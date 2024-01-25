Life-Sim Sensation 'Music Wars Rockstar' Officially Launches with Major Record Label Update
The game allows players to live out the music career of their dreams without the real-life struggleNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Wars Rockstar, the popular life-simulation game, has just released its official 1.0 version with the Record Label update. This game allows players to steer the entire creative process, decision-making, and achievement of goals for their own music artist. By creating an artist, customizing their appearance, recording hit singles, performing live, and striving to dominate the charts, players compete against AI and other online players to become the ultimate Music Rockstar.
While the game has been in beta for several months, attracting thousands of positive reviews and charting on both the App Store and Google Play Store, the 1.0 update marks its official release. This update introduces a wealth of highly requested content, primarily focused on record labels. New player capabilities include negotiating contracts with labels and completing set challenges to maintain label satisfaction. Additionally, new label features, such as randomized label traits, ensure each game run is a unique experience.
The developers are enthusiastic about the game’s development and have issued this statement:
“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received during our beta release, and we’re ecstatic to finally present our full 1.0 release to the world. Continuously collecting feedback and seeking innovative ways to enhance our game, this update is a direct result of that feedback and our dedication. We eagerly await your thoughts on our Record Label update!”
The game offers a diverse array of features, including producing and releasing music, touring, creating music videos, establishing merchandise stores, collaborating with other artists, skill development, and even enjoying vacations and purchasing homes, all contributing to its significant replayability.
Players can also track their artists’ careers through an extensive range of in-game statistics, award shows, music charts, economic systems, and much more. The game truly enables players to simulate the life of a music artist.
Key game features include:
- Creating and customizing your own 3D artist
- Topping the music charts
- Competing against other players online
- Designing and managing your own merch
- Producing music videos
- Joining a record label
- Frequent content updates
Music Wars Rockstar is available for free download on the App Store for iOS. and the Google Play Store for Android.
###
Presskit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DIxgA0ox7rIKTqcjX-CPv389x5mhEKaI?usp=share_link
Game Links:
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mwcompany.MusicWarsRockstar&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/music-wars-rockstar-rap-life/id1623455289
Antuan
Music Wars LLC
+1 917-900-7764
antuan@musicwars.app
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
Music Wars Rockstar - Game Trailer