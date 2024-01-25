Inherrit, a Fintech app is on a mission to save Billions lost in unclaimed wealth.

As we live our lives we continue to accumulate wealth and pass it on to our family and loved ones as our legacy.

London, UK , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we live our lives we continue to accumulate wealth and pass it on to our family and loved ones as our legacy. Despite everyone’s best intentions, unfortunately, Billions of dollars’ worth of wealth is sitting dormant in abandoned bank accounts, unclaimed inheritances, and overlooked and forgotten investments. Would it not be great if there was an easy way to grow this wealth along and passing this on as our legacy in the most efficient manner? This is exactly where Inherrit, an estate planning and wealth management app helps.





The Inherrit app has been designed by consulting with financial and estate planning experts to ensure the process of organising, securing and transferring your assets is as easy as possible, offering peace of mind for you and your beneficiaries.

Some of the key features of the Inherrit app include the inbuild step-by-step guidance which helps users document all mandatory aspects of estate planning and wealth management. Its unique score-based guidance guides you to complete all aspects of estate planning without any legal jargon, making it a comprehensive Online Estate Planning Tool

The app also allows you to consolidate all your financial information in one secure space, your mobile phone. From bank accounts to investments, insurance policies, crypto assets and Ips and patents, keep everything organised and easily accessible.

Users can also upload and store important financial documents, such as wills, trusts, funeral plans, final wishes and lasting power of attorneys, ensuring that crucial information is readily available when needed.

Another useful feature is the ability to set reminders for important documents. The app provides timely reminders for document renewals, investment reviews, and other financial milestones, helping you keep growing your wealth.

The app also allows the users to add beneficiaries and guardians and leave specific instructions for them ensuring the user’s assets are inherited exactly as per their wishes and loved ones are cared for.

The ability in the app to connect with estate planning and financial advisors can be very useful to get advice on the best way to save on inheritance taxes and asset rebalancing. It also has a rich collection of FAQs to help you answer the most common questions.

For security, the app makes use of technologies like SSL, at-rest data encryption, firewalls and several other security measures used to protect the user data. It is hosted on Microsoft Azure for maximum security and reliability.

Join Inherrit on its mission to ensure no asset goes unclaimed. Please visit www.inherrit.com for more information about the app or download it from the Apple Play Store or Google Play.

About Inherrit

The Inherrit app is owned and developed by one of the award-winning, London based custom software development companies in the UK. The company, Schnell Solutions Limited, is a registered company in the UK with the number 05879171 and specialises in web applications development and business process automation. It has developed software for companies like 3M, DHL, the UK Government and several UK SMEs who trust it with their business-critical processes and sensitive data.

