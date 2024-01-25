Donaghy bill seeks to lower the blood alcohol concentration limit from 0.08 to 0.05

OLYMPIA—In 2017, the Utah Legislature passed a bill that lowered the blood alcohol content (BAC) from 0.08 to 0.05. It was the first state in the nation to do so. Now, Washington wants to follow suit, with a bill (House Bill 2196) sponsored by Rep. Brandy Donaghy (D-Mill Creek).

“I introduced this bill because a few years ago, Washington witnessed the deadliest year on its roads in 15 years—with a whopping 540 fatal crashes,” said Donaghy. “Sadly, half of all serious and fatal crashes are caused by driver impairment from drugs or alcohol.

“When Utah changed its BAC law several years ago, it found that its fatal crash rate dropped almost 20 percent, and its fatality rate decreased by 18.3 percent,” added Donaghy. “Furthermore, Utah statistics show that because of this new law, almost a quarter of people changed their habits regarding getting behind the wheel while impaired. I want to see similar improvements in Washington. We all want our loved ones to make it home safely at the end of the day—this legislation is one step towards making that a reality for everyone.”

Since 2002, it has been illegal in all 50 U.S. states for those over the age of 21 to drive with a BAC that is 0.08 percent or higher (before 2002, the legal limit was 0.10 percent). There are countries that have with a zero-tolerance policy; yet, compared to the rest of the world, the U.S. is still quite lenient. Most countries around the world have adopted the 0.05 percent policy—and see fewer fatalities as a result.

HB 2196 was introduced by Donaghy on the second day of this year’s short legislative session and heard public testimony earlier today that can be watched here on TVW. It is scheduled for executive session on Jan. 30.

This year’s 60-day legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on March 7.