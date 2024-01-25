Submit Release
LevelUp! 2024: Boost your activism with thousands of young people at the European Parliament!

This April, 1,200 young people will gather in Brussels for the second edition of LevelUp! – a capacity building event, organised by the European Youth Forum with support from the European Union.

The massive two-day event will take place on 12-13 April in the European Parliament’s seat in Brussels, welcoming young activists aged 16-35 from the EEA, the six Eastern Partnership countries, the Western Balkans, Switzerland and Turkey.

This year’s programme will include a wide range of capacity building activities in the fields of communication, advocacy and organising hosted by partnering experts and organisations.

Registration is open on the event page until 1 February but spaces are limited. The registration process is available in English, German, French, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

The event is completely free and accommodation will be provided. Travel to and from the event will also be covered by the organisers or reimbursed in accordance with the European Commission’s guidelines.

The European Youth Forum (YFJ) is the biggest network of youth organisations in Europe, bringing together tens of millions of young Europeans from more than 100 youth organisations. The YFJ’s goal is to promote youth participation and rights, empowering young people to create change and contribute to a better future for Europe.

