     (1,859 )     (2,529 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net   105       205       801       891  
Loan settlement   -       -       -       161  
Other non-interest income   756       568       3,406       2,695  
Total non-interest income   1,326       (123 )     7,403       5,228  
Non-interest expense:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   6,104       6,080       24,429       23,943  
Occupancy   1,262       1,256       5,230       5,058  
Regulatory assessments and fees   412       222       1,453       930  
Consulting and legal fees   642       371       1,899       1,890  
Network and information technology services   552       483       2,016       1,806  
Other operating expense   1,747       1,602       6,781       5,682  
Total non-interest expense   10,719       10,014       41,808       39,309  
Net income before income tax expense   3,508       5,849       21,796       27,085  
Income tax expense   787       1,415       5,251       6,944  
Net income $ 2,721     $ 4,434     $ 16,545     $ 20,141  
Per share information:                      
Net income per common share, basic $ 0.14     $ 0.22     $ 0.84     $ 1.01  
Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.14     $ 0.22     $ 0.84     $ 1.00  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Common shares, basic   19,503,043       20,000,753       19,621,698       19,999,323  
Common shares, diluted   19,573,350       20,172,438       19,687,634       20,176,838  
                       
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Income statement data:                            
Net interest income $ 14,376     $ 14,022     $ 14,173     $ 15,997     $ 16,866  
Provision for credit losses   1,475       653       38       201       880  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   12,901       13,369       14,135       15,796       15,986  
Service fees   1,348       1,329       1,173       1,205       1,093  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net   (883 )     (955 )     -       (21 )     (1,989 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net   105       255       94       347       205  
Other income   756       1,532       579       539       568  
Total non-interest income   1,326       2,161       1,846       2,070       (123 )
Salaries and employee benefits   6,104       6,066       5,882       6,377       6,080  
Occupancy   1,262       1,350       1,319       1,299       1,256  
Regulatory assessments and fees   412       365       452       224       222  
Consulting and legal fees   642       513       386       358       371  
Network and information technology services   552       481       505       478       483  
Other operating expense   1,747       1,686       1,908       1,440       1,602  
Total non-interest expense   10,719       10,461       10,452       10,176       10,014  
Net income before income tax expense   3,508       5,069       5,529       7,690       5,849  
Income tax expense   787       1,250       1,333       1,881       1,415  
Net income $ 2,721     $ 3,819     $ 4,196     $ 5,809     $ 4,434  
Per share information:                            
Net income per common share, basic $ 0.14     $ 0.20     $ 0.21     $ 0.29     $ 0.22  
Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.14     $ 0.19     $ 0.21     $ 0.29     $ 0.22  
Balance sheet data (at period-end):                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,062     $ 33,435     $ 87,280     $ 63,251     $ 54,168  
Securities available-for-sale $ 229,329     $ 218,609     $ 218,442     $ 229,409     $ 230,140  
Securities held-to-maturity $ 174,974     $ 197,311     $ 220,956     $ 186,428     $ 188,699  
Total securities $ 404,303     $ 415,920     $ 439,398     $ 415,837     $ 418,839  
Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,780,827     $ 1,676,520     $ 1,595,959     $ 1,580,394     $ 1,507,338  
Allowance for credit losses $ (21,084 )   $ (19,493 )   $ (18,815 )   $ (18,887 )   $ (17,487 )
Total assets $ 2,339,093     $ 2,244,602     $ 2,225,914     $ 2,163,821     $ 2,085,834  
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 552,762     $ 573,546     $ 572,360     $ 633,606     $ 629,776  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,384,377     $ 1,347,376     $ 1,348,941     $ 1,196,856     $ 1,199,505  
Total deposits $ 1,937,139     $ 1,920,922     $ 1,921,301     $ 1,830,462     $ 1,829,281  
FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 183,000     $ 102,000     $ 87,000     $ 120,000     $ 46,000  
Total liabilities $ 2,147,125     $ 2,061,718     $ 2,042,229     $ 1,979,963     $ 1,903,406  
Total stockholders' equity $ 191,968     $ 182,884     $ 183,685     $ 183,858     $ 182,428  
Capital ratios:(2)                            
Leverage ratio   9.28 %     9.26 %     9.32 %     9.36 %     9.61 %
Common equity tier 1 capital   11.62 %     11.97 %     12.27 %     12.04 %     12.53 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.62 %     11.97 %     12.27 %     12.04 %     12.53 %
Total risk-based capital   12.78 %     13.10 %     13.42 %     13.20 %     13.65 %
                             
(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
(2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for information purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
 


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Average balance sheet data:                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,069     $ 90,742     $ 94,313     $ 50,822     $ 61,892  
Securities available-for-sale $ 215,649     $ 222,134     $ 224,913     $ 230,336     $ 242,144  
Securities held-to-maturity $ 181,151     $ 218,694     $ 192,628     $ 187,826     $ 184,459  
Total securities $ 396,800     $ 440,828     $ 417,541     $ 418,162     $ 426,603  
Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,698,611     $ 1,610,864     $ 1,569,266     $ 1,547,393     $ 1,456,780  
Total assets $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258     $ 2,183,542     $ 2,120,218     $ 2,051,867  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,336,470     $ 1,353,516     $ 1,270,657     $ 1,179,878     $ 1,150,049  
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 577,133     $ 587,917     $ 601,778     $ 664,369     $ 653,820  
Total deposits $ 1,913,603     $ 1,941,433     $ 1,872,435     $ 1,844,247     $ 1,803,869  
FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 139,000     $ 85,326     $ 93,075     $ 61,600     $ 37,500  
Total liabilities $ 2,085,182     $ 2,065,357     $ 1,999,304     $ 1,936,847     $ 1,874,311  
Total stockholders' equity $ 183,629     $ 184,901     $ 184,238     $ 183,371     $ 177,556  
Performance ratios:                            
Return on average assets(2)   0.48 %     0.67 %     0.77 %     1.11 %     0.86 %
Return on average equity(2)   5.88 %     8.19 %     9.13 %     12.85 %     9.91 %
Net interest margin(2)   2.65 %     2.60 %     2.73 %     3.22 %     3.45 %
Non-interest income (loss) to average assets(2)   0.23 %     0.38 %     0.34 %     0.40 %     (0.02 )%
Efficiency ratio(3)   68.27 %     64.64 %     65.25 %     56.32 %     59.81 %
Loans by type (at period end):(4)                            
Residential real estate $ 204,419     $ 188,880     $ 183,093     $ 184,427     $ 185,636  
Commercial real estate $ 1,047,593     $ 1,005,280     $ 989,401     $ 987,757     $ 970,410  
Commercial and industrial $ 219,757     $ 212,975     $ 169,401     $ 160,947     $ 126,984  
Foreign banks $ 114,945     $ 94,640     $ 85,409     $ 97,405     $ 93,769  
Consumer and other $ 191,930     $ 173,096     $ 167,845     $ 149,410     $ 130,429  
Asset quality data:                            
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.18 %     1.16 %     1.18 %     1.20 %     1.16 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   4,505 %     4,070 %     3,871 %     3,886 %     - %
Total non-performing loans(5) $ 468     $ 479     $ 486     $ 486     $ -  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.03 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     - %
Non-performing assets to total assets(5)   0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     - %
Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans(2)   (0.00 )%     (0.00 )%     0.01 %     (0.01 )%     (0.00 )%
Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses $ (3 )   $ (5 )   $ 29     $ (49 )   $ (2 )
Interest rates and yields:(2)                            
Loans   5.79 %     5.55 %     5.33 %     5.17 %     4.86 %
Investment securities   2.46 %     2.52 %     2.26 %     2.20 %     2.13 %
Total interest-earning assets   5.16 %     4.89 %     4.68 %     4.51 %     4.21 %
Deposits   2.53 %     2.39 %     1.99 %     1.29 %     0.77 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   4.04 %     3.19 %     3.42 %     3.27 %     2.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.66 %     3.41 %     2.97 %     2.08 %     1.25 %
Other information:                            
Full-time equivalent employees   196       194       198       196       191  
                             
(1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.
(4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs.
(5) The amounts and percentages for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2023     2022  
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate(1)   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate(1)
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans(2) $ 1,698,611   $ 24,803   5.79 %   $ 1,456,780   $ 17,836   4.86 %
Investment securities(3)   404,850     2,511   2.46 %     429,020     2,306   2.13 %
Other interest-earnings assets   49,583     662   5.30 %     53,717     455   3.36 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,153,044     27,976   5.16 %     1,939,517     20,597   4.21 %
Non-interest-earning assets   115,767               112,350          
Total assets $ 2,268,811             $ 2,051,867          
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Interest-bearing checking $ 49,675     327   2.61 %   $ 61,976     34   0.22 %
Saving and money market deposits   1,004,805     9,126   3.60 %     871,269     2,866   1.31 %
Time deposits   281,990     2,733   3.85 %     216,804     616   1.13 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,336,470     12,186   3.62 %     1,150,049     3,516   1.21 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   139,000     1,414   4.04 %     37,500     215   2.27 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,475,470     13,600   3.66 %     1,187,549     3,731   1.25 %
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits   577,133               653,820          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   32,579               32,942          
Total liabilities   2,085,182               1,874,311          
Stockholders' equity   183,629               177,556          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,268,811             $ 2,051,867          
Net interest income       $ 14,376             $ 16,866    
Net interest spread(4)             1.50 %               2.96 %
Net interest margin(5)             2.65 %               3.45 %
                               
(1) Annualized.
(2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock.
(4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1)                            
Net income $ 2,721     $ 3,819     $ 4,196     $ 5,809     $ 4,434  
Plus: Provision for income taxes   787       1,250       1,333       1,881       1,415  
Plus: Provision for credit losses   1,475       653       38       201       880  
PTPP income $ 4,983     $ 5,722     $ 5,567     $ 7,891     $ 6,729  
                             
PTPP return on average assets:(1)                            
PTPP income $ 4,983     $ 5,722     $ 5,567     $ 7,891     $ 6,729  
Average assets $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258     $ 2,183,542     $ 2,120,218     $ 2,051,867  
PTPP return on average assets(2)   0.87 %     1.01 %     1.02 %     1.51 %     1.30 %
                             
Operating net income:(1)                            
Net income $ 2,721     $ 3,819     $ 4,196     $ 5,809     $ 4,434  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   (883 )     (955 )     -       (21 )     (1,989 )
Less: Tax effect on sale of securities   224       242       -       5       504  
Operating net income $ 3,380     $ 4,532     $ 4,196     $ 5,825     $ 5,919  
                             
Operating PTPP income:(1)                            
PTPP income $ 4,983     $ 5,722     $ 5,567     $ 7,891     $ 6,729  
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   (883 )     (955 )     -       (21 )     (1,989 )
Operating PTPP income $ 5,866     $ 6,677     $ 5,567     $ 7,912     $ 8,718  
                             
Operating PTPP return on average assets:(1)                            
Operating PTPP income $ 5,866     $ 6,677     $ 5,567     $ 7,912     $ 8,718  
Average assets $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258     $ 2,183,542     $ 2,120,218     $ 2,051,867  
Operating PTPP return on average assets(2)   1.03 %     1.18 %     1.02 %     1.51 %     1.69 %
                             
Operating return on average assets:(1)                            
Operating net income $ 3,380     $ 4,532     $ 4,196     $ 5,825     $ 5,919  
Average assets $ 2,268,811     $ 2,250,258     $ 2,183,542     $ 2,120,218     $ 2,051,867  
Operating return on average assets(2)   0.59 %     0.80 %     0.77 %     1.11 %     1.14 %
                             
Operating return on average equity:(1)                            
Operating net income $ 3,380     $ 4,532     $ 4,196     $ 5,825     $ 5,919  
Average equity $ 183,629     $ 184,901     $ 184,238     $ 183,371     $ 177,556  
Operating return on average equity(2)   7.30 %     9.72 %     9.13 %     12.88 %     13.23 %
                             
Operating Revenue:(1)                            
Net interest income $ 14,376     $ 14,022     $ 14,173     $ 15,997     $ 16,866  
Non-interest income   1,326       2,161       1,846       2,070       (123 )
Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   (883 )     (955 )     -       (21 )     (1,989 )
Operating revenue $ 16,585     $ 17,138     $ 16,019     $ 18,088     $ 18,732  
                             
Operating Efficiency Ratio:(1)                            
Total non-interest expense $ 10,719     $ 10,461     $ 10,452     $ 10,176     $ 10,014  
Operating revenue $ 16,585     $ 17,138     $ 16,019     $ 18,088     $ 18,732  
Operating efficiency ratio   64.63 %     61.04 %     65.25 %     56.26 %     53.46 %
                             
(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.
(2) Annualized.


USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
  As of or For the Three Months Ended
  12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Tangible book value per common share (at period-end):(1)                            
Total stockholders' equity $ 191,968     $ 182,884     $ 183,685     $ 183,858     $ 182,428  
Less: Intangible assets(2)   -       -       -       -       -  
Tangible stockholders' equity(2) $ 191,968     $ 182,884     $ 183,685     $ 183,858     $ 182,428  
Total shares issued and outstanding (at period-end):                            
Total common shares issued and outstanding   19,575,435       19,542,290       19,544,777       19,622,380       20,000,753  
Tangible book value per common share(2) (3) $ 9.81     $ 9.36     $ 9.40     $ 9.37     $ 9.12  
                             
Operating diluted net income per common share:(1)                            
Operating net income $ 3,380     $ 4,532     $ 4,196     $ 5,825     $ 5,919  
Total weighted average diluted shares of common stock   19,573,350       19,611,897       19,639,682       19,940,606       20,172,438  
Operating diluted net income per common share: $ 0.17     $ 0.23     $ 0.21     $ 0.29     $ 0.29  
                             
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets(1)                            
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 191,968     $ 182,884     $ 183,685     $ 183,858     $ 182,428  
Tangible total assets(2) $ 2,339,093     $ 2,244,602     $ 2,225,914     $ 2,163,821     $ 2,085,834  
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets(2)   8.21 %     8.15 %     8.25 %     8.50 %     8.75 %
                             
(1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company.
(2) Since the Company has no intangible assets, tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per share and tangible total assets are the same amounts as stockholders' equity, book value per share and total assets calculated under GAAP.
(3) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Primary Logo

You just read:

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Diluted EPS of $0.14 for Q4 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more