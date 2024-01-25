WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 224.50 (2) (a) and 224.50 (3) (bm); and to create 20.144 (3) (ti), 69.20 (3) (b) 6. and 7., 224.50 (1) (d) and 224.50 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a WisKids savings account program within the college savings program and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Financial Institutions
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1012
You just read:
AB1012 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions - 2024-01-25
