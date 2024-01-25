Submit Release
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Achieves #1 Spot in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 Boxing Category

Offering multiple investment opportunities (New business lines coming in fitness centers, cutting-edge nutritional products, gaming & merchandise).

Plano, TX, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’ve secured the #1 spot in the fitness boxing category for Entrepreneur’s 2024 franchise 500!


This achievement marks a historic milestone for us. The 2024 Franchise 500 experienced a record-breaking 1,400 submissions. However, we stood out against the competition, earning the top rank in our category!

Media outlets are buzzing over the exclusive opportunity for fans to team up and invest with Floyd. The company has been featured in top-tier publications like Forbes, Hypebeast, and CNN Money. Our diverse portfolio sets us up for sustained growth in the fitness and lifestyle industries. Mayweather Fitness previously raised $10M+ in venture capital.

Company Statement: "We believe that everyone deserves a piece of this rapidly growing fitness and technology licensing company. For those interested in diversifying their portfolio, we encourage you to visit Republic today!" For those interested, you can learn more here


James Williams
CEO
Mayweather Fitness Holdings
james-at-mayweatherfitnessholdings.com

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology


