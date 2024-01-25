Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Moving in the Right Direction | IBM, Microsoft, Numenta
The Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include :
IBM (United States), Deere & Company (United States), Intel (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Sentient Technologies (United States), Numenta Inc. (United States), Agribotix (United States), The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market is valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2023 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD 5.9 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 23.05% from 2023 to 2030.
Definition :
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture refers to the application of advanced computational techniques, machine learning algorithms, and data analytics to optimize various aspects of farming and agricultural practices. The goal is to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in crop cultivation, livestock management, and overall agricultural operations.
AI technologies in agriculture involve the use of computer systems that can analyze and interpret vast amounts of data, such as weather patterns, soil conditions, crop health, and historical yield data.
Market Trends :
Precision agriculture continued to be a prominent trend.
AI technologies were being used to enhance precision in resource management, including optimized use of water, fertilizers, and pesticides. This trend aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability in farming practices.
Market Drivers :
The need for precision in agriculture, aiming to optimize resource use and maximize yields, is a significant driver. AI enables farmers to analyze data with high granularity, allowing for precise decision-making in areas such as irrigation, fertilization, and pest control
Market Opportunities :
AI enables precision farming by analyzing vast amounts of data related to soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health.
This allows farmers to optimize resource usage, leading to increased productivity and higher crop yields.
Target Audience :
New Entrants/Investors
Farmers
Automation and robotics
Logistics
Analysts and Strategic Business Planners
Venture and Capitalist
Government Research Organizations
Private Research Organization
End-Users
Others
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below :
Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Breakdown
by Application (Weather Tracking, Precision Farming, Drone Analytics)
by Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises, Hybrid) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions :
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
