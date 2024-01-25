Male Colour Cosmetics Market is Projected To Expand at a CAGR of 9.8 % from 2023 to 2030 - Persistence Market Research

Men's increasing interest in grooming is reshaping the cosmetics market, with male color products projected to outpace those for women, driven by a global trend toward personal wellness

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:



The male color cosmetics market is a burgeoning trend in the cosmetics industry, reflecting an increasing acceptance of men using cosmetics for aesthetic purposes. This shift represents a cultural evolution where notions of hygiene and self-expression are breaking free from traditional societal expectations.

Several factors drive the global growth of the male color cosmetics market. Firstly, there is an expanded definition of masculinity, allowing men to embrace hygiene practices traditionally associated with women. The influence of social media and beauty influencers has played a crucial role in destigmatizing male cosmetics, creating a platform that celebrates a broad spectrum of beauty expressions.

Additionally, the beauty industry's response to this evolving landscape includes the introduction of specialized product lines tailored for male consumers. As men become more discerning in their hygiene routines, the market for male color cosmetics is poised for sustained growth. This growth is a result of the convergence of changing societal norms and the development of targeted products.

Male color cosmetics encompass a variety of products, including tinted moisturizers, foundation, and concealer, designed to address complexion issues. This market emergence indicates changing standards of attractiveness, highlighting the demand for products that cater to the diverse grooming needs of modern men.

Market Growth Drivers:

Expanded Definition of Masculinity: The evolving concept of masculinity has become more inclusive, allowing men to embrace grooming practices and cosmetic products traditionally associated with women.

Social Media Influence: The proliferation of social media has played a significant role in destigmatizing male cosmetics. Beauty influencers, popular on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, have showcased diverse beauty expressions, contributing to a more accepting environment for men using cosmetics.

Changing Cultural Norms: Cultural norms around beauty and grooming are shifting, with an increasing acceptance of personal expression and individuality. This cultural evolution has created a space for men to explore and adopt cosmetic products without fear of judgment.

Beauty Industry Response: The beauty industry has responded to the changing landscape by introducing specialized product lines tailored specifically for male consumers. This targeted approach acknowledges the unique grooming needs of men and contributes to the market's growth.

Increased Hygiene Awareness: There is a growing awareness among men about the importance of skincare and grooming. This increased focus on personal hygiene has led to a higher demand for cosmetic products designed to address specific complexion issues.

Market Restraints:

Traditional Gender Norms: Deep-seated traditional gender norms may still influence societal perceptions. Some men may feel reluctant to use cosmetics due to fear of judgment or social stigma associated with deviating from conventional gender roles.

Limited Awareness: Despite the growing popularity of male color cosmetics, there may still be limited awareness among some men regarding the availability and benefits of these products. Education and awareness campaigns may be needed to reach a broader audience.

Perceived Complexity of Use: Some men may perceive the application of cosmetics as a complex or time-consuming process. Convincing them of the simplicity and effectiveness of these products may be a challenge.

Price Sensitivity: Male color cosmetics, especially those marketed as specialized products, may be priced higher than traditional grooming products. Price sensitivity among consumers could limit widespread adoption, particularly if men perceive these products as expensive or unnecessary.

Lack of Retail Accessibility: In some regions, the availability of male color cosmetics may be limited. Men may face challenges in accessing these products through traditional retail channels, which can hinder market growth.

Opportunities:

Market Expansion: There is significant room for market expansion as more men express interest in grooming and self-care. Capitalizing on this expanding consumer base can lead to increased sales and market share.

Diversity in Product Offerings: Developing a diverse range of male-specific cosmetic products, including different shades and formulations, presents an opportunity to cater to a wide array of skin tones, preferences, and needs.

Online Retail and E-Commerce: Leveraging online retail channels and e-commerce platforms can enhance accessibility to male color cosmetics, especially in regions where traditional retail might be limited. Online platforms provide a convenient and discreet way for men to explore and purchase products.

Educational Initiatives: Educational campaigns and tutorials can demystify the application process and highlight the benefits of male color cosmetics. Creating content that addresses concerns and provides guidance can encourage more men to try these products.

Inclusive Marketing Strategies: Brands have the opportunity to adopt inclusive marketing strategies that showcase diversity and break traditional stereotypes. Representation of men from various backgrounds and demographics in advertising can resonate with a broader audience.

Market Segmentation

What Product Will Be Targeted the Most for Installations?

Face products are expected to dominate the male-color cosmetics market due to the rising demand for specialized skincare items. This includes tinted moisturizers, foundation, and concealer, catering to diverse hygiene needs and contributing significantly to the overall market share. Eye products, such as eyeliners and mascaras, are anticipated to experience rapid growth, reflecting a shift in male hygiene preferences and a demand for innovative cosmetic solutions for eye aesthetics.

Which End User Should Be Focused on the Most Regarding Sales?

Individual products, including lipsticks and eyeshadows, are expected to dominate the male color cosmetics market, allowing for personalized grooming routines. While individual products hold the largest market share, the commercial products segment, offering curated collections and grooming kits, is set for rapid expansion. The demand for streamlined grooming solutions is driving growth in this segment.

Which Sales Channel Are Expected to Be Valued at the Maximum?

Online retail is poised to lead in male color cosmetics sales due to its accessibility and wide product selection. The convenience of e-commerce makes it a critical distribution channel. Specialty retailers are expected to grow rapidly, offering a personalized shopping experience with curated products and specialized advice, catering to the increasing demand for customized retail settings.

Top Regional Markets

Why is North America Emerging as a Dominating Region?

Rapid urbanization and a growing sustainable population are driving the expansion of the global market for masculine color cosmetics. North America is poised to lead this market, fueled by a cultural shift promoting progressive notions of masculinity and the widespread acceptance of color cosmetics in personal grooming routines. The region's diverse consumer demographic and openness to beauty products create an advantageous environment for market growth. Additionally, North America's dominance in the male color cosmetics market is reinforced by the presence of leading cosmetic brands and a well-established beauty industry infrastructure.

What Opportunities Lie in South Asia & Oceania for Manufacturers?

The market for male color cosmetics is expected to experience rapid growth in South Asia and Oceania, driven by a combination of factors. Rising urbanization, evolving societal norms, and an increased focus on hygiene practices among men in these regions contribute to this expansion. The acceptance of male beauty and self-care practices has created significant market opportunities. South Asia and Oceania benefit from a demographic dividend, with a sizable youth population driving demand for masculine color cosmetics. The dynamic environment, encompassing both established beauty industries and emerging markets, further supports market growth. Additionally, the swift adoption of male color cosmetics in these regions is influenced by global beauty trends, facilitated by widespread digital connectivity.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

Key players like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder Companies, and Menaji Worldwide lead the global male color cosmetics industry with robust strategies. L'Oréal focuses on innovation, diverse product offerings, and strategic alliances with male influencers. These market leaders actively expand their product lines, engage customers through marketing campaigns, and maintain a strong market presence through effective strategies, anticipating and responding to evolving consumer preferences and trends.

Some of the market players:

L'Oreal: L'Oreal is a multinational cosmetic and beauty company headquartered in France. It is one of the world's largest and most well-known beauty brands, offering a wide range of products including skincare, haircare, makeup, and fragrance. L'Oreal has a diverse portfolio of brands catering to various market segments.



Estee Lauder Companies: Estee Lauder Companies is an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare products. The company owns a portfolio of well-known brands, including Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC Cosmetics, and others. It is a major player in the global beauty industry.



Chanel: Chanel is a luxury French fashion and beauty brand. Renowned for its high-end fashion items, Chanel also offers a range of premium beauty and fragrance products. The company is known for its timeless and elegant approach to design, and its beauty line reflects this commitment to luxury and sophistication.



Menaji Worldwide LLC: Menaji Worldwide specializes in men's grooming and skincare products. The company is known for its line of cosmetics designed specifically for men, offering items like concealers, tinted moisturizers, and other grooming products. Menaji aims to address the growing demand for male-centric beauty and skincare solutions.



Mens MakeUp: Mens MakeUp is a brand focused on providing makeup products tailored for men. With the changing landscape of beauty norms, this brand caters to men who are interested in enhancing their appearance with makeup. Their products typically include items like foundation, concealer, and other grooming essentials.



Glossier Inc.: Glossier is a modern beauty brand known for its minimalist aesthetic and focus on skincare and makeup essentials. The company gained popularity for its direct-to-consumer approach and a strong presence on social media. Glossier emphasizes a natural and dewy look with its range of beauty products.



Koh Gen Do: Koh Gen Do is a Japanese cosmetics brand known for its high-quality skincare and makeup products. The brand is committed to using natural ingredients and is particularly renowned for its foundations and base makeup, designed to enhance the skin's natural beauty.



Hourglass: Hourglass is a luxury beauty brand that focuses on creating innovative and high-performance cosmetics. The brand is known for its commitment to cruelty-free and vegan products. Hourglass offers a range of makeup products, including foundations, powders, and lip products.



Formen Inc: Formen Inc is a brand that specializes in cosmetics for men. They offer a range of makeup and grooming products designed to address specific skincare and beauty needs of men. This includes products such as concealers and correctors formulated for men's skin.



