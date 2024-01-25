Juanita McDowell Delivers Keynote on Communication, Uses ASL to Highlight the Trick to Connecting without Spoken Words
A Message that Unveils the Power of Non-Verbal Connections for Today's Leaders and EntrepreneursSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Execupay Software User Conference held in San Antonio, Texas, keynote speaker Juanita McDowell presented an essential and timely message on advanced communication techniques in leadership. Her sessions, "Resonate, Not Just Speak: Lasting Connections Through Communication," emphasized the critical role of non-verbal cues in effective communication, a topic gaining increasing attention in today's diverse and multicultural business landscape.
Drawing on her unique experiences of successfully communicating in American Sign Language and Spanish, acquired during her formative years in Xalapa Veracruz, McDowell captivated the audience with insights on the profound impact of facial expressions and body language. Her presentation was particularly poignant at a time when businesses are navigating the complexities of cross-cultural communication and seeking to foster inclusive work environments.
Scott Abramson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Execupay, lauded McDowell’s contribution, stating, “Juanita, you were once again the hit of the conference! Our licensees absolutely love your presentations.” These words highlight the significance of her message in addressing current communication challenges faced by leaders and entrepreneurs.
Juanita McDowell’s expertise in bridging language and cultural barriers through effective communication has made her a prominent and sought-after speaker.
For more information on her programs, please visit www.juanitamcdowell.com.
Renae Shelby
Juanita McDowell Speaks
+1 404-955-9740
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn