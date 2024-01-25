Diversity in Surfing Report Unveils a Growing Wave of Inclusivity
Surfing's growth resides in embracing diversity, equity and inclusion as the wave that carries the industry and surf culture forward.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA) proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated Diversity in Surfing Report, shining a spotlight on the transformative changes taking place in the world of surfing.
— Vipe Desai, Executive Director at Surf Industry Members Association
Surfing, once considered a niche activity, has evolved into a sport, culture, and lifestyle that is more diverse than ever before. The recently compiled data from ActionWatch and the SFIA Participation Study underscores the positive impact of concerted diversity efforts within the surfing community.
Key Takeaways from the Report:
Changing Demographics: African American/Black, Hispanic, and Asian/Pacific Island surfers now constitute nearly 40% of the total surfing population in the United States.
Female Participation: Females make up 40% of the total surfing population, indicating a more inclusive and balanced representation in the sport.
Surge in Diversity: Non-Caucasian surfing ethnicities are experiencing higher participation growth than Caucasian surfers, with African American/Black surfers leading in growth over the past 3-5 years.
Promising Trends: Hispanic and Asian/Pacific Island surfers are making impressive strides, with Hispanic surfers showing notable growth and an equal or greater percentage of "Core Surfers" compared to Caucasians.
Caucasian Surfer Decline: The percentage of Caucasian/White surfers has decreased from 65% in 2022 to 61%, indicating a decline in favor of a more diverse participant base.
Hispanic Representation Increase: Hispanic representation among surfers has risen from 17.2% in 2022 to nearly 20%, reflecting a growing acceptance and engagement within the surfing community.
Rise of African American/Black Surfers: African American/Black surfers have seen a rapid increase from 8.7% to 11% of the surfing population, highlighting the effectiveness of efforts to engage and support this demographic.
Asian/Pacific Islander Engagement: Asian/Pacific Island surfers have experienced a substantial increase, rising from 7.6% to 8%, signifying greater visibility and inclusivity initiatives.
This data underscores the positive impact of diversity initiatives, making surfing more representative of the broader population. The surfing community is flourishing as a result, with increased participation and a richer blend of cultures and perspectives.
The combined efforts of various stakeholders in the surf industry are not only promoting inclusivity but also enriching the surfing community.
Click to download the Diversity in Surfing report free
For media inquiries, please contact:
Vipe Desai, Executive Director, Surf Industry Members Association. vipe@surfindustry.org
About SIMA
The Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA) supports the growth of the surf industry through fearless innovation, stoke and sustainability. For more information, visit surfindustry.org.
Vipe Desai
Surf Industry Members Association
vipe@surfindustry.org