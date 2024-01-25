Two full-time vacancies in Transport Community Secretariat in Belgrade – open to Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine

The Transport Community, an international organisation in the field of mobility and transport, has announced two full-time vacancies, open to citizens of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The Transport Community consists of 36 participants – the European Union member states represented by the European Commission, the six Western Balkans regional partners, and three observing participants, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, which became permanent observers in 2022.

The TST Secretariat is now looking for a Waterborne Transport (Maritime, Inland Waterways) and Green Mobility Desk Officer (apply here), and a Rail and Multimodality Desk Officer (apply here).

To apply, you should be a citizen of one of the Observing Participants (Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine), enjoying full rights as a citizen.

You should also have a level of education which corresponds to completed university studies of at least four years attested by a diploma and at least eight years of post-graduate experience in the transport sector.

The deadline for application is 23 February.

The working language of the Transport Community is English. The TCT Secretariat is located in Belgrade, Serbia.

Find out more

Waterborne Transport and Green Mobility Desk Officer’s vacancy note

Rail and Multimodality Desk Officer vacancy note