Auto Plastics Manufacturer to Invest $12 Million for New Production Facility in Gaston County

NORTH CAROLINA, January 25 - HEYCO-Werk USA Inc., a plastics injection molder for the automotive industry, will create 34 new jobs in Gaston County, Governor Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $12.75 million to build a new state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Gaston County.

“HEYCO is another great addition to our growing auto manufacturing supply chain that will attract even more companies and jobs,” said Governor Cooper. “This project in Gaston County and others like it across our state confirm North Carolina’s dedication to a world class workforce, innovation and access to global markets.”

Founded in 1937 in Remscheid, Germany by Max and Ernst Heynen, the HEYCO Group is a leading supplier of products and engineering services in the area of metal and plastic processing technology. The company has eight sites worldwide with approximately 1,250 employees.

HEYCO-Werk USA Inc. was established in 2014 and began manufacturing in Virginia in 2019. The company manufactures precision plastic molded parts for the automotive industry as well as various industrial markets. Manufacturing automotive products for all BMW SUV models worldwide, this expansion to a second location in North Carolina will help meet the growing needs of BMW and other European car manufacturers in North America. Offering room for future expansion, the new 10-acre site at Apple Creek Corporate Center will include a 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art production facility and show room for high-end injection molding.

“We are thrilled to expand our manufacturing footprint to North Carolina and join the close network of German-based manufacturers in the region. The new plant will play an important strategic role within the HEYCO Group and to our customers,” said Daniel Dittmar, CEO & President of HEYCO-Werk USA. “With this latest investment we set an important milestone for the future of HEYCO, ensuring both strategic growth as a Tier 1 automotive supplier, and the long-term success of our company and our employees. HEYCO benefits from the central location that provides access to major hubs to our specialized supply chains and strong customer base. We are excited to invest in new technologies and to create high-quality manufacturing jobs in Gaston County.”

“With the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, our state is the clear choice for companies like HEYCO,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina is home to more than 250 automotive manufacturing companies that benefit from our continued commitment to developing the talent they need for immediate hiring and future growth.”

Salaries will vary by position with an average annual wage of $63,382, which exceeds the Gaston County average of $46,351. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2.1 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $75,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help HEYCO establish its new production site. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met. In addition, the company will receive significant financial support from the North Carolina Community College System, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, and Gaston County.

“We are delighted to welcome HEYCO to our region,” said N.C. Representative John Torbett. “Here they will find the support of a diverse and talented workforce, and the robust transportation infrastructure to help them quickly get their products around the world.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the North Carolina Community College System, Gaston College, Gaston County, the Gaston County Economic Development Commission, Rutherford Electric, Dominion Energy, and the City of Gastonia.

###