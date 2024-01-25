Jobs Up in Majority of Metro Areas in December

ILLINOIS, January 25 - Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted) Metropolitan Area December 2023* December 2022** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.8% 2.9% 0.9 Carbondale-Marion 4.2% 3.5% 0.7 Champaign-Urbana 4.0% 3.1% 0.9 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 3.9% 4.2% -0.3 Danville 5.4% 4.4% 1.0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.9% 3.6% 0.3 Decatur 5.7% 4.5% 1.2 Elgin 5.1% 4.0% 1.1 Kankakee 5.9% 4.7% 1.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.8% 3.7% 1.1 Peoria 4.8% 3.9% 0.9 Rockford 5.9% 4.6% 1.3 Springfield 3.9% 3.4% 0.5 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.0% 3.2% 0.8 Illinois Statewide 4.2% 4.0% 0.2 * Preliminary I ** Revised SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in eight metropolitan areas, decreased in five and was unchanged in one for the year ending December 2023, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in thirteen metropolitan areas and decreased in one. "We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES remains committed to sustaining a viable workforce ecosystem in which jobseekers and employers remain engaged and connected." The metro areas that had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Danville MSA (+1.8%, +500) and the Springfield MSA (+1.7%, +1,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro were up +0.8% or +31,600. The metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Kankakee MSA (-1.6%, -700) and the Decatur MSA (-1.4%, -700). Peoria MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services (eleven areas); Leisure and Hospitality and Government (ten areas each); Mining and Construction (nine areas); and Other Services (eight areas). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Rockford MSA (+1.3 points to 5.9%), the Decatur MSA (+1.2 points to 5.7%), and the Kankakee MSA (+1.2 points to 5.9%). The unemployment rate fell in the Chicago Metro (-0.3 point to 3.9%).



Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - December 2023 Metropolitan Area December December Over-the-Year 2023* 2022** Change Bloomington MSA 97,900 98,100 -200 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,300 58,500 800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 120,500 120,200 300 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,835,900 3,804,300 31,600 Danville MSA 27,700 27,200 500 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 185,300 184,300 1,000 Decatur MSA 48,200 48,900 -700 Elgin Metro Division 268,300 264,600 3,700 Kankakee MSA 43,000 43,700 -700 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 419,900 421,600 -1,700 Peoria MSA 172,200 172,200 0 Rockford MSA 148,100 149,600 -1,500 Springfield MSA 111,500 109,600 1,900 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 244,400 241,600 2,800 Illinois Statewide 6,181,600 6,125,300 56,300 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas Labor Market Area Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 4.0 % 4.4 % -0.4 DuPage County 3.1 % 3.2 % -0.1 Grundy County 4.4 % 4.9 % -0.5 Kendall County 3.5 % 3.8 % -0.3 McHenry County 3.6 % 3.8 % -0.2 Will County 4.0 % 4.3 % -0.3 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 4.5 % 3.6 % 0.9 Kane County 5.2 % 4.1 % 1.1 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 5.2 % 4.0 % 1.2 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 5.9 % 4.7 % 1.2 Cities Aurora City 4.4 % 3.8 % 0.6 Chicago City 4.2 % 4.6 % -0.4 Elgin City 6.8 % 5.9 % 0.9 Joliet City 4.9 % 5.5 % -0.6 Kankakee City 8.6 % 7.3 % 1.3 Naperville City 3.1 % 3.0 % 0.1 * Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx Kankakee, IL MSA The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent in December 2023 from 4.7 percent in December 2022. Total nonfarm employment decreased -700 compared to December 2022. Leisure-Hospitality (+200) and Educational-Health Services (+100) sectors had payroll gains over the year. The Manufacturing (-200), Professional-Business Services (-200) and Government (-200) sectors recorded the largest employment decline compared to one year ago. Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in December 2023 from 4.2 percent in December 2022. Total nonfarm employment increased +31,600 compared to December 2022. The Educational-Health Services (+27,000) and Leisure-Hospitality (+11,700) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The largest employment declines were reported Professional-Business Services (-19,700), Information (-6,300) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-4,500). Elgin, IL Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.1 percent in December 2023 from 4.0 percent in December 2022. Total nonfarm employment increased +3,700 compared to December 2022. Professional-Business Services (+2,600), Government (+1,700) and Educational-Health Services (+1,400) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Retail Trade (-900), Construction (-600) and Financial Activities (-400) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago. Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.8 percent in December 2023 from 3.7 percent in December 2022. Total nonfarm employment decreased -1,700 compared to December 2022. Wholesale Trade (+800), Educational-Health Services (+600), Government (+500) and Construction (+500) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. Professional-Business Services (-1,900) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-1,100) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.

Note: Monthly 2022 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2023, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2023 data compared to January 2022 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.