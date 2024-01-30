Former Instagram and Meta Sports Head, Dev Sethi, Joins A7FL Advisory Board Amidst League's Growth and Innovation Surge

Dev Sethi Joins A7FL American 7s Football Logo A7FL Football - No Helmets, No Pads, Tackle Football

As A7FL Prepares for 10th Season Milestone, Sethi's Sports Media Expertise Aligns with League's Vision, Boosting Growth and Engagement in American 7s Football

I’m honored to be a part of the A7FL family and contribute to the growth of this dynamic league. The A7FL is committed to redefining football entertainment, and I look forward to participating...” — Dev Sethi

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American 7s Football League® (A7FL) today announced the appointment of Dev Sethi to its Advisory Board. Sethi’s addition follows closely on the heels of the league's recent partnership announcements with Creator Sports Network (CSN) and the Arena Football League (AFL), solidifying A7FL's commitment to growth and innovation in the world of football.

As A7FL gears up for the March 24th throw-off of its milestone 10th season, Sethi - recognized for his achievements and leadership in emerging sports - brings a unique social media-focused perspective that aligns with the league's young fanbase as well as its vision for the future. And the future looks bright - the league’s viral videos regularly attract 5-10 million views, plus its key social media accounts grew their followers by 30% last quarter, the distribution now includes NFL Sunday Ticket Partner DAZN as well as Byron Allen’s Sports.tv and others, and even Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin wants you to tune in because “It’s awesome!”

"I’m grateful to Dev for joining our Advisory Board, “ said A7FL Co-Founder and CEO Sener Korkusuz. “His high-level experience and deep knowledge of the sports media business help pave the way for our league's continued success and evolution. Now that we’re turning 10, it’s time for us to take the next step for American 7s Football, and I couldn’t be happier than to take it with Dev."

Sethi previously served as Meta’s Director of Emerging Sports Creator Partnerships and as Instagram's Head of Sports. Recognized in 2023 by Sports Business Journal’s prestigious Forty Under 40 list, Sethi expressed his excitement about joining the A7FL Advisory Board, stating, "I’m honored to be a part of the A7FL family and contribute to the growth of this dynamic league. The A7FL is committed to redefining football entertainment, and I look forward to participating in this exciting journey."

About the A7FL:

With the launch of its 10th season on March 24, the American 7s Football League (A7FL) has grown to 34 teams, 16 cities, and 1200+ athletes across the country by pioneering a familiar yet completely new format for America’s most popular sport: 7v7 tackle football without helmets or hard-shell pads. The A7FL’s unique format retains the toughness that fans of all ages crave, while its unique gameplay delivers action-filled performances that generate tens of millions of views and attract a new, younger audience (more than 75% are 18-34). Founded in 2014 by CEO Sener Korkusuz and President Ryan DePaul, the Spring (March-July) league’s exciting new style has also attracted UFC® Co-Founder David Isaacs as Advisory Board Chair. The A7FL boasts over 850K social media followers and partnerships with DAZN, Sports.TV, Caffeine, beIN Sports, Stadium Sports, and WAVE.tv.

Sizzle Reel - A7FL