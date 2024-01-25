Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,184 in the last 365 days.

Life-Sim Sensation 'Music Wars Rockstar' Officially Launches with Major Record Label Update

The image showcases screenshots from the game Music Wars: Rockstar, including a concert showcase and a record label deal, as well as two characters from the game.

Simulate the life of a world-star musician

The image showcases the profile page from the game Music Wars, in which you can see your achievements and learn more about your popularity and releases in the game.

Build your own career as an artist

The game allows players to live out the music career of their dreams without the real-life struggle

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Wars Rockstar, the popular life-simulation game, has just released its official 1.0 version with the Record Label update. This game allows players to steer the entire creative process, decision-making, and achievement of goals for their own music artist. By creating an artist, customizing their appearance, recording hit singles, performing live, and striving to dominate the charts, players compete against AI and other online players to become the ultimate Music Rockstar.

While the game has been in beta for several months, attracting thousands of positive reviews and charting on both the App Store and Google Play Store, the 1.0 update marks its official release. This update introduces a wealth of highly requested content, primarily focused on record labels. New player capabilities include negotiating contracts with labels and completing set challenges to maintain label satisfaction. Additionally, new label features, such as randomized label traits, ensure each game run is a unique experience.

The developers are enthusiastic about the game’s development and have issued this statement:

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received during our beta release, and we’re ecstatic to finally present our full 1.0 release to the world. Continuously collecting feedback and seeking innovative ways to enhance our game, this update is a direct result of that feedback and our dedication. We eagerly await your thoughts on our Record Label update!”

The game offers a diverse array of features, including producing and releasing music, touring, creating music videos, establishing merchandise stores, collaborating with other artists, skill development, and even enjoying vacations and purchasing homes, all contributing to its significant replayability.

Players can also track their artists’ careers through an extensive range of in-game statistics, award shows, music charts, economic systems, and much more. The game truly enables players to simulate the life of a music artist.

Key game features include:
- Creating and customizing your own 3D artist
- Topping the music charts
- Competing against other players online
- Designing and managing your own merch
- Producing music videos
- Joining a record label
- Frequent content updates

Music Wars Rockstar is available for free download on the App Store for iOS. and the Google Play Store for Android.

###

Presskit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DIxgA0ox7rIKTqcjX-CPv389x5mhEKaI?usp=share_link

Game Links:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mwcompany.MusicWarsRockstar&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/music-wars-rockstar-rap-life/id1623455289

Antuan
Music Wars LLC
+1 917-900-7764
antuan@musicwars.app
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram

Music Wars Rockstar - Game Trailer

You just read:

Life-Sim Sensation 'Music Wars Rockstar' Officially Launches with Major Record Label Update

Distribution channels: Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more