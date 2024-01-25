AB1005 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to renumber and amend 115.28 (7g) (b); to amend 118.19 (3) (a); and to create 115.28 (7g) (b) 1. to 3. and 118.19 (19) of the statutes; Relating to: student teaching requirement for teacher preparatory programs and granting rule-making authority. (FE)