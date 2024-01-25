Space Insurance Market to See Competition Rise | Allianz, Beazley, Marsh
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with Space Insurance Market Study Forecast till 2030.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on Space Insurance market insights to2030.
The latest study released on the Global Space Insurance Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Space Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
HTF Market Intellignce has segmented the Europe Space Insurance market by Type (Space Assets Insurance, Space Liability Insurance), Application (Business, Scientific Research, Military, Others) and Region. On the basis of Type, Space Liability Insurance is dominating the market and held 3.45% of market share in the year 2022 where as Space Assets Insurance stood as second largest market share and accounted for 3.00%.
Key Players in This Report Include :
Lloyd’s of London, AXA XL, Munich Re, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, Marsh, Hiscox Ltd., Starr, Beazley, American International Group, Inc.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Europe Space Insurance market is expected to see a growth of 3.58% and may reach market size of USD382.97 Million by 2029, currently valued at USD269.85 Million.
Definition :
Space insurance, also known as satellite insurance or space risk insurance, is a type of insurance coverage that is specifically designed to mitigate the financial risks associated with space missions, satellite launches, and space-related activities. This insurance is typically purchased by space agencies, satellite operators, commercial space companies, and other entities involved in space exploration and satellite technology.
Market Trends :
Growing Commercial Space Industry: The space industry was experiencing significant growth in the commercial sector, with numerous private companies involved in satellite deployment, space tourism, and other space-related activities. This expansion was driving increased demand for space insurance to manage the risks associated with these ventures.
Market Drivers :
High Costs of Space Missions: Space missions, including satellite launches and interplanetary exploration, involve enormous financial investments. The cost of designing, building, and launching spacecraft and satellites can run into hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars. Space insurance is necessary to protect these substantial investments against unexpected losses.
Market Opportunities :
Increased Demand for Satellite Insurance: The rising number of commercial satellite deployments for communication, Earth observation, and navigation systems presents a significant opportunity for space insurance providers. This includes coverage for both the launch and in-orbit phases.
The Global Space Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below :
Europe Space Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Business, Scientific Research, Military, Others) by Type (Space Assets Insurance, Space Liability Insurance) by Coverage (Satellite Launch, Satellite In-Orbit, Spacecraft Pre-Transit, Transit and Pre- Launch, Satellite Contingency, Satellite Launch Vehicle Flight Only, Satellite In-Orbit Third-Party Liability) and by Geography (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Benelux, Nordics, Rest of Europe)
Global Space Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions :
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
