Attorney General Jackley Thanks Legislators For First Approval of Office’s Legislative Package

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is thanking state legislators for their bi-partisan support for the Attorney General’s Office’s legislative package.

As of Thursday afternoon, all five bills in the package have either been approved by one or both chambers. One bill has already been passed both chambers and is awaiting the Governor’s signature.

“We appreciate the efforts by lawmakers of both parties to hear our bills, strengthen them, and then lend their support,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Here is an update on the progress of the office’s bills so far this session:

*** House Bill 1028 would classify Xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance. The bill is sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office and the state Department of Health. The bill was unanimously approved by the House Health and Human Services Committee and by the full House. It now goes to the Senate. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24718

*** Senate Bill 24 would increase the maximum user fee for a participant submitting to wear a drug patch under the 24/7 sobriety program to up to $70. The bill has passed both the Senate and the House and is awaiting the Governor’s signature. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24891

*** Senate Bill 26 would clarify the membership of the five-member Open Meeting Commission to include Deputy State’s Attorneys as well. The bill has been unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate. The bill now goes to the House. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24893

*** Senate Bill 27 would fix a statutory conflict concerning removal from the sex offender registry. The bill was unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate. The bill now goes to the House. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24894

*** Senate Bill 79 would revise various levels of child pornography crimes and includes the Attorney General’s Office’s Senate Bill 25 would make Artificial Intelligence-generated child pornography a crime. The legislation, which is a combination of other bills on the same issue, was introduced by Sen. David Wheeler of Huron and Rep. Fred Deutsch of Florence with the involvement of the Attorney General’s Office. The bill was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee and unanimously approved Thursday by the full Senate. It now goes to the House. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24991

