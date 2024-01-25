SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRCY) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Mercury Systems investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Mercury between December 7, 2020 and June 23, 2023, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/mercury-systems-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=64641&wire=3

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Mercury Systems’ serial acquirer strategy was not working and Mercury Systems was using improper revenue recognition practices such as changing to long-term contracts to mask deteriorating organic growth; (ii) Mercury Systems’ acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation (“POC”) caused POC to lose its small business accreditation, which prevented POC from winning contracts that made up a large portion of its historical business; (iii) Mercury Systems had at least twenty programs that were suffering and not performing well; and (iv) Mercury Systems’ initiative to increase margins was not working and was in fact cutting into margins.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Mercury Systems during the relevant time frame, you have until February 12, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

