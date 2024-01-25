Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary1

  • Net income of $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, including, on a pre-tax basis, securities net losses of $5.7 million, merger-related costs of $245 thousand, voluntary early retirement program costs of $438 thousand, and a negative mortgage servicing right valuation adjustment of $105 thousand.
  • Sold $115.2 million of securities in a balance sheet repositioning, proceeds were utilized to purchase higher yielding debt securities and reduce short-term borrowings.
  • Annualized loan growth of 6.1%.
  • Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $31.4 million, or 0.6%, the second sequential quarter of deposit growth.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio remained stable at 0.47%; net charge-off ratio was 0.20%.
  • Received all regulatory approvals for the previously announced acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc, which is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2023 Summary1

  • Net income for the full year was $20.9 million, or $1.33 per diluted common share.
  • Sold $346.9 million of securities to reposition the balance sheet, proceeds were utilized to purchase higher yielding debt securities and reduce short-term borrowings.
  • Net charge-off ratio declined 10 basis points ("bps") to 0.09%.
  • Tangible book value of $27.902, an increase of $2.30 or 9%.

Subsequent Events

  • On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share, payable on March 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2024.

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I'm pleased with our balance sheet trends, as we delivered 6.1% annualized loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2023, and continue to benefit from the expansion of our major market banking teams. We also achieved core deposit growth in the quarter, and remain cautiously optimistic that we can grow our core deposit franchise through the year ahead. That said, we remain liability sensitive, and funding cost pressure continued to impact our margins and earnings through the fourth quarter, though that pressure has been moderating.”

Mr. Reeves concluded, "More importantly, we are well ahead of plan in executing our strategic initiatives designed to improve our performance and position the Bank to deliver financial results at the median of our peer group by the end of 2025. Highlights from 2023 include outstanding expense discipline and re-allocation, our geographic repositioning with the Denver Bankshares merger expected to close on January 31st, key new hires in our Iowa Metro and Twin Cities markets, the hiring of a talented executive to lead our wealth management business, and the expansion of our specialty business lines with the recruitment of an agri-business team. We are rapidly scaling in our core markets while adding new business lines, which taken together, provide visibility to improved growth and returns."

_________________________________________
1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2023 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2023 Summary compares to the full year 2022 unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

    As of or for the quarter ended   Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Financial Results                    
Revenue   $ 36,421     $ 44,436     $ 54,504     $ 162,595     $ 213,877  
Credit loss expense     1,768       1,551       572       5,849       4,492  
Noninterest expense     32,131       31,544       34,440       131,913       132,788  
Net income     2,730       9,138       16,002       20,859       60,835  
Per Common Share                    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.58     $ 1.02     $ 1.33     $ 3.87  
Book value     33.41       32.21       31.54       33.41       31.54  
Tangible book value(1)     27.90       26.60       25.60       27.90       25.60  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality                    
Loans In millions   $ 4,126.9     $ 4,066.0     $ 3,840.5     $ 4,126.9     $ 3,840.5  
Investment securities In millions     1,870.3       1,958.5       2,283.0       1,870.3       2,283.0  
Deposits In millions     5,395.7       5,363.3       5,468.9       5,395.7       5,468.9  
Net loan charge-offs In millions     2.1       0.5       3.5       3.7       6.6  
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.25 %     1.27 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.28 %
Selected Ratios                    
Return on average assets     0.17 %     0.56 %     0.97 %     0.32 %     0.97 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)     2.22 %     2.35 %     2.93 %     2.46 %     2.92 %
Return on average equity     2.12 %     7.14 %     13.26 %     4.12 %     12.16 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     3.57 %     9.68 %     17.85 %     6.14 %     15.89 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     70.16 %     66.06 %     57.79 %     67.28 %     56.98 %
(1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue
               Change   Change
                4Q23 vs   4Q23 vs
(Dollars in thousands)   4Q23   3Q23   4Q22   3Q23   4Q22
Net interest income   $ 32,559   $ 34,575   $ 43,564   (6 )%   (25 )%
Noninterest income     3,862     9,861     10,940   (61 )%   (65 )%
Total revenue, net of interest expense   $ 36,421   $ 44,436   $ 54,504   (18 )%   (33 )%
     

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $8.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 and decreased $18.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to lower net interest income and noninterest income.

Net interest income of $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $2.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by lower volumes of interest bearing liabilities, higher volumes of interest earning assets, and higher interest earning asset yields. When compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $11.0 million primarily due to higher funding costs and volumes and lower interest earning asset volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.22% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.35% in the third quarter of 2023, as higher earning asset yields were more than offset by increased funding costs. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 32 bps, to 2.65%, due primarily to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.39% and short-term borrowing costs of 4.91%, which increased 34 bps and 62 bps, respectively from the third quarter of 2023. Total interest earning assets yield increased 12 bps from the third quarter of 2023, as a result of an increase in loan yield of 15 bps. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 40%.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.22% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by higher funding costs and volumes and lower interest earning asset volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 157 bps to 2.65%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.39%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.91%, and long-term debt costs of 6.79%, which increased 156 bps, 237 bps and 125 bps, respectively from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 59 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in loan yields of 68 bps.

Noninterest Income
             Change   Change
              4Q23 vs   4Q23 vs
(In thousands) 4Q23   3Q23   4Q22   3Q23   4Q22
Investment services and trust activities $ 3,193     $ 3,004   $ 2,666     6 %   20 %
Service charges and fees   2,148       2,146     2,028     %   6 %
Card revenue   1,802       1,817     1,784     (1 )%   1 %
Loan revenue   909       1,462     966     (38 )%   (6 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   656       626     637     5 %   3 %
Investment securities gains (losses), net   (5,696 )     79     (1 )   n/m     n/m  
Other   850       727     2,860     17 %   (70 )%
Total noninterest income $ 3,862     $ 9,861   $ 10,940     (61 )%   (65 )%
                   
Results are not meaningful (n/m)                  

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $6.0 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to investment securities losses, net, of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, coupled with a $0.6 million unfavorable change in loan revenue. Investment securities losses stemmed from a balance sheet repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2023, in which $115.2 million of securities, yielding 2.26%, were sold and sale proceeds of $109.5 million were utilized to purchase $63.3 million of securities, yielding 5.62%, with the balance utilized to reduce short-term borrowings. Loan revenue primarily reflected an unfavorable quarter-over quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.4 million and a decline of $0.1 million in revenue from our mortgage origination business.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $7.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to investment securities losses, net, of $5.7 million and a $2.0 million decline in other revenue, partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in investment services and trust activities revenue. Investment securities losses stemmed from the balance sheet repositioning previously described. Other revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from a nonrecurring bargain purchase gain of $2.5 million recognized in connection with the acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp., which was partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in swap origination fee income. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by higher assets under management.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense
             Change   Change
              4Q23 vs   2Q23 vs
(In thousands) 4Q23   3Q23   4Q22   3Q23   4Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $ 17,859   $ 18,558   $ 20,438   (4 )%   (13 )%
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,309     2,405     2,663   (4 )%   (13 )%
Equipment   2,466     2,123     2,327   16 %   6 %
Legal and professional   2,269     1,678     1,846   35 %   23 %
Data processing   1,411     1,504     1,375   (6 )%   3 %
Marketing   700     782     947   (10 )%   (26 )%
Amortization of intangibles   1,441     1,460     1,770   (1 )%   (19 )%
FDIC insurance   900     783     405   15 %   122 %
Communications   183     206     285   (11 )%   (36 )%
Foreclosed assets, net   45     2     48   2150 %   (6 )%
Other   2,548     2,043     2,336   25 %   9 %
Total noninterest expense $ 32,131   $ 31,544   $ 34,440   2 %   (7 )%


Merger-related Expenses
          
           
(In thousands) 4Q23   3Q23   4Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $   $   $ 189
Equipment           4
Legal and professional   180     11     54
Data processing           131
Marketing   38         2
Other   27         29
Total merger-related expenses $ 245   $ 11   $ 409

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $0.6 million from the linked quarter primarily as a result of increases of $0.6 million and $0.5 million in legal and professional and other, respectively. The largest offset to increases in noninterest expense was a decline of $0.7 million in compensation and employee benefits. The increase in legal and professional expenses stemmed primarily from higher executive recruitment and merger-related expenses. The increase in other noninterest expense was driven by various changes, including increases in loan expenses, travel, meals and entertainment, and operating losses. The largest driver in the decrease in compensation and employee benefits was a reduction in incentive and commission expense.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $2.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $2.6 million decline in compensation and employee benefits, which reflected a $1.6 million reduction in incentives and commissions, and a $0.6 million decline in employee benefits. The $0.3 million decrease in occupancy expense reflected a write-down of assets held for sale in the fourth quarter of 2022, which did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2023. Partially offsetting the decreases in noninterest expense was an increase of $0.5 million in FDIC insurance expense and an increase of $0.4 million in legal and professional expense, which stemmed primarily from higher recruitment and merger-related expenses.

The Company recognized a tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2023 to reduce the full-year 2023 effective income tax rate to 16.0%, as compared to 20.6% in the prior year. The decrease in the 2023 annual effective income tax rate reflected lower taxable income and a larger benefit from tax exempt investment income. The effective income tax rate for 2024 is expected to be 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.43 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $6.47 billion at September 30, 2023 and $6.58 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease from September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by lower securities balances as a result of the balance sheet repositioning, partially offset by higher loan balances. Compared to December 31, 2022, the decrease was primarily due to lower securities balances resulting from balance sheet repositioning in the first and fourth quarters of 2023, partially offset by higher loan balances.

Loans Held for Investment
 December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance
 		  % of
Total		   Balance   % of
Total		   Balance   % of
Total		  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,075,003   26.0 % $ 1,078,773   26.5 % $ 1,055,162   27.5 %
Agricultural   118,414   2.9     111,950   2.8     115,320   3.0  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development   323,195   7.8     331,868   8.2     270,991   7.1  
Farmland   184,955   4.5     182,621   4.5     183,913   4.8  
Multifamily   383,178   9.3     337,509   8.3     252,129   6.6  
Other   1,333,982   32.4     1,324,019   32.5     1,272,985   33.1  
Total commercial real estate   2,225,310   54.0     2,176,017   53.5     1,980,018   51.6  
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens   459,798   11.1     456,771   11.2     451,210   11.7  
One-to-four family junior liens   180,639   4.4     173,275   4.3     163,218   4.2  
Total residential real estate   640,437   15.5     630,046   15.5     614,428   15.9  
Consumer   67,783   1.6     69,183   1.7     75,596   2.0  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,126,947   100.0 % $ 4,065,969   100.0 % $ 3,840,524   100.0 %
                         
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,210,796       $ 1,251,345       $ 1,190,607      

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $61.0 million, or 1.5%, to $4.13 billion from $4.07 billion at September 30, 2023 and $286.4 million, or 7.5%, from December 31, 2022. This increase from the third quarter of 2023 was driven by new loan production in the fourth quarter of 2023 and higher line of credit usage. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due to new loan production.

Investment Securities December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Available for sale $ 795,134   42.5 % $ 872,770   44.6 % $ 1,153,547   50.5 %
Held to maturity   1,075,190   57.5 %   1,085,751   55.4 %   1,129,421   49.5 %
Total investment securities $ 1,870,324       $ 1,958,521       $ 2,282,968      

Investment securities at December 31, 2023 were $1.87 billion, decreasing $88.2 million from September 30, 2023 and $412.6 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning previously discussed, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to balance sheet repositioning in the first and fourth quarters of 2023.

Deposits December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 897,053   16.6 % $ 924,213   17.2 % $ 1,053,450   19.3 %
Interest checking deposits   1,320,435   24.5     1,334,481   24.9     1,624,278   29.8  
Money market deposits   1,105,493   20.5     1,127,287   21.0     937,340   17.1  
Savings deposits   650,655   12.1     619,805   11.6     664,169   12.1  
Time deposits of $250 and under   752,214   13.9     703,646   13.1     559,466   10.2  
Total core deposits   4,725,850   87.6     4,709,432   87.8     4,838,703   88.5  
Brokered time deposits   221,039   4.1     220,063   4.1     126,767   2.3  
Time deposits over $250   448,784   8.3     433,829   8.1     503,472   9.2  
Total deposits $ 5,395,673   100.0 % $ 5,363,324   100.0 % $ 5,468,942   100.0 %

Total deposits increased $32.3 million, or 0.6%, to $5.40 billion from $5.36 billion at September 30, 2023. Core deposits increased $16.4 million from September 30, 2023. Total deposits decreased $73.3 million, or 1.3%, from $5.47 billion at December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits increased $94.3 million from $126.8 million at December 31, 2022, with core deposits declining $112.9 million from December 31, 2022.

Borrowed Funds December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Short-term borrowings $ 300,264   70.9 % $ 373,956   75.0 % $ 391,873   73.8 %
Long-term debt   123,296   29.1 %   124,526   25.0 %   139,210   26.2 %
Total borrowed funds $ 423,560       $ 498,482       $ 531,083      

Total borrowed funds were $423.6 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $74.9 million from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $107.5 million from December 31, 2022. The decrease when compared to the linked quarter was due to lower Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, partially offset by higher Bank Term Funding Program borrowings. The decrease when compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to lower Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, partially offset by Bank Term Funding Program borrowings of $285 million, as compared to no such borrowings in the prior year.

Capital December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023(1)   2023   2022
Total shareholders' equity $ 524,378     $ 505,411     $ 492,793  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (64,899 )     (84,606 )     (89,047 )
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   8.58 %     8.58 %     8.35 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   9.59 %     9.52 %     9.28 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   10.38 %     10.31 %     10.05 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.53 %     12.45 %     12.07 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   9.39 %     9.51 %     9.36 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.54 %     11.43 %     11.29 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.54 %     11.43 %     11.29 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.49 %     12.36 %     12.10 %
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for December 31, 2023 are preliminary          

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 increased $19.0 million from September 30, 2023, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 increased $31.6 million from December 31, 2022, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained earnings.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2023 decreased $19.7 million compared to September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in available for sale securities valuations and the recognition of the loss from the fourth quarter sale of securities. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $24.1 million from December 31, 2022.

On January 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period September 30, 2023 through December 31, 2023 or for the subsequent period through January 25, 2024. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality
 As of or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022
Credit loss expense related to loans $ 1,968     $ 1,651     $ 572  
Net charge-offs   2,068       451       3,472  
Allowance for credit losses   51,500       51,600       49,200  
Pass $ 3,846,012     $ 3,785,908     $ 3,635,766  
Special Mention / Watch   113,029       163,222       108,064  
Classified   167,906       116,839       96,694  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 10,778     $ 6,449     $ 6,680  
Nonperforming loans $ 26,359     $ 28,987     $ 15,821  
Nonperforming assets   30,288       28,987       15,924  
Net charge-off ratio(1)   0.20 %     0.04 %     0.36 %
Classified loans ratio(2)   4.07 %     2.87 %     2.52 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.64 %     0.71 %     0.41 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.47 %     0.45 %     0.24 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.25 %     1.27 %     1.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)   198.91 %     178.63 %     322.50 %
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

Compared to the linked quarter, the nonperforming loans ratio declined 7 bps and the nonperforming assets ratio increased 2 bps. The classified loans ratio increased 120 bps from the linked quarter, primarily due to the downgrade of three larger commercial relationships. When compared to the prior year, the nonperforming loans and assets ratios both increased 23 bps, to 0.64% and 0.47%.

As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $51.5 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $51.6 million and 1.27% at September 30, 2023. When compared to the linked quarter, credit loss expense of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to loan growth, with the increase compared to the prior year stemming from loan growth and individually evaluated loans.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward Nonaccrual
   90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing
   Total
(Dollars in thousands)    
Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 28,887     $ 100     $ 28,987  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   4,377       432       4,809  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (1,285 )     (1 )     (1,286 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (289 )     1       (288 )
Charge-offs   (1,955 )     (64 )     (2,019 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (3,844 )           (3,844 )
Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 25,891     $ 468     $ 26,359  

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, January 26, 2024. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=0492f968&confId=59127. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 827546 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until April 25, 2024 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 572754. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including with Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of recent and potential additional increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at other banks that resulted in failure of those institutions; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(In thousands) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 76,237     $ 71,015     $ 75,955     $ 63,945     $ 83,990  
Interest earning deposits in banks   5,479       3,773       68,603       5,273       2,445  
Federal funds sold   11                          
Total cash and cash equivalents   81,727       74,788       144,558       69,218       86,435  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   795,134       872,770       903,520       954,074       1,153,547  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost   1,075,190       1,085,751       1,099,569       1,117,709       1,129,421  
Total securities   1,870,324       1,958,521       2,003,089       2,071,783       2,282,968  
Loans held for sale   1,045       2,528       2,821       2,553       612  
Gross loans held for investment   4,138,352       4,078,060       4,031,377       3,932,900       3,854,791  
Unearned income, net   (11,405 )     (12,091 )     (12,728 )     (13,535 )     (14,267 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,126,947       4,065,969       4,018,649       3,919,365       3,840,524  
Allowance for credit losses   (51,500 )     (51,600 )     (50,400 )     (49,800 )     (49,200 )
Total loans held for investment, net   4,075,447       4,014,369       3,968,249       3,869,565       3,791,324  
Premises and equipment, net   85,742       85,589       85,831       86,208       87,125  
Goodwill   62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   24,069       25,510       26,969       28,563       30,315  
Foreclosed assets, net   3,929                         103  
Other assets   222,780       244,036       227,495       219,585       236,517  
Total assets $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876  
LIABILITIES                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 897,053     $ 924,213     $ 897,923     $ 989,469     $ 1,053,450  
Interest bearing deposits   4,498,620       4,439,111       4,547,524       4,565,684       4,415,492  
Total deposits   5,395,673       5,363,324       5,445,447       5,555,153       5,468,942  
Short-term borrowings   300,264       373,956       362,054       143,981       391,873  
Long-term debt   123,296       124,526       125,752       137,981       139,210  
Other liabilities   83,929       100,601       86,895       72,187       85,058  
Total liabilities   5,903,162       5,962,407       6,020,148       5,909,302       6,085,083  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Common stock   16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   302,157       301,889       301,424       300,966       302,085  
Retained earnings   294,784       295,862       290,548       286,767       289,289  
Treasury stock   (24,245 )     (24,315 )     (24,508 )     (24,779 )     (26,115 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (64,899 )     (84,606 )     (82,704 )     (78,885 )     (89,047 )
Total shareholders' equity   524,378       505,411       501,341       500,650       492,793  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 54,093     $ 51,870     $ 49,726     $ 46,490     $ 43,769     $ 202,179     $ 148,284  
Taxable investment securities   9,274       9,526       9,734       10,444       10,685       38,978       39,019  
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,789       1,802       1,822       2,127       2,303       7,540       9,379  
Other   230       374       68       244             916       77  
Total interest income   65,386       63,572       61,350       59,305       56,757       249,613       196,759  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   27,200       23,128       20,117       15,319       9,127       85,764       20,245  
Short-term borrowings   3,496       3,719       2,118       1,786       1,955       11,119       3,070  
Long-term debt   2,131       2,150       2,153       2,124       2,111       8,558       7,086  
Total interest expense   32,827       28,997       24,388       19,229       13,193       105,441       30,401  
Net interest income   32,559       34,575       36,962       40,076       43,564       144,172       166,358  
Credit loss expense   1,768       1,551       1,597       933       572       5,849       4,492  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   30,791       33,024       35,365       39,143       42,992       138,323       161,866  
Noninterest income (loss)                          
Investment services and trust activities   3,193       3,004       3,119       2,933       2,666       12,249       11,223  
Service charges and fees   2,148       2,146       2,047       2,008       2,028       8,349       7,477  
Card revenue   1,802       1,817       1,847       1,748       1,784       7,214       7,210  
Loan revenue   909       1,462       909       1,420       966       4,700       10,504  
Bank-owned life insurance   656       626       616       602       637       2,500       2,305  
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (5,696 )     79       (2 )     (13,170 )     (1 )     (18,789 )     271  
Other   850       727       210       413       2,860       2,200       8,529  
Total noninterest income (loss)   3,862       9,861       8,746       (4,046 )     10,940       18,423       47,519  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   17,859       18,558       20,386       19,607       20,438       76,410       78,103  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,309       2,405       2,574       2,746       2,663       10,034       10,272  
Equipment   2,466       2,123       2,435       2,171       2,327       9,195       8,693  
Legal and professional   2,269       1,678       1,682       1,736       1,846       7,365       8,646  
Data processing   1,411       1,504       1,521       1,363       1,375       5,799       5,574  
Marketing   700       782       1,142       986       947       3,610       4,272  
Amortization of intangibles   1,441       1,460       1,594       1,752       1,770       6,247       6,069  
FDIC insurance   900       783       862       749       405       3,294       1,660  
Communications   183       206       260       261       285       910       1,125  
Foreclosed assets, net   45       2       (6 )     (28 )     48       13       (18 )
Other   2,548       2,043       2,469       1,976       2,336       9,036       8,392  
Total noninterest expense   32,131       31,544       34,919       33,319       34,440       131,913       132,788  
Income before income tax expense   2,522       11,341       9,192       1,778       19,492       24,833       76,597  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (208 )     2,203       1,598       381       3,490       3,974       15,762  
Net income $ 2,730     $ 9,138     $ 7,594     $ 1,397     $ 16,002     $ 20,859     $ 60,835  
                           
Earnings per common share                          
Basic $ 0.17     $ 0.58     $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.33     $ 3.89  
Diluted $ 0.17     $ 0.58     $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.33     $ 3.87  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,693       15,689       15,680       15,650       15,624       15,678       15,649  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,756       15,711       15,689       15,691       15,693       15,725       15,701  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2375     $ 0.9700     $ 0.9500  
                                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 32,559     $ 34,575     $ 43,564     $ 144,172     $ 166,358  
Noninterest income   3,862       9,861       10,940       18,423       47,519  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   36,421       44,436       54,504       162,595       213,877  
Credit loss expense   1,768       1,551       572       5,849       4,492  
Noninterest expense   32,131       31,544       34,440       131,913       132,788  
Income before income tax expense   2,522       11,341       19,492       24,833       76,597  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (208 )     2,203       3,490       3,974       15,762  
Net income $ 2,730     $ 9,138     $ 16,002     $ 20,859     $ 60,835  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted earnings $ 0.17     $ 0.58     $ 1.02     $ 1.33     $ 3.87  
Book value   33.41       32.21       31.54       33.41       31.54  
Tangible book value(1)   27.90       26.60       25.60       27.90       25.60  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,577,876  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,126,947       4,065,969       3,840,524       4,126,947       3,840,524  
Total securities   1,870,324       1,958,521       2,282,968       1,870,324       2,282,968  
Total deposits   5,395,673       5,363,324       5,468,942       5,395,673       5,468,942  
Short-term borrowings   300,264       373,956       391,873       300,264       391,873  
Long-term debt   123,296       124,526       139,210       123,296       139,210  
Total shareholders' equity   524,378       505,411       492,793       524,378       492,793  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,459,705     $ 6,452,815     $ 6,516,969     $ 6,475,360     $ 6,244,284  
Average total loans   4,080,243       4,019,852       3,791,880       3,993,389       3,511,192  
Average total deposits   5,443,323       5,379,871       5,495,599       5,455,609       5,309,049  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.17 %     0.56 %     0.97 %     0.32 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity   2.12 %     7.14 %     13.26 %     4.12 %     12.16 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   3.57 %     9.68 %     17.85 %     6.14 %     15.89 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   70.16 %     66.06 %     57.79 %     67.28 %     56.98 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.22 %     2.35 %     2.93 %     2.46 %     2.92 %
Loans to deposits ratio   76.49 %     75.81 %     70.22 %     76.49 %     70.22 %
Common equity ratio   8.16 %     7.81 %     7.49 %     8.16 %     7.49 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   6.90 %     6.54 %     6.17 %     6.90 %     6.17 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 26,359     $ 28,987     $ 15,821     $ 26,359     $ 15,821  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.64 %     0.71 %     0.41 %     0.64 %     0.41 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 30,288     $ 28,987     $ 15,924     $ 30,288     $ 15,924  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.47 %     0.45 %     0.24 %     0.47 %     0.24 %
Net charge-offs $ 2,068     $ 451     $ 3,472     $ 3,749     $ 6,563  
Net charge-off ratio   0.20 %     0.04 %     0.36 %     0.09 %     0.19 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 51,500     $ 51,600     $ 49,200     $ 51,500     $ 49,200  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.25 %     1.27 %     1.28 %     1.25 %     1.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   198.91 %     178.63 %     322.50 %     198.91 %     322.50 %
                   
(1)Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 4,080,243   $ 54,939   5.34 %   $ 4,019,852   $ 52,605   5.19 %   $ 3,791,880   $ 44,494   4.66 %
Taxable investment securities   1,593,699     9,274   2.31 %     1,637,259     9,526   2.31 %     1,865,494     10,685   2.27 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)   338,243     2,217   2.60 %     341,330     2,234   2.60 %     422,156     2,893   2.72 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,931,942     11,491   2.36 %     1,978,589     11,760   2.36 %     2,287,650     13,578   2.35 %
Other   22,937     230   3.98 %     34,195     374   4.34 %     5,562       %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,035,122   $ 66,660   4.38 %   $ 6,032,636   $ 64,739   4.26 %   $ 6,085,092   $ 58,072   3.79 %
Other assets   424,583             420,179             431,877        
Total assets $ 6,459,705           $ 6,452,815           $ 6,516,969        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,305,759   $ 2,991   0.91 %   $ 1,354,597   $ 2,179   0.64 %   $ 1,632,749   $ 1,703   0.41 %
Money market deposits   1,103,637     7,954   2.86 %     1,112,149     7,402   2.64 %     995,512     2,369   0.94 %
Savings deposits   639,766     1,493   0.93 %     603,628     749   0.49 %     683,538     306   0.18 %
Time deposits   1,463,498     14,762   4.00 %     1,403,504     12,798   3.62 %     1,067,044     4,749   1.77 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,512,660     27,200   2.39 %     4,473,878     23,128   2.05 %     4,378,843     9,127   0.83 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   8,661     17   0.78 %     66,020     85   0.51 %     151,880     437   1.14 %
Other short-term borrowings   273,963     3,479   5.04 %     277,713     3,634   5.19 %     153,155     1,518   3.93 %
Short-term borrowings   282,624     3,496   4.91 %     343,733     3,719   4.29 %     305,035     1,955   2.54 %
Long-term debt   124,495     2,131   6.79 %     125,737     2,150   6.78 %     151,266     2,111   5.54 %
Total borrowed funds   407,119     5,627   5.48 %     469,470     5,869   4.96 %     456,301     4,066   3.54 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,919,779   $ 32,827   2.65 %   $ 4,943,348   $ 28,997   2.33 %   $ 4,835,144   $ 13,193   1.08 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   930,663             905,993             1,116,756        
Other liabilities   98,027             95,408             86,242        
Shareholders’ equity   511,236             508,066             478,827        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,459,705           $ 6,452,815           $ 6,516,969        
Net interest income(2)     $ 33,833           $ 35,742           $ 44,879    
Net interest spread(2)         1.73 %           1.93 %           2.71 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.22 %           2.35 %           2.93 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,443,323   $ 27,200   1.98 %   $ 5,379,871   $ 23,128   1.71 %   $ 5,495,599   $ 9,127   0.66 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.23 %           1.97 %           0.88 %
                                         
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $207 thousand, $141 thousand, and $87 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $765 thousand, $791 thousand, and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $846 thousand, $735 thousand, and $725 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $428 thousand, $432 thousand, and $590 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Year Ended
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees(1)(2)(3) $ 3,993,389   $ 205,189   5.14 %   $ 3,511,192   $ 150,791   4.29 %
Taxable investment securities   1,684,360     38,978   2.31 %     1,891,234     39,019   2.06 %
Tax-exempt investment securities(2)(4)   355,454     9,353   2.63 %     435,907     11,788   2.70 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,039,814     48,331   2.37 %     2,327,141     50,807   2.18 %
Other   22,791     916   4.02 %     20,827     77   0.37 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,055,994   $ 254,436   4.20 %   $ 5,859,160   $ 201,675   3.44 %
Other assets   419,366             385,124        
Total assets $ 6,475,360           $ 6,244,284        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,398,538   $ 8,990   0.64 %   $ 1,640,303   $ 5,416   0.33 %
Money market deposits   1,037,123     23,924   2.31 %     992,390     4,707   0.47 %
Savings deposits   624,990     2,802   0.45 %     674,846     1,169   0.17 %
Time deposits   1,443,770     50,048   3.47 %     925,592     8,953   0.97 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,504,421     85,764   1.90 %     4,233,131     20,245   0.48 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   94,563     975   1.03 %     152,466     872   0.57 %
Other short-term borrowings   199,530     10,144   5.08 %     70,729     2,198   3.11 %
Short-term borrowings   294,093     11,119   3.78 %     223,195     3,070   1.38 %
Long-term debt   131,137     8,558   6.53 %     148,863     7,086   4.76 %
Total borrowed funds   425,230     19,677   4.63 %     372,058     10,156   2.73 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,929,651   $ 105,441   2.14 %   $ 4,605,189   $ 30,401   0.66 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   951,188             1,075,918        
Other liabilities   88,770             62,706        
Shareholders’ equity   505,751             500,471        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,475,360           $ 6,244,284        
Net interest income(2)     $ 148,995           $ 171,274    
Net interest spread(2)         2.06 %           2.78 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.46 %           2.92 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,455,609   $ 85,764   1.57 %   $ 5,309,049   $ 20,245   0.38 %
Cost of funds(6)         1.79 %           0.54 %
                           
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $522 thousand and $765 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.7 million and $4.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $3.0 million and $2.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.8 million and $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.
 

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, and efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 524,378     $ 505,411     $ 501,341     $ 500,650     $ 492,793  
Intangible assets, net     (86,546 )     (87,987 )     (89,446 )     (91,040 )     (92,792 )
Tangible common equity   $ 437,832     $ 417,424     $ 411,895     $ 409,610     $ 400,001  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876  
Intangible assets, net     (86,546 )     (87,987 )     (89,446 )     (91,040 )     (92,792 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,340,994     $ 6,379,831     $ 6,432,043     $ 6,318,912     $ 6,485,084  
                     
Book value per share   $ 33.41     $ 32.21     $ 31.96     $ 31.94     $ 31.54  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 27.90     $ 26.60     $ 26.26     $ 26.13     $ 25.60  
Shares outstanding     15,694,306       15,691,738       15,685,123       15,675,325       15,623,977  
                     
Common equity ratio     8.16 %     7.81 %     7.69 %     7.81 %     7.49 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     6.90 %     6.54 %     6.40 %     6.48 %     6.17 %
                                         
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
 


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income   $ 2,730     $ 9,138     $ 16,002     $ 20,859     $ 60,835  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,081       1,095       1,328       4,685       4,552  
Tangible net income   $ 3,811     $ 10,233     $ 17,330     $ 25,544     $ 65,387  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 511,236     $ 508,066     $ 478,827     $ 505,751     $ 500,471  
Average intangible assets, net     (87,258 )     (88,699 )     (93,662 )     (89,539 )     (88,917 )
Average tangible equity   $ 423,978     $ 419,367     $ 385,165     $ 416,212     $ 411,554  
                     
Return on average equity     2.12 %     7.14 %     13.26 %     4.12 %     12.16 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     3.57 %     9.68 %     17.85 %     6.14 %     15.89 %
                                         
(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
 


Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
   Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Net interest income   $ 32,559     $ 34,575     $ 43,564     $ 144,172     $ 166,358  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     846       735       725       3,010       2,507  
Securities(1)     428       432       590       1,813       2,409  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 33,833     $ 35,742     $ 44,879     $ 148,995     $ 171,274  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (765 )     (791 )     (1,286 )     (3,729 )     (4,561 )
Core net interest income   $ 33,068     $ 34,951     $ 43,593     $ 145,266     $ 166,713  
                     
Net interest margin     2.14 %     2.27 %     2.84 %     2.38 %     2.84 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.22 %     2.35 %     2.93 %     2.46 %     2.92 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.17 %     2.30 %     2.84 %     2.40 %     2.85 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,035,122     $ 6,032,636     $ 6,085,092     $ 6,055,994     $ 5,859,160  
                                         
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
 


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 54,093     $ 51,870     $ 43,769     $ 202,179     $ 148,284  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     846       735       725       3,010       2,507  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 54,939     $ 52,605     $ 44,494     $ 205,189     $ 150,791  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (765 )     (791 )     (1,286 )     (3,729 )     (4,561 )
Core loan interest income   $ 54,174     $ 51,814     $ 43,208     $ 201,460     $ 146,230  
                     
Yield on loans     5.26 %     5.12 %     4.58 %     5.06 %     4.22 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     5.34 %     5.19 %     4.66 %     5.14 %     4.29 %
Core yield on loans(3)     5.27 %     5.11 %     4.52 %     5.04 %     4.16 %
Average loans   $ 4,080,243     $ 4,019,852     $ 3,791,880     $ 3,993,389     $ 3,511,192  
                                         
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
 


    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Total noninterest expense   $ 32,131     $ 31,544     $ 34,440     $ 131,913     $ 132,788  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,441 )     (1,460 )     (1,770 )     (6,247 )     (6,069 )
Merger-related expenses     (245 )     (11 )     (409 )     (392 )     (2,201 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 30,445     $ 30,073     $ 32,261     $ 125,274     $ 124,518  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 33,833     $ 35,742     $ 44,879     $ 148,995     $ 171,274  
Plus: Noninterest income     3,862       9,861       10,940       18,423       47,519  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     (5,696 )     79       (1 )     (18,789 )     271  
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 43,391     $ 45,524     $ 55,820     $ 186,207     $ 218,522  
                     
Efficiency ratio(2)     70.16 %     66.06 %     57.79 %     67.28 %     56.98 %
                                         
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.
 

