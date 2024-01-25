Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,875 in the last 365 days.

AB1012 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions - 2024-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 224.50 (2) (a) and 224.50 (3) (bm); and to create 20.144 (3) (ti), 69.20 (3) (b) 6. and 7., 224.50 (1) (d) and 224.50 (3m) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a WisKids savings account program within the college savings program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Financial Institutions

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1012

You just read:

AB1012 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions - 2024-01-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more