WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 15.01 (2); and to create 15.06 (1) (f), 15.06 (3) (a) 7., 15.915 (4) and 36.67 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a Blue Ribbon Commission on Public Higher Education in the University of Wisconsin System. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab995
You just read:
AB995 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2024-01-25
