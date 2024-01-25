“Former School Principal Lily Woo Appeals to the Public for Help Locating a Second Kidney Donor.”
Urgent Need of a Selfless Hero To Save a LifeMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan, New York - Former school principal Lily Woo is in need of a second kidney donor and is reaching out to the public for help.
Woo, who served as principal at De Soto Elementary School - PS 130 for over 25 years, has received many awards for her service. Most notable were the NYC and NYS Distinguished Educator Awards in 2002; recognition by the 2004 World Olympics Committee as an “Everyday Hero” and the honor of running part of the New York City leg of the Summer World Olympics Torch Relay that year; Manhattan Media’s 2010 “Principal of the Year” Blackboard Award, and in 2023, the first Lifetime Achievement Award from the nationally known Cahn Fellowship, a professional development program for high performing school leaders.
On the terrifying day of September 11th attacks in 2001, Lily knew it was her job to protect 1000+ children in her school. There were a few children who were not picked up until much later that evening, and there were some families and staff that could not return to their homes. Lily, along with the nurse and custodial staff, slept in the school for three days to provide shelter until the families were finally connected.
In May of 2023, Lily was lucky enough to receive a donor kidney after a 5 year wait on the transplant list. By then, her own kidneys had completely failed, and she was relying on daily 10-hour dialysis treatments to survive. Unfortunately, that new kidney has not worked out well and now Lily is in dire need of a second donor kidney.
Lily is urgently asking for your help to survive. She is waiting for a selfless hero who will show their heroic act by saving her life.
Please help Lily Woo by completing the donor link so she can become healthy and be connected to the life she once had. Thank you very much.
https://nkr.org/DTM646
Donna Tissot
email us here
Weill Cornell Medical Center