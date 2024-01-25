Toll Brothers at Northside Opens New Model Home in Camas School District near Portland

Model home grand opening event is this Saturday, January 27 from noon – 4pm PT

WASHOUGAL, Wash., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new model home is open at its Toll Brothers at Northside community near Portland, Oregon. The public is invited to attend a grand opening of the new professionally decorated Samish Prairie two-story model home this Saturday, January 27 from noon to 4pm PT at 301 West Fir Loop in Washougal, Washington.



Nestled on a scenic hillside and offering breathtaking views, Toll Brothers at Northside is a stunning community of one-, two-, and three-story homes on expansive home sites. Set within the burgeoning Northside master-planned community in the Camas School District, Toll Brothers at Northside offers a mix of farmhouse, classic, and contemporary architecture. Estate-style floor plans feature 4 to 6 bedrooms and 3.5 to 6 bathrooms. Home buyers can choose from sprawling ramblers with convenient single-level living or with a walkout basement, to three-story floor plans with light-filled great rooms. Homes include 10-foot-high ceilings, open kitchens with expansive islands and walk-in pantries, deluxe spa-like bathroom suites, and 3- or 4-car garages. Homes within Toll Brothers at Northside are priced from $1.19 million.





“The flexibility and creativity in these home designs is truly remarkable,” says Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington and Oregon. “Our new model home serves as a stunning inspiration for home buyers who can choose homes with multi-generational suites, loft spaces, in-home offices, and incredible covered outdoor living areas that bring the outside in. The Samish home design is sure to impress with its gorgeous two-story foyer, great room, and covered patio.”

The highly desirable alfresco spaces in Toll Brothers homes can be accessed through optional stackable glass doors, allowing for a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor living. Some homes offer front and back patios to take advantage of mountain and river views. Home buyers can add personal touches such as an outdoor gas fireplace, heaters, and an outdoor kitchen, providing year-round opportunities for family and guests to gather and take in the scenery.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Portland Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home as early as next month or later this spring.

The Northside master plan community offers acres of greenbelt and open spaces, community trails, a park, and a viewpoint lookout. Nearby, Toll Brothers homeowners can explore charming eateries and unique boutiques less than three miles away in downtown Camas, while the Columbia and Washougal Rivers offer hiking trails and recreation in the Mount Hood National Forest. Children living at Toll Brothers at Northside attend Lacamas Lake Elementary, Liberty Middle, and Camas High Schools in the esteemed Camas School District.

Nearby, Lacamas Hills by Toll Brothers, will also host the grand opening of the community’s professionally decorated Cushman with basement model home. The public is invited to attend the Lacamas Hills event on Saturday, January 27 from noon to 4pm PT at 4901 N Elk Drive in Camas, Washington. For more information on both events and other Toll Brothers communities in the area, call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/OR.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bbe1b2a-7670-42b9-94dd-1a6078d307c2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d60f1bed-5983-4188-b401-54ceb9bc1588

