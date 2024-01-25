Environmental penalties issued for the third quarter of 2023
The Washington Department of Ecology issued $138,800 in penalties of $1,000 or more from July 1 – Sept. 30, 2023. A detailed list of the violations and resulting penalties is in the table below.
Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. Penalties are issued in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided technical assistance or warnings, or for particularly serious violations.
The money owed from penalties may be reduced from the issued amount due to settlement or court rulings. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts.
Ecology strives to protect, preserve, and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s land, air or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations.
|County
|City
|Date issued
|Recipient
|Description
|Amount
|Media contact
|Lewis
|Toledo
|7/26/2023
|L Rock Industries
|L Rock Industries repeatedly refused to submit quarterly reports about stormwater discharge and oil sheening from machinery as required by the Sand and Gravel General Permit. They were penalized last year for the same violation. News release
|$29,000
|
Mugdha Flores
360-628-7692
|Pacific
|South Bend
|7/25/2023
|South Bend Products
|South Bend Products misrepresented data about the company’s wastewater discharge into the Willapa River. The company violated its water quality permit requirements and failed to accurately monitor and report wastewater test results. Willapa River contains wetlands and is close to open marine water. This area is also important for recreation and home to numerous bird and fish species. News release
|$33,000
|
Mugdha Flores
360-628-7692
|Pierce
|Bonney Lake
|9/15/2023
|Canyon View - 7-Eleven
|The operator did not report installation of spill prevention equipment and did not have a valid compliance tag on underground tanks.
|$1,200
|
Mugdha Flores
360-628-7692
|Pierce
|Gig Harbor
|9/27/2023
|Arco AM PM
|The operators failed to test spill and overfill prevention equipment, which is required every three years. The operator also did not maintain records for installation or repair of spill prevention equipment.
|$1,200
|
Mugdha Flores
360-628-7692
|Pierce
|Lakewood
|9/27/2023
|Lakes Grocery and Gas
|The operators did not report installation of spill prevention equipment, did not maintain records, and did not have a valid compliance tag on underground fuel tanks.
|$1,200
|
Mugdha Flores
360-628-7692
|Pierce
|Puyallup
|7/19/2023
|Carlisle Construction Materials
|Carlisle Construction Materials, a maker of rigid foam insulation, failed to properly manage hazardous waste for several years. Foam insulation boards and dust contain a type of flame retardant that is considered as a dangerous waste under state law. News release
|$40,000
|
Mugdha Flores
360-628-7692
|Pierce
|Lakewood
|7/20/2023
|KS Food Mart
|The operators failed to test spill and overfill prevention equipment, which is required every three years. The operators also failed to conduct monthly checks on tanks and yearly tests on piping to make sure there were no fuel leaks.
|$1,200
|
Mugdha Flores
360-628-7692
|Snohomish
|Everett
|8/14/2023
|Community Transit
|During construction for the expansion of the Swift Bus Rapid Transit service at McCollum Park, the site of a former landfill, Community Transit failed to note the known contaminated soil and groundwater in its construction stormwater permit application. In addition, Community Transit and its contractor CA Carey failed to notify Ecology when they dug into the landfill’s cap and cut through its liner. News release
|$10,000
|
Scarlet Tang
206-920-2600
|Snohomish
|Everett
|8/14/2023
|CA Carey Corp
|During construction for the expansion of the Swift Bus Rapid Transit service at McCollum Park, CA Carey failed to note the known contaminated soil and groundwater in its request to transfer a construction stormwater permit from its client, Community Transit. In addition, CA Carey and Community Transit failed to notify Ecology when they dug into the landfill’s cap and cut through its liner. News release
|$10,000
|
Scarlet Tang
206-920-2600
|Whatcom
|Lynden
|7/31/2023
|RAN General Partnership
|RAN General Partnership illegally irrigated about 40 acres without a water right while under a cease and desist order to stop diverting surface water or groundwater. News release
|$12,000
|
Scarlet Tang
206-920-2600