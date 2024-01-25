Industrial Dryers Market to Approach USD 1.94 billion by 2030, By Persistence Market Research

The industrial dryers market is projected to grow at a 5.12% CAGR by 2030. These dryers reduce moisture in large materials and come in different sizes. Types like flash, rotary, spray, and fluidized dryers are in high demand, contributing to market growth.

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Dryers are devices used for removing moisture or water content from various materials, substances, or products through evaporation or drying processes. They play a crucial role in industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and others. The global Industrial Dryers market is currently valued at USD 1.3 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%, the market is expected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2023–2030. The growing emphasis on energy-efficient and cost-effective drying solutions, coupled with the expansion of manufacturing sectors, is driving market expansion.



Industrial dryers refer to specialized machines designed for removing moisture or water content from materials such as chemicals, food products, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. These devices employ diverse drying techniques, including convection, conduction, and radiation, tailored to the unique requirements of different industries. The purpose of industrial dryers is to enhance product quality, prevent deterioration, and ensure compliance with stringent industry standards by achieving precise moisture control during the manufacturing or processing stages.

The Industrial Dryers Market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, propelled by the escalating demand for efficient drying solutions across sectors. With the increasing focus on automation and advanced manufacturing processes, the market size has expanded significantly, reaching new heights. Factors such as rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and the need for resource optimization contribute to the continuous growth of the industrial dryer’s sector. As industries worldwide prioritize operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, the market is expected to witness sustained growth, driven by ongoing research and development efforts and the adoption of cutting-edge drying technologies.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 1.3 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 1.94 Billion Growth Rate – CAGR 6.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 182 Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Operating Principle

End Use

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled ANDRITZ

Thyssenkrupp

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Metso

FLSmidth

Buhler Holding AG

Anivi

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

Mitchell Dryers Ltd

Trends and Innovations:

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy:

The industrial dryers market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on strategic initiatives to gain a competitive edge. Companies are investing in research and development to introduce innovative and energy-efficient dryers, catering to the evolving needs of end-users. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent as companies aim to expand their product portfolios and global presence. Understanding market trends, technological advancements, and customer preferences are crucial elements of successful business strategies in this competitive landscape.

Key Recent Developments:

The industrial dryers market has witnessed several notable developments in recent years. Technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, and the pursuit of energy-efficient solutions have been key focal points. Market leaders have introduced smart and connected dryers, incorporating IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to enhance performance monitoring and control. Additionally, the market has seen the emergence of eco-friendly drying solutions, aligning with the global push towards sustainable practices.

Market Segmentation:

The market for industrial dryers is characterized by diverse product types, operating principles, and end-use industries, reflecting the varied needs of manufacturing and processing sectors.

Product Types: The industrial dryer market offers a spectrum of options catering to different drying requirements. This includes Fluidized Bed Dryers, Batch Dryers, Continuous Dryers, Rotary Dryers, Spray Dryers, Flash Dryers, Vacuum Dryers, and other specialized dryers. Each type is designed to address specific materials, production volumes, and drying efficiency needs, providing manufacturers with a range of choices to optimize their processes.

Operating Principles: The segmentation based on operating principles further refines the selection process for industrial dryers. The market includes Direct Drying and Indirect Drying options. Direct drying involves direct contact between the material and the drying medium, while indirect drying relies on an intermediary to transfer heat to the material. This segmentation allows industries to choose a drying method that aligns with the nature of their materials and process requirements.

End-Use Industries: The industrial dryer market caters to a broad spectrum of end-use industries, reflecting the ubiquity of drying processes in manufacturing. Major sectors include Food, Fertilizer, Chemical, Construction, Material, Paper & Pulp, Pharmaceutical, and other specialized industries. Each industry has unique drying needs, whether it be preserving food products, enhancing fertilizer production, or ensuring the proper drying of pharmaceutical formulations. The segmentation by end-use industry facilitates targeted solutions tailored to specific industrial requirements.

Top Regional Markets:

The demand for industrial dryers varies across different regions, driven by factors such as industrialization, economic growth, and technological advancements. Key regional markets include:

North America: The United States and Canada are major contributors to the industrial dryers market in North America. The focus on advanced manufacturing processes and the food processing industry's growth are significant factors.

Europe: Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France have a well-established industrial base, driving the demand for advanced drying solutions. Stringent environmental regulations also contribute to the adoption of eco-friendly dryers.

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and India are emerging as dominant players in the industrial dryers market. Rapid industrialization, increasing investments in manufacturing, and the food processing sector's expansion fuel market growth in this region.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are key contributors to the industrial dryers market in Latin America. The agriculture and mining sectors are primary end-users, driving demand for efficient drying solutions.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East, particularly the Gulf countries, is witnessing growth in the industrial dryers market due to increasing industrial activities. Africa, with its expanding mining and agricultural sectors, presents opportunities for market players.

Future Outlook:

The industrial dryers market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products, advancements in dryer technologies, and the growing emphasis on sustainable practices will drive market expansion. Key trends to watch include the integration of artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, customization of drying solutions for specific industries, and the development of energy-efficient models.

