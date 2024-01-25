MDA Returns to Winter Fancy Food Show to Highlight Local Companies

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Pavilion made its return to Las Vegas for the 2024 Specialty Food Association’s Winter Fancy Food Show, which took place January 21 through 23. Four local food and beverage businesses exhibited as part of the agency’s space, bringing a taste of Minnesota to Nevada.

The MDA’s Minnesota Pavilion program supports Minnesota food and beverage companies in attending national trade shows, offering discounted booth space as well as promotional and logistical support surrounding show attendance. The program aims to encourage food manufacturing in Minnesota, increase the use of local agricultural ingredients, create and protect jobs, and promote economic development in Minnesota’s agriculture and food sectors.

The following brands participated in the Minnesota Pavilion at 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show:

“The Fancy Food Show is a great hub for networking and discovering new trends. We went looking to connect with our major retail partners as well as new regional retailers,” says Yasameen Sajady, co-founder and CEO of Maazah. “This year’s show was phenomenal! Great retailers, media, and service providers."

“It is so exciting to see these Minnesota companies putting their best foot forward at the Winter Fancy Food Show to make an impression with nation-wide retailers and distributors in the specialty food category,” said Jennifer Alexander, the MDA’s food business development administrator. “Attending trade shows like this provides unique opportunities for new connections and partnerships, which is not only a big win for the companies but for Minnesota as well."

The Winter Fancy Food Show, organized by the Specialty Food Association, is “where specialty food makers go to exhibit their newest and best products and where buyers go to find their next bestsellers.” With thousands of specialty food artisans, entrepreneurs, distributors, retailers, purveyors, and importers under one roof, the show offers three days of sampling, networking, and education designed to help grow specialty food businesses.

Minnesota Pavilion is offered as part of Make it Minnesota, the MDA’s food and beverage business development program. Visit the Make it Minnesota web page for more details about available business support programs as well as future Pavilion opportunities.