Marten Transport Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $12.4 million, or 15 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared with $25.5 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $70.4 million, or 86 cents per diluted share, compared with $110.4 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for 2022.

Operating revenue was $268.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $322.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $229.4 million for the 2023 quarter compared with $269.7 million for the 2022 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $38.8 million for the 2023 quarter from $52.9 million for the 2022 quarter.

Operating revenue was $1.131 billion for 2023 compared with $1.264 billion for 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $972.0 million for 2023 compared with $1.053 billion for 2022. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $159.4 million for 2023 from $210.4 million for 2022.

Operating income was $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $32.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating income was $90.1 million for 2023 compared with $143.3 million for 2022.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 94.2% for the 2023 quarter and 89.8% for the 2022 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 93.2% for the 2023 quarter and 87.8% for the 2022 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 92.0% for 2023 and 88.7% for 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.7% for 2023 and 86.4% for 2022.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “This quarter’s earnings were heavily pressured by the freight market recession’s weak demand and oversupply, inflationary operating costs, and cumulative impact of decreased freight rates leading to freight network disruptions. Additionally, our higher insurance and claims and health insurance expense and less revenue equipment gains reduced our operating income by $4.8 million, or 4.4 cents per diluted share, from this year’s third quarter.”

“We remain focused on both minimizing the freight market’s impact on our operations, and investing in and positioning our operations to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities as the market moves toward equilibrium from its current recessionary late stages - with fair compensation for our premium services. Accordingly, we have not agreed to any rate reductions since last August.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  December 31,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information) 2023     2022  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,213     $ 80,600  
Receivables:              
Trade, net   105,501       120,702  
Other   10,356       7,218  
Prepaid expenses and other   27,512       27,320  
Total current assets   196,582       235,840  
               
Property and equipment:              
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other   1,162,336       1,074,832  
Accumulated depreciation   (370,103 )     (346,665 )
Net property and equipment   792,233       728,167  
Other noncurrent assets   1,524       1,672  
Total assets $ 990,339     $ 965,679  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 36,516     $ 37,299  
Insurance and claims accruals   47,017       45,747  
Accrued and other current liabilities   26,709       41,264  
Total current liabilities   110,242       124,310  
Deferred income taxes   122,462       137,041  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   249       409  
Total liabilities   232,953       261,760  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,312,168 shares at December 31, 2023, and 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, issued and outstanding   813       811  
Additional paid-in capital   49,789       47,188  
Retained earnings   706,784       655,920  
Total stockholders’ equity   757,386       703,919  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 990,339     $ 965,679  
               


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
(In thousands, except per share information) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
                               
Operating revenue $ 268,222     $ 322,584     $ 1,131,455     $ 1,263,878  
                               
Operating expenses (income):                              
Salaries, wages and benefits   91,350       104,722       378,818       390,304  
Purchased transportation   47,259       60,599       199,334       249,792  
Fuel and fuel taxes   42,731       55,567       180,437       218,571  
Supplies and maintenance   16,120       15,180       67,411       55,700  
Depreciation   28,748       29,625       116,722       111,014  
Operating taxes and licenses   2,708       2,712       11,053       10,763  
Insurance and claims   15,209       12,417       56,014       50,513  
Communications and utilities   2,524       2,538       10,149       9,177  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment   (1,802 )     (2,957 )     (13,612 )     (13,379 )
Other   7,718       9,398       35,019       38,079  
                               
Total operating expenses   252,565       289,801       1,041,345       1,120,534  
                               
Operating income   15,657       32,783       90,110       143,344  
                               
Other   (868 )     (520 )     (3,806 )     (827 )
                               
Income before income taxes   16,525       33,303       93,916       144,171  
                               
Income taxes expense   4,126       7,789       23,543       33,817  
                               
Net income $ 12,399     $ 25,514     $ 70,373     $ 110,354  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.15     $ 0.31     $ 0.87     $ 1.35  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.15     $ 0.31     $ 0.86     $ 1.35  
                               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
                               

        

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 95,461     $ 108,565     $ (13,104 )     (12.1 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   18,023       22,759       (4,736 )     (20.8 )
Total Truckload revenue   113,484       131,324       (17,840 )     (13.6 )
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   77,731       87,985       (10,254 )     (11.7 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   17,310       23,775       (6,465 )     (27.2 )
Total Dedicated revenue   95,041       111,760       (16,719 )     (15.0 )
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   15,610       22,863       (7,253 )     (31.7 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   3,467       6,390       (2,923 )     (45.7 )
Total Intermodal revenue   19,077       29,253       (10,176 )     (34.8 )
                               
Brokerage revenue   40,620       50,247       (9,627 )     (19.2 )
                               
Total operating revenue $ 268,222     $ 322,584     $ (54,362 )     (16.9 )%
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 2,487     $ 13,414     $ (10,927 )     (81.5 )%
Dedicated   9,234       12,877       (3,643 )     (28.3 )
Intermodal   296       728       (432 )     (59.3 )
Brokerage   3,640       5,764       (2,124 )     (36.8 )
Total operating income $ 15,657     $ 32,783     $ (17,126 )     (52.2 )%
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   97.8 %     89.8 %                
Dedicated   90.3       88.5                  
Intermodal   98.4       97.5                  
Brokerage   91.0       88.5                  
Consolidated operating ratio   94.2 %     89.8 %                
                               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                              
Truckload   97.4 %     87.6 %                
Dedicated   88.1       85.4                  
Intermodal   98.1       96.8                  
Brokerage   91.0       88.5                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges   93.2 %     87.8 %                


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Year     Year     Year  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  December 31,     December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 395,565     $ 411,448     $ (15,883 )     (3.9 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   69,910       89,014       (19,104 )     (21.5 )
Total Truckload revenue   465,475       500,462       (34,987 )     (7.0 )
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   334,962       336,973       (2,011 )     (0.6 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   73,310       92,119       (18,809 )     (20.4 )
Total Dedicated revenue   408,272       429,092       (20,820 )     (4.9 )
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   75,887       100,452       (24,565 )     (24.5 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   16,191       29,313       (13,122 )     (44.8 )
Total Intermodal revenue   92,078       129,765       (37,687 )     (29.0 )
                               
Brokerage revenue   165,630       204,559       (38,929 )     (19.0 )
                               
Total operating revenue $ 1,131,455     $ 1,263,878     $ (132,423 )     (10.5 )%
                               
Operating income/(loss):                              
Truckload $ 24,835     $ 59,392     $ (34,557 )     (58.2 )%
Dedicated   48,377       50,566       (2,189 )     (4.3 )
Intermodal   (156 )     10,639       (10,795 )     (101.5 )
Brokerage   17,054       22,747       (5,693 )     (25.0 )
Total operating income $ 90,110     $ 143,344     $ (53,234 )     (37.1 )%
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   94.7 %     88.1 %                
Dedicated   88.2       88.2                  
Intermodal   100.2       91.8                  
Brokerage   89.7       88.9                  
Consolidated operating ratio   92.0 %     88.7 %                
                               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                              
Truckload   93.7 %     85.6 %                
Dedicated   85.6       85.0                  
Intermodal   100.2       89.4                  
Brokerage   89.7       88.9                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges   90.7 %     86.4 %                


 
MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
  2023     2022     2023     2022  
Truckload Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 113,484     $ 131,324     $ 465,475     $ 500,462  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,183     $ 4,683     $ 4,377     $ 4,898  
Average tractors(1)   1,737       1,763       1,733       1,611  
Average miles per trip   533       504       519       510  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   12.4 %     11.9 %     12.4 %     11.1 %
Total miles (in thousands)   39,278       39,303       155,929       149,868  
                               
Dedicated Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 95,041     $ 111,760     $ 408,272     $ 429,092  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,895     $ 3,925     $ 3,936     $ 3,963  
Average tractors(1)   1,518       1,706       1,632       1,631  
Average miles per trip   335       345       335       341  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   1.2 %     1.1 %     1.2 %     1.1 %
Total miles (in thousands)   31,215       34,910       133,163       136,310  
                               
Intermodal Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 19,077     $ 29,253     $ 92,078     $ 129,765  
Loads   5,289       7,255       25,160       31,862  
Average tractors   133       181       159       175  
                               
Brokerage Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 40,620     $ 50,247     $ 165,630     $ 204,559  
Loads   23,594       25,713       91,077       95,615  
                               
At December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:                              
Total tractors(1)   3,349       3,660                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)   1.9       1.7                  
Total trailers   5,653       5,753                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)   4.6       3.9                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)   1.7       1.6                  
Total refrigerated containers   787       802                  


  Three Months     Year  
  Ended December 31,     Ended December 31,  
(In thousands) 2023     2022     2023     2022  
                               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,045     $ 56,268     $ 164,378     $ 219,489  
Net cash (used for) investing activities   (48,070 )     (42,542 )     (172,540 )     (134,958 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities   (4,829 )     (4,618 )     (19,225 )     (60,926 )
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   81,309       81,105       81,272       81,692  
Diluted   81,418       81,391       81,413       81,959  


(1 ) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 94 and 96 tractors as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 
   
(2 ) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

