WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to create 20.285 (1) (em) and 36.27 (3q) of the statutes; Relating to: resident undergraduate tuition remission at the University of Wisconsin System for student teachers and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab997
You just read:
AB997 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2024-01-25
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.